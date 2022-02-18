GoodLifeStudio/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The share price of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) took an abrupt change of direction after it released earnings and the 2022 outlook before the market opened on February 17, 2022.

Indeed, it gaped up 18.55% from the previous day's close, from $75.84 to $89.91, before falling back to $78.46 by the close. Still, that's up 3.45% for the day.

The increase broke a skid that began almost exactly a year ago, when the gig-economy broker announced its 2021 results. From a high of $323.10 on February 15, 2021, the price dropped to the low and mid-$70s earlier this month:

Data by YCharts

Investors ran away from the company for a couple of reasons: COVID-19 appeared to be easing at the time, which led to concern that Fiverr's growth might slow. As we now know, the pandemic did come back, with the Delta and Omicron variants extending the abnormal conditions at least another year.

There has also been concern about likely bumps to interest rates because the firm has significant debt. At the end of third-quarter 2021, that amounted to $367 million of long-term debt and $2.3 million of short-term debt. At the same time, it held $426.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

2021 results

While investors were selling, the fundamentals kept improving (all metrics are year-over-year):

First-quarter 2021 (all data from company press releases):

Revenue grew 100%;

Active buyers increased 56%;

The take rate was up 10 basis points (the take rate refers to how much a broker keeps, in fees, out of a transaction between a buyer and seller);

Non-GAAP net loss improved to $0.3 million ($0.01 per share) from $2.9 million ($0.08 per share).

Second-quarter 2021

Revenue grew 60%;

Active buyers up 43%;

Take rate increased 80 basis points;

Net income popped 119%.

It also launched a new subscription service named Seller Plus and announced new partnerships with Salesforce and Wix during the quarter.

Third-quarter 2021:

Revenue up 42% year-over-year;

Active buyers up 33%;

Take rate up 140 basis points;

Net income up 64%.

The company also announced two acquisitions, Stoke Talent and CreativeLive.

Fourth-quarter 2021:

Revenue grew 43%;

Active buyers increased 23%;

Take rate was up 210 basis points;

Non-GAAP net income was up 92%.

In addition, Fiverr announced the launch of Fiverr Inspire, a new way for buyers to find freelancers through past projects and deliveries.

Full-year 2021:

Revenue in 2021 was 57% higher than in full-year 2020.

Non-GAAP net income was up 136%, from $10.4 million in 2020 to $24.5 million in 2021 ($0.60 basic and diluted net income per share, versus $0.29 in 2020).

Cash flow

As we might expect with these kinds of results, free cash flow has grown:

Data by YCharts

Free cash flow per share also has grown significantly over the past five years:

2017: ($1.36)

2018: ($8.01)

2019: ($0.77)

2020: $0.41

2021 (TTM): $0.90

Source: Seeking Alpha data

Since the company does not pay a dividend or buy back its own shares, all its free cash flow is available for organic and acquired growth.

Valuation

Because of Fiverr's short history as a publicly-traded company, we have limited insight into its valuation. However, among the metrics available to us, Fiverr looks expensive:

P/E Non-GAAP (FWD): The Seeking Alpha system gives it an F because Fiverr has a ratio of 410.17, orders of magnitude higher than the Consumer Discretionary sector median of 14.18.

The company also receives an F for EV/EBITDA (FWD) with a ratio of 159.42 versus 12.89 for the sector.

Chalk up another F for Price/Sales (TTM), for a ratio of 9.70 compared to 1.10 for the sector.

Same story for Price/Book (TTM), thanks to Fiverr's 8.87 compared to the industry's 3.15.

Yes, Fiverr is much less expensive than it was just over a year ago, but it still clocks in as overvalued. As witnessed by the Seeking Alpha valuation dashboard, which gives the company a D- rating, the price is still too high for the amount of earnings it has generated (on a GAAP basis).

Financial strength

While Fiverr does carry debt, it is not overwhelmed by it. As of the end of the third quarter:

Total debt: $384.5 million, of which $367.4 million is long-term.

Cash, equivalents, and short-term investments: $426.8 million.

Current ratio: 3.12.

Quick ratio: 2.42.

Looking ahead

In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 announcement, the company expected to see growth of 25% to 27% for full-year 2022. It added,

"Given the unusual growth spikes we experienced during the COVID quarters, we want to provide additional color on the cadence of our business outlook implied in our 2022 guidance. We expect a tough comparison in the early part of 2021 to weigh on the growth rates of H1'22, and growth to accelerate in H2'22. We also expect active buyers to grow in the high single digits and spend per buyer to grow in the teens year over year for full-year 2022. Take rate is expected to remain steady with modest upside."

As for the analysts followed by Seeking Alpha, they're cautious about this year, but expecting big growth in 2023:

Fiverr - analyst opinions (SeekingAlpha )

The findings represent a consensus of six analysts for the first three quarters of this year and five for the final quarter. However, the estimates for 2023 are based on the work of just one analyst.

Conclusion

So, there has been a divergence between investor action and Fiverr's fundamentals over the past year. The fundamentals have gone up while the share price has gone down. Does this signal a buying opportunity?

Reviewing the pros and cons, the pros would include the company's growth last year and predicted growth this year. That rapid growth included free cash flow, so the company has the financial power to expand both within its current borders and internationally.

Valuation would be top of mind for anyone reviewing the cons associated with this stock. Regarding concern about interest rates, that might be a factor in the coming year. However, for fear of slowing the economy, it seems unlikely the Fed will order any significant hikes in the coming quarters.

Summing it all up, it appears that Fiverr's share price got carried away by irrational exuberance. But, for investors willing to wait for several years, and expect earnings to continue growing, there may be sizeable capital gains to come.