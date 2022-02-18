miromiro/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was published for members of Leads From Gurus on February 9. All data as of February 9.

Tech stocks are finding it difficult to make any progress this year, which does not come as a surprise as we are inching closer to the first rate hike in close to 3 years. As I highlighted in one of my previous articles, rate hikes have historically created short-term troubles but in the long run, a tightening monetary policy has not necessarily driven stocks to bear markets. This is one of the main reasons why it would make sense to use this pullback to invest in your high-conviction buys - that is if you have dry powder. There is no guarantee that this meltdown in tech stocks will not convert to a painful bear market, but in the absence of our inability to time the market to perfection, what makes the most sense is to continue investing in stocks consistently when opportunities arise.

If you want some reassurance to remain invested in stocks amid this chaos, I suggest you check out this short video where Peter Lynch shares his wisdom.

With this, let's look at what is happening with one of the hottest stocks in the market today.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) had a wonderful run in 2020 with its stock price increasing from around $25 to more than $150, but over the last 12 months, PTON has shed most of these gains. Essentially, we are back to square one with the stock now valued at roughly the same prices seen before the pandemic boom. In an era where we should be discussing the potential upside to a tech stock driven by its improving fundamentals, we are forced to discuss deals and layoffs and key person changes when it comes to Peloton. In this article, we will look at some of the recent developments to determine whether now is the time to bet on this high-tech fitness company on a mission to change how people burn their calories.

Mixed developments suggest more pain in store

There are tech companies that will continue to grow for many years to come, and then there are tech companies that need to implement radical changes to get back on the right track. Peloton, arguably, falls into this second category. The company finally seems to be making difficult but necessary decisions to secure its future, but this doesn't mean the company is out of the woods just yet.

Peloton co-founder and CEO John Foley is reportedly stepping down as CEO and the company has decided to lay off nearly 2,800 employees or 20% of its corporate workforce. These are classic moves of a company that is beginning to realize that the party is about to crash - unless it has already crashed. Decisions that were taken without properly understanding the business cycle effect have had a lot to do with the difficult situation Peloton has found itself in today. For instance, let's look at hiring trends.

The company, evidently, was in a hiring frenzy in the fiscal year 2021, which will now go down in history books as a big mistake as the management, supposedly, was taking decisions based on the massive growth in revenue seen at the height of the pandemic without regard for the expected decline in business in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Peloton has already halted the production of some of its exercise equipment, which sends a clear signal that the company is facing difficulty in clearing out its inventory. This spells more trouble, as this clearly highlights the demand for its products might have peaked and would not recover in the foreseeable future. It was a given that the demand will decline along with the easing of mobility restrictions, but an oversupply of this nature pushes me to believe that this could be something more permanent. What if investors and analysts have previously made an error in judgment in determining the size of the target market for the company? If you have already invested in Peloton, this question might give you a few sleepless nights.

That's not all. Peloton is now looking at cutting down capital expenditure to the tune of $150 million this year as well, which is very concerning as this decision suggests the company is trying to focus on short-term profitability over the long-run sustainability of earnings. A tech company cannot take the foot off the innovation pedal and expect good things to happen unless your corporate name is Apple, Inc. (AAPL).

The company, in any case, is turning its focus to eliminating unnecessary overheads, which is actually a good thing. The hiring freeze, although not encouraging, is good news too given that the company needs to become leaner to achieve financial success. In even more encouraging news, Barry McCarthy, former CFO of Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is set to succeed John Foley as the CEO. There are a couple of things to like about this decision.

McCarthy was Netflix's CFO for over a decade, and the company changed its course from a DVD rental business to an OTT subscription service while he was serving as CFO of the company. He was instrumental in taking Netflix public too, and he was with Spotify looking after the finances at the time the music subscription company went public. His experience suggests that he is not only good with numbers but is also very familiar with subscription-based products - which is exactly what Peloton needs at the moment. Peloton needs a fresh set of eyes looking at its finances and the business model, and this appointment couldn't have come at a better time amid pressure from institutional investors. To instill some lost trust among investors, Peloton will have to come up with a few good quarters, but at least the company should be given credit for wanting to change its ways. This sends a positive signal to existing and potential investors.

Some of the changes are promising, given that the company saw digital subscriptions growing 38% in the most recent quarter. That being said, a lot can still go wrong for the company as it prepares for a painful transition.

Takeaway

Peloton, in my opinion, is finally making some much-needed changes to steer the ship in the right direction. Although this is a positive development, the transition is likely going to be a painful one, and I believe we need to be patient and evaluate how the company will execute the first phase of the transition plan to determine whether brighter days are ahead for the company.

There are rumors of a big tech company such as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) acquiring Peloton as well, but this is mere speculation at this time. I am not dismissing the possibility of such a deal, but then again, that's not a good enough reason to invest in Peloton stock today as the company might not attract lucrative valuation multiples in a deal because of its plainly visible troubles.