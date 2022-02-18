Mrkit99/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

International Busines Machine Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) stock is trading at ~13x FY2022 consensus EPS estimates. The stock offers a mid-single-digit dividend yield. If we look at management’s medium-term target of mid-single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit free cash flow growth, the company’s valuation appears cheap. The stock is attracting some investor interest post last quarter earnings and the demand backdrop looks attractive as the need for digital transformation across the sector has increased post-Covid.

How Were IBM stock earnings?

IBM reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.35 beating consensus estimates by 6 cents while its revenue of $16.7 bn beat consensus by $740 mn. However, these numbers may not be exactly comparable to consensus estimates because of the mid-quarter spin out of Kyndryl (KD) and associated sales recognition between IBM and Kyndryl.

Segmentwise, software sales were up 10% year over year (including 5 pts contribution from Kyndryl sales) with a strong performance from Red Hat (up 21% Y/Y) and Automation (up 15% Y/Y). Data and AI was up a modest 3% while security declined 1%.

Consulting was up 16% with business transformation up 20% Y/Y, Technology consulting up 19% Y/Y, and Application operations up 8% Y/Y. Consulting revenues benefitted from solid demand for digital transformation in the post-Covid world and an acceleration in the partnership ecosystem. Consulting bookings were also up ~6% on a constant currency basis and book to bill was ~1.2x. However, gross margins in consulting segment were down 270 bps Y/Y thanks to high wage inflation. We believe gross margins will recover in the coming quarters as some of the recent price increases that the company implemented will start flowing through P&L.

Infrastructure sales grew ~2% but this included 5 percentage points from Kyndryl sales. Sans its infrastructure sales would have been negative. Distributed infrastructure business was relatively strong with ~7% Y/Y growth while IBM mainframe Z sales were the weakest with -4% Y/Y decline. However, with a new mainframe scheduled to be launched in the latter part of the second quarter this year, we may see mainframe sales recover.

What Is IBM Stock’s Forecast?

Looking forward, the macro backdrop remains very positive for IBM. The Covid-19 pandemic related lockdowns have accelerated the adoption of new technologies and clients across various industries are now seeing technology as a major source of competitive advantage.

IBM is not the only company that is seeing or talking about this accelerated technology adoption. Accenture (ACN) is also seeing a similar trend and has coined the term ”compressed digital transformation” for this phenomenon. The changes and new technology adoption which Accenture earlier thought would take around 10 years are now expected to happen in three to five years. So, the timeline for digital transformation has compressed and the companies are increasing their Enterprise IT spend to adopt new technologies faster.

This phenomenon is likely to continue in the medium term and the company’s consulting business can grow high single-digit as a result. Management has a medium-term target of annual revenue growth in mid-single-digit percentage for the company with consulting growth in high single-digit, software growth in mid-single digits, and infrastructure flat. Management also expects high single-digit percentage growth for its free cash flow which bodes well for future dividend increases.

In addition to favourable macroeconomic factors, the company will also benefit from the changes it is making to increase its focus and agility, and in building a strong client-centric culture. Some examples of this include putting experiential selling, client engineering and co-creation at the heart of its client engagement model. The company has invested in hundreds of customer success managers to help clients capture more value from its solutions and it has also upgraded workforce skills with fewer generalists and more technical specialists. This is resonating well with clients and client renewal rates increasing and the company’s recurring revenue base growing. In addition, IBM is starting to see signs of sales productivity improvements, with average productivity per technology seller increasing from the first to the second half of FY2021. This bodes well for future revenue and margin performance.

IBM is also pivoting towards high growth cloud and AI solutions to address the needs of its customers. In the last quarter, it spun off its low margin and slow-growing managed infrastructure services business into Kyndryl. Post this spin-off the company’s revenue mix shifted towards high growth software and consulting business which will be a tailwind for its revenue growth in the coming years.

IBM is also seeing success in its hybrid cloud services which it started 1.5 years back. In this small duration of time, it has managed to onboard 3800 hybrid cloud platform clients which indicate good traction. The company is increasing its R&D spending, hiring skilled talent, and growing inorganically with relevant acquisitions. This gives IBM a good edge to scale in the cloud services area. The hybrid cloud market is gaining popularity because of its benefits such as flexibility, scalability and security, and it is expected to see strong growth in the coming years. IBM’s good initial traction in this area shows that the company is capable to compete and catch up with bigger and established players like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG).

Given macroeconomic tailwinds as well as company-specific initiatives, I believe IBM can easily achieve management’s target of mid-single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit FCF growth going forward.

Is IBM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

IBM is one of the cheapest stocks in the IT sector trading at a forward P/E of just 12.84x. It is trading at a discount to the sector on almost every metric including P/E, EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA (see table below). It also has a healthy dividend yield of ~5%.

I believe IBM’s mediocre past performance is causing an overhang for the stock and resulting in it trading at lower valuations multiples. However, the company seems to be turning the corner and leading indicators like client renewals, recurring revenue base and bookings are improving. Given the company’s low valuations and good revenue and FCF growth prospects, I believe it is a good buy at the current levels.