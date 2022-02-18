Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) took an impairment charge at the end of fiscal year 2020 because "clearly natural gas prices were never coming back" therefore the natural gas assets were impaired because the value of the assets would not be recovered by future prices. Clearly nothing was further from the truth than that very prominent feeling by Mr. Market. At the bottom of the market, much of the balance sheet appears to be impaired when talking about any cyclical industry. But the impairment charge should only be when there is a permanent change in the business. Clearly Exxon Mobil management did the right thing for shareholders by waiting for the recovery to determine what assets were impaired and then what should be sold.

The pressure to impair assets was clearly way out of line. Those that yell the loudest for impairment charges tend to benefit from the earnings improvement that results from the impairments. There is a balance between balance sheet overstatement and conservative earnings when no impairment is taken. The market often rewards earnings without reviewing the "quality" of those earnings. Accountants themselves allow several accounting pathways to report earnings. In addition, there are a lot of management determinations such as the life of an asset or well as well as the reserves behind the well that further determine how conservative the reported earnings will be.

All the judgmental factors are rarely compared in the marketplace. Instead, there is a rush to compare earnings without adjusting those earnings for the different judgments made. I am not stating that is easy to do. But investors need to realize that a conservative management reputation is a very valuable asset when earnings are reported. It often saves investor money when an industry crisis or cyclical downturn happens.

ExxonMobil 2021 Cash Flow Management (ExxonMobil Fourth Quarter 2021, Earnings Slide Presentation)

One of the more conservative attributes that repeatedly gets ignored by Mr. Market is the low cost to maintain operations. Notice that Exxon Mobil needs a fraction of the cash flow for operations. This puts the company in very good stead during any downturn. More importantly, the above slide demonstrates just how much Mr. Market underestimated the potential recovery. That underestimation has been a Mr. Market tradition of just about every cyclical industry. It shows no sign of changing anytime soon.

Management was doing their best to maintain that low-cost stance by expanding operations during the downturn. Authors like Michael Porter (who wrote "Competitive Strategies") would tell you about the safest time for a cyclical industry to expand is during a downturn. Yet this was the same time that Mr. Market was yelling about a "debt explosion" even though the debt ratio is now around 1. At no time did the debt rating change and never was there a threat for a large rating change due to a "debt explosion". So the reality was very different from the market pronouncements.

The result of the activities during fiscal year 2020 and a couple of years before is that the company now has some low-cost long-lived assets in place that will serve as a competitive advantage for years to come.

ExxonMobil Slide Of Significant Future Projects (ExxonMobil Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Slide Presentation)

Supposedly the industry is not expanding production and that is causing high prices. Well, here is one standout exception to that common market knowledge. One of the larger producers of the Permian, Exxon Mobil, is now expanding production in the United States. It is also expanding production in Guyana.

This goes back to the debt addition during the downturn. The Guyana project in particular was looked upon as an easy expansion project during the downturn because it has low breakeven points. Any debt that would have been because of the Guyana project would likely receive an affirmative response from the debt market.

These assets that the market claimed were overpriced and would never offer an adequate return are clearly demonstrating a very decent return now that the recovery is underway. Note in particular the low breakeven prices shown above. The company further benefits from those breakeven prices shown through its integration. Furthermore, management is marketing some properties for sale. But having waited to see the nature of the industry recovery, management is in a far better position to determine the unprofitable assets that need disposition.

Compare the actions here with the actions of Chevron (CVX). Chevron took the impairment charges in fiscal year 2020. Management then sold the assets impaired to EQT (EQT) corporation near the bottom of the market. So, the shareholders benefiting from the recovery in natural gas prices are EQT shareholders. The hasty action of Chevron management "guaranteed" the Chevron shareholders a loss whereas the actions of Exxon Mobil management allowed the shareholders to participate in any natural gas pricing recovery first before deciding if the assets should be sold.

ExxonMobil Earnings Trend Summary Fourth Quarter 2021 (Exxon Mobil Fourth Quarter 2021 Excel Spreadsheet Supplemental Materials)

The other thing to note is that Exxon Mobil is spending a relatively small amount to find significant additions to earnings. This does not mean that the industry sees a poor future ahead. Instead, it is a symbol of the efficiencies introduced by the continuing technology revolution in the industry. Costs have come down tremendously throughout the industry thanks to improving technology.

Also note, that despite the size of the write-off in 2020, the latest quarter implies that those impairments can be "made up" within a year given the latest quarterly earnings. This is another sign of conservative management. The risks are kept low and diversified so one outcome does not materially affect the company. This is also part of the financial strength calculation for debt ratings. The debt ratings companies need to calculate the chances of repayment and a lot of things besides debt ratios are accounted for.

Summary

Natural gas has been an annoyingly complicated part of upstream. The downturn was extended by the fast growth of the unconventional business in the United States. The supply imbalance is being remedied by the increasing ability of North America to export surplus natural gas to other markets in the world.

But the long downturn made the market sure that natural gas assets were overstated. That led to a demand to write-off the natural gas assets due to that history. Some managements like Chevron further pleased the market by disposing of the natural gas assets.

But the market needs to be a little more patient in the future while listening to people who really are experts about the situation. This is the reason that accountants justifiably defer to management for many key decisions that go into reporting. Management integrity is very important to the whole reporting process.

Clearly, the natural gas assets throughout the industry were not impaired as recent prices are demonstrating. To me, it is beginning to look like the impairment charge determination process is far too conservative. That leads to overstated earnings in the future. At some point the accounting world needs to stop the game of conservative impairments followed by more liberal assumptions to lead to "good" earnings after the impairment. Impairment charges should only be taken when it is very clear that there is permanent damage to the future income stream of the assets in question. In cyclical industries, that is really not all that common an occurrence as the current recovery demonstrates.

Exxon Mobil management "swam against the tide" by expanding the business during the downturn as well as by hanging onto impaired assets until the recovery materialized. As a result, the investors are going to be getting better prices for the non-core properties sold. When compared to Chevron the difference is likely to be in the billions of dollars (no promises of course).

Furthermore, management has now demonstrated that the additional debt incurred during the downturn can be easily repaid. This management gets very high marks for pursing an expansion strategy during the latest downturn. That strategy clearly terrified the market at the time. But management is paid to make those kinds of difficult decisions while explaining them to shareholders. This is the kind of company that will surprise on the upside in the future.

Exxon Mobil has been a notoriously counter cyclical company when strategies are formed in the more than 30 years I have followed the company.

ExxonMobil Common Stock Price History And Key Earnings Metrics (Seeking Alpha Website February 17, 2022)

Investors have long complained that the stock has not gone anywhere for 10 years. But during those ten years there was a huge industry boom at the beginning that led to high stock prices followed by the big oil price drop in 2015 that led to considerable industry misery since then. The fact is that management navigated these years rather well compared to many companies that I follow.

What should have caught the attention of investors is when management ramped up activity leading to both the Permian investment and the discovery in Guyana. That meant that once again costs were at or near a cyclical low and it was time to invest in more production at rock bottom prices.

Therefore, the future of this stock is going to be very different from the chart shown above. Guyana alone, could potentially represent up to half of the company's current production by the end of the decade.

Hess Presentation Of Guyana Projected Production (Hess Presentation Of Guyana Projected Production January 6, 2022)

Hess (HES) is a partner in the Guyana discovery. The company notes the expected growth through 2027. But there are far more discoveries left to develop after 2027. The partners have in the past speculated that the discoveries so far support 10 platforms. That seems conservative as the number of discoveries continues to mount.

What is clear is that this project is becoming material to a company the size of Exxon Mobil. Such projects are rare and generally extremely profitable.

Large stocks like Exxon Mobil tend to move more slowly than the more speculative companies a lot of my readers love to read about. But it is very clear there are some above average and probably lower risk returns ahead for this company. Developing all those discoveries is much lower risk than finding the oil in the first place. This diversified giant is likely to prove to be a bargain at current prices for patient long term investors.