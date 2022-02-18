ArtMarie/E+ via Getty Images

Two months ago, I predicted that Omicron was likely to be more benign than the Delta variant and therefore represented a positive development, but that it would negatively impact the value of coronavirus vaccine companies. Only part of that prediction has come true. The Omicron variant was even more infectious than I had expected and therefore sadly resulted in more deaths. Omicron, though, may have paved the way forward from a pandemic to an endemic, and this hoped for transition has contributed to a sharp drop in stock prices for the vaccine-only companies: Moderna (MRNA), BioNTech (BNTX), and Novavax (NVAX) (analysis).

Each company has been trying to expand its markets to younger and younger children and to more and more countries. Each bit of bad news, though, has had or is likely to have a negative impact on vaccine stocks, such as the Supreme Court overturning federal vaccine mandates for employees of large companies or the challenges in developing an Omicron specific vaccine. At the same time, diminishing returns are also beginning to set in for each piece of good news. Perhaps most importantly of all, the ability to convince people to get a booster (or an additional booster beyond that) or to get the first set of shots is declining as some see the pandemic as nearing an end.

For Novavax, the reaction to a U.S. approval is the one catalyst that could still make a short-term positive impact on its stock price. Novavax's potential appeal to some of the unvaccinated is two-fold: it is using a proven technology and it vaccine appears to have a substantially lower risk of rare but serious side effects such as blood clotting with very low platelet counts (immune thrombocytopenia) and myocarditis. This superior safety profile (given the anti-inflammatory nature of its saponin adjuvant) should hold up in a much larger population, although this is not definitively known yet. The number of people who fit into the "I will only get the Novavax vaccine" has probably been over-estimated due to their magnified presence on social media. Nor is it clear how many people who view Novavax as a safer vaccine will get either their first shots or choose Novavax as a booster, if we are truly entering into an endemic phase of the virus. Even if the number of people who choose to get the Novavax vaccine in the United States may be relatively small, being able to get this vaccine approved for emergency use authorization would be a major boost to the company. But the stock may only go up modestly and temporarily at this late point in the game.

Vaccine manufacturing companies have a few outside shots for revival.

The lifting of mask mandates could lead to at least another mini-spike in the omicron wave. A new more infectious and more deadly variant arises (this is within the realm of possibility, but not very likely given the past history and evolution of deadly viruses). Coronavirus vaccine mandates for school children are widely instituted (however the paucity of such requirements for flu vaccines may be a better comparator than the near universality of such requirements for vaccines for various "childhood diseases"). Vaccine-only companies may develop more effective and all-encompassing flu vaccines (this is a possibility but far from a given).

Taking all this into account, this does not seem like a good time to be investing in coronavirus vaccine companies (with the possible short-term exception of Novavax). Each will have to try reinvent themselves if possible and betting that this will happen is a very long-term and risky proposition.