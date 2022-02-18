Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is down more than 10% today, and make no mistake; shares could go lower. Investors need to be clear about their objectives. Are you investing in PLTR trying to generate a quick profit or is this a long-term investment because you believe in the company? Many see PLTR as a Cathie Wood hype stock while others are trading it trying to make a quick profit. PLTR has always been a long-term investment for me, and regardless of whether shares are $12 or in the $20s, I will continue to add to my position as I allocate more capital to my portfolio. If you can't handle the volatility or don't have a long time horizon, don't invest in PLTR. You would probably sleep better allocating your capital to an S&P index fund and mitigating your risk profile. PLTR is part of my long-term core holdings for capital appreciation. The capital I allocate to PLTR, I consider locked up for 5-10 years, so please keep that in mind. While the declining share price isn't flattering, it doesn't bother me either because I will continue to buy more shares as long as I believe in the company's future.

2021 wasn't perfect, and while PLTR didn't crush earnings, PLTR delivered a strong 2021. If you're currently invested or planning on investing, please read through the earnings material and listen to the conference call. I was pleased with the earnings call and tipped my hat to Alex Karp. He didn't dodge any questions; he opened the call to shareholders rather than analysts and provided good information. PLTR exceeded revenue expectations and is not only profitable from an adjusted free cash flow perspective, but they are also free cash flow (FCF) positive. I think a major reason for the sell-off is the stagnant government customers, which will be the first aspect I address. Overall I think there will be immense volatility in PLTR, but over the long-term, I don't see these prices lasting.

Palantir Presentation

It's clear that momentum on the Government side is causing concern so let's get into it.

Some investors were looking for the government YoY growth numbers to reverse the previous trajectory Q1-Q3 created. Instead, a significant downward slope in terms of YoY quarterly growth continued to be established. PLTR started 2021 off with 76% YoY growth in the government sector, and each quarter sequentially, it has declined. On the conference call, Alex Karp was clear that COVID has been an impact on the government side, but in business, there are no excuses. The concern stems from the stagnant customer count which is indicated at the bottom left of the slide below. The investment community is concerned that PLTR hasn't grown its customer count in the government sector over the past year. Even though there is growth, the growth story on the government side seems to have deflated. Only time will tell if this trend continues or if Karp is correct that spending on software for some agencies was postponed due to other priorities. This will be a critical number to keep an eye on as 2022 unfolds.

Palantir Presentation

Another reason why the government side is causing concern is that PLTR only added $8 million of new government contracts in 2021. While the government business segment increased its YoY revenue by $287 million or 47.04%, $279 million or 97.21% of that increase was from existing contracts. The additional revenue from existing contracts could have come from annual price increases or additional components being added. The government cohort growth chart can be deceiving, and it needs to be broken down. On the surface, investors will see less than 1% of the annual government revenue for 2021 was derived from new contracts even though government revenue increased by 47.04% YoY and think the growth story has hit a wall. While the numbers are accurate, the premise is only half of the story.

This slide needs to be interpreted on a YoY basis over the past 4 years; that's why they give you all the figures. PLTR should have added the growth numbers, and I am not sure why they didn't. In 2018 PLTR's government revenue was $255 million, $224 million was from existing contracts prior to 2018, and $31 million or 12.16% was from new contracts secured in 2018. Now, look at the YoY growth. In 2019, the $224 million of existing contracts grew by $59 million (26%) YoY, while the $31 million of new contracts from 2018 almost doubled in value as they grew by $30 million (97%). In 2019 PLTR only added $2 million of new government contracts, which was less than 1% (0.58%) of the annual government revenue. Fast forward to 2020, PLTR's overall government revenue increased by $264 million or 76%. The individual tranches of government contracts experienced significant growth YoY. The $283 million of contracts prior to 2018 grow by another $33 million or 12%. The new contracts from 2018 that grew from $31 million to $61 million in 2019 grew by an additional $138 million or 226% in 2020 as this accounted for $199 million of the $610 million government revenue. The $2 million of new government contracts PLTR signed in 2019 grew by $16 million or 800% to $18 million in 2020. In 2020 PLTR added $77 million worth of new contracts on the government side.

So what does the government cohort growth look like in 2021? The existing base of government contracts prior to 2018 grew by an additional $21 million or 7%. 2018's contracts grew by an additional $83 million or 42% to $282 million from $199 million in 2019. In 2019, PLTR secured only $2 million of new contracts, which grew into $18 million of revenue in 2020 and in 2021, this increased by an additional $25 million (139%). In 2020 PLTR signed $77 million in new contracts, which grew YoY by $150 million (195%).

Palantir Presentation

While PLTR is still growing its government revenue, its government customer count has stalled out, and its YoY quarterly revenue growth has continued into a downward descent. This is concerning some investors, and it should to some extent. As an investor, you never want to see the customer count in a business segment stall because it indicates that future growth could be jeopardized. Things could have been better on the government side, but I think investors need to put some faith in Alex Karp and look deeper into the numbers. I am taking him at his word that COVID impacted the government side, and we will see in 2022 if that was smoke and mirrors or if it was the truth. What's not speculation is the cohort growth and the net dollar retention. Each year of contracts has grown its revenue base YoY which contributed to $279 million (46%) YoY growth in the government segment. In 2019 PLTR only signed up an additional $2 million in government contracts, and in two years, those contracts have grown by $41 million (2,050%) to $43 million of annual revenue. If you place the same growth rate on the $8 million of new contracts in 2021, in 2023, they will generate $164 million of revenue.

It's funny how things change as commercial is now the beacon of light while government revenue was the cause of concern

Analysts and investors were previously worried that PLTR would be reliant on government revenue, and its commercial side would always be stuck in the government's shadow. 2021's results should put the speculation to rest. In 2020 commercial revenue was $483 million (25%) of PLTR's $1.09 billion in revenue. In 2021, the commercial side increased by $162 million YoY (34%) to $645 million in annual revenue. Commercial revenue made up 42% of PLTR's annual revenue in 2021 compared to 25% in 2020. While there were aspects on the government side to frown about, the commercial side is neutralizing previous concerns about PLTR's future revenue mix.

Businesses are getting the message loud and clear as PLTR's commercial customer count increased by 200% YoY from 49 to 147. PLTR is generating strong net dollar retentions with 113% across its commercial segment. The two main concerns on the government side were a stalled-out customer count and sequentially declining revenue increases. This is exactly why a diversified revenue mix is critical to success. The commercial side experienced sequential YoY quarterly revenue growth throughout 2021. In Q1, PLTR delivered 19% YoY revenue growth, then 28% in Q2, 37% in Q3, and 47% in Q4. Internationally, PLTR's customer count increased by 109% from 32 to 67, and its revenue growth increased YoY sequentially throughout the year. In the U.S., PLTR's commercial customer count increased by 371%, from 17 to 80.

In 2020 PLTR's U.S. commercial business generated $99 million of revenue, of which $6 million was newly signed contracts. In 2021 PLTR's commercial revenue grew by $102 million or 103%, and PLTR added $53 million in new contracts. PLTR is making further investments and plans to bring its U.S. sales headcount from 12 to 80. On the U.S. side, PLTR has fantastic momentum as their revenue grew by 106% YoY in 2020 and by another 103% YoY in 2021. When you look at the U.S. commercial cohort growth, PLTR had its largest year by revenue in contract additions as it added $53 million in new contracts across 2021. In 2019 PLTR added $19 million of contracts on the U.S. commercial side, which grew into $69 million of revenue in 2020 ($50 million, 263% increase) and another $33 million (48% increase) in 2021 $102 million. The $6 million of new contracts PLTR signed in 2020 grew to $18 million in 2021, increasing 200% or $12 million in revenue YoY.

Palantir Presentation

Palantir operates with $0 in debt, they have more cash than total liabilities and their margins are impressive.

Readers have criticized my PLTR articles because I typically dislike negative profits and negative FCF. Some may think I am being biased and giving PLTR a pass and I won't disagree if that's your opinion. I feel that I am giving PLTR some leeway since they spent most of their time building the company without an adequate sales force. Overall in 2021, PLTR lost $520 million compared to $1.17 billion in 2020, a significant improvement, but nevertheless, a large loss. PLTR has a strong enough balance sheet and other metrics that ease my financial flags.

Operationally, PLTR is losing money, but it's becoming more efficient at running the business. In 2021 PLTR decreased its cost of revenue by 3.8% as it declined by 13.14 million. PLTR also decreased its total operating expenses by 18.6% as they declined by $300 million. While still a loss, their loss from operations declined by 58.6% as they lost -$411 million compared to -$1.18 billion in 2020. PLTR is still losing money on a GAAP level, and there is a fair chance they will post a loss again in 2022, but the losses won't last for long. PLTR has good margins and is FCF positive. In 2021 PLTR generated $1.2 billion in gross profit, a 77.98% gross profit margin. PLTR's presentation shows the number for adjusted free cash flow, but PLTR was also FCF positive. On their statement of cash flows, PLTR generated $333.85 million in cash from operations compared to -$296.61 million in 2020 and spent $12.63 million on capex. PLTR generated FCF of $321.22 million.

FCF multiple is something that I frequently look at when valuing a company individually or against other companies. I picked newer software companies at random, which include Spotify (SPOT), Unity Software (U), The Trade Desk (TTD), DataDog (DDOG), and Workday (WDAY). Out of the group, PLTR trades at the second-lowest valuation. WDAY trades at a 40.36x FCF multiple as they generate $1.59 billion in cash from operations and spent $239.6 million on Capex. It's always interesting to see how the market values companies. U generates negative FCF, and less revenue with growing expenses compared to PLTR, yet its market cap is roughly $6.2 billion larger. DDOG generated $276.5 million in FCF and trades at a 185.24x multiple as their market cap is $51.22 billion. Look, PLTR's FCF multiple of 75.59x isn't cheap, but it's interesting for a growth company compared to other software companies. Unlike some of these other growth companies, PLTR is moving in the correct direction with its expenses, generates more revenue, and has a better FCF multiple. How about this, Tesla (TSLA), which isn't a comparable company, generated $3.48 billion of FCF in 2021, and its market cap is currently $907.84 billion putting its FCF multiple at 260.65x. People are willing to pay large multiples for companies' FCF when it comes to growth companies. I want to be under the 22x FCF range when I look for value, and PLTR certainly isn't a value company. All things considered, I don't think 75.59x is that crazy for a growth company on an FCF basis.

Seeking Alpha , Steven Fiorillo

PLTR is still projecting 30% YoY growth in revenue thru 2025. PLTR currently has an FCF margin of 20.83% and a 28% adjusted FCF margin which they used throughout their presentation. I prefer FCF to adjusted FCF, so that's what I am going to use for this projection. If PLTR grows at a 30% revenue growth rate thru 2025, they would generate $4.4 billion in revenue and, at their current FCF margin, generate $917.31 million in FCF in the fiscal year 2025. If I was to extrapolate out to 2030, and put a declining revenue growth rate of 25%, 22%, 19%, 17%, and 15% for 2026-2030, PLTR would generate $12.16 billion in revenue and $2.53 billion in FCF in the fiscal year 2030. PLTR has consistently overpromised on revenue, and we could see larger growth than anticipated, but I don't want to speculate too much. Looking at PLTR for the long haul its an interesting growth opportunity, especially after shares declined by over 10% today looking into the future. In the back half of the 2020's PLTR could generate in excess of $2 billion in FCF annually.

Palantir, Steven Fiorillo

In addition to PLTR's large revenue growth, positive FCF, and improving operational efficiency, their balance sheet is strong. PLTR has $2.29 billion in cash on its balance sheet and only $956.42 million in total liabilities. PLTR has $0 in debt, which is important in a rising rate environment. Overall there is $2.29 billion in shareholder equity on the books, and PLTR has more than enough financial strength to run its operations for years without leveraging itself.

Palantir Presentation

Conclusion

The only blemish in 2021 was the lack of government customer growth. PLTR exceeded revenue expectations, had an adjusted FCF margin of 28% and was FCF positive with a 20.83% margin. Compared to other growth companies PLTR looks cheap based on an FCF multiple and has a long runway of growth ahead of them. The biggest question about the commercial business was answered in a big way as adoption exceeded expectations. PLTR isn't for the faint of heart, as shares could decline further, but I am looking at the sell-off as an opportunity to invest for the long haul. PLTR continues to differentiate its revenue mix from being dominated by government contracts and hasn't revised its growth projections. I believe that PLTR has a long road of growth ahead of them, and I continue to allocate capital toward my position. Timing the markets isn't easy, I have bought shares under $10, shares at $28, and I am not done buying. I think in 2025, this share price will become a missed opportunity by many.