5./15 WEST/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold investment rating for Pinterest, Inc.'s (NYSE:PINS) shares. A potential rebound to $50 or where the stock was trading three months ago would make the stock a very attractive investment proposition, but I don't think this is very likely. PINS' valuations have de-rated because of slower revenue growth expectations, and this seems quite fair which justifies my Hold rating.

Why Is Pinterest Stock Dropping?

In its FY 2021 10-K filing, Pinterest describes itself as an operator of a platform where "people discover inspiring and personalized visual content" referred to as "Pins." Pinterest's shares have been dropping significantly since late-October 2021. Between October 20, 2021 and the time of writing this article, PINS' stock price fell by -58.7%, while the S&P 500 declined marginally by -1.0% during the same period.

Pinterest's Share Price Performance Since Late-October 2021

Seeking Alpha

PINS' severe share price correction in the past couple of months is no surprise, if one looks at the company's revenue and monthly active users trend highlighted in its Q4 2021 earnings presentation slides. Pinterest has witnessed a substantial slowdown in its revenue growth and monthly active user growth in the second half of last year. PINS' YoY top line expansion moderated from +125% in the second quarter of 2021 to +43% and +20% for Q3 2021 and Q4 2021, respectively. Similarly, Pinterest's monthly active user growth slowed from +9% YoY in Q2 2021 to +1% YoY in Q3 2021, and the company even saw a -6% YoY decline in monthly active users for the most recent quarter.

PINS' Revenue In The Past Five Quarters

Pinterest

Pinterest's Monthly Active Users For The Last Five Quarters

Pinterest

Pinterest's Q3 2021 and Q4 2021 revenue and monthly active user metrics appeared to confirm investors' fears that the company's strong growth in late-2020 and early-2021 will not be sustainable when Work-From-Home or WFH tailwinds ease. In PINS' FY 2021 10-K filing, the company mentioned that people visit the Pinterest platform to "get inspiration" for things like "cooking dinner", "remodeling a house" and "gardening." It is natural that PINS' monthly active user growth slows as the economy reopens and an increasing number of people step out of their homes more often. As such, Pinterest's recent share price correction is justified.

Will Pinterest Stock Ever Go Back Up?

In my opinion, I think Pinterest's stock price might see a small rebound or go up slightly in the next one year. This is because Pinterest should witness an acceleration of its revenue growth again in the second half of 2022, given a more favorable base for comparison.

The Wall Street analysts anticipate that PINS' sales growth will continue to slow from +20.0% in Q4 2021 to +18.7% in Q1 2022 and +14.6% in Q2 2022 as per S&P Capital IQ data. But the second quarter of 2022 should be the worst of Pinterest's growth deceleration, as most countries began to lift lockdown or ease restrictions in a meaningful way in the second and third quarters of last year. This explains why Pinterest is forecasted to generate faster YoY top line expansion of +22.5%, +26.5% and +26.3% for Q3 2022, Q4 2022, and Q1 2023, respectively, according to the sell-side analysts' consensus estimates.

While I am of the view that Pinterest's shares could rebound from current levels, I am much less certain if PINS' stock price can return to $50 or higher which I discuss in the next section.

Can Pinterest Stock Rebound To $50?

Pinterest currently trades at consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples of 4.7 times and 20.1 times, respectively, based on its last traded stock price of $25.73 as of February 16, 2022 and financial data sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

PINS would be a very attractive investment candidate, if its share price could almost double from current levels to reach $50. But this would translate into rather rich valuation multiples.

A $50 price target or a market capitalization of $32.9 billion for Pinterest implies that the stock would have to trade up to 9.8 times consensus forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue or 42.0 times consensus forward EV/EBITDA according to my calculations. Alternatively, Pinterest's actual revenue and EBITDA for FY 2022 would have to beat the sell-side forecasts by a huge margin.

I focus my attention on Pinterest's financial outlook in the subsequent section of this article to assess if PINS' stock price is able to rebound to $50.

PINS Stock Forecast

PINS' current mid-single digit forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple and EV/EBITDA multiple in the twenties appear to be reasonably fair.

Pinterest's top line expanded by +48.1% and +52.3% in fiscal 2020 and 2021, respectively, given that the company was a beneficiary of WFH tailwinds as mentioned earlier in this article. PINS is forecasted by Wall Street to deliver a revenue CAGR of +23.8% for the FY 2022-2024 period, which should be driven by an optimization of use case mix and expansion in foreign markets. Pinterest is currently relatively more dependent on at-home use cases such as cooking, gardening, home renovation, and there are opportunities for PINS to focus more on outdoor use cases by expanding the diversity of content available on its platform. Separately, Pinterest only derived 22% of its fiscal 2021 sales from markets outside the US as per its 10-K filing, and international expansion is another key area of growth for the company in the next few years.

More significantly, there are still downside risks to Pinterest's current revenue growth expectations. At its recent quarterly earnings call, PINS acknowledged that "increasing competition for user attention" and "lower traffic coming from search" were also a drag on the company's revenue growth in Q4 2021. Specifically, PINS named internet giants Meta Platforms (FB), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and TikTok as some of its formidable competitors. Pinterest also highlighted that "the search algorithm changes from Google" seem "to be more persistent than we've seen historically."

With PINS generating considerably slower sales expansion in the next three years, it would be quite a stretch for the market to value PINS at close to 10 times Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and above 40 times EV/EBITDA (as implied by a $50 target price).

Is PINS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

My investment rating for PINS stock is a Hold. There is no substantial mismatch between the stock's valuations and the company's financial outlook to support a Buy or Sell rating.