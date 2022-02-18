andreswd/E+ via Getty Images STNE business model (STNE 2020 10k)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is a leading provider of financial tech solutions in Brazil mostly for small businesses. The stock price has been crushed recently with an 89% drop from the all-time high. I think STNE did have some short-term headwinds. However, the negativity seems to be overblown and the business fundamentals are still strong.

Data by YCharts

Products and services

STNE is like a Brazilian version of Square (SQ) that helps clients connect with customers, get paid, and grow. Its point of sale (POS) connections, e-commerce gateway, and Payment Service Provider platform (PSP) allow clients to do business digitally. With growing software offerings, STNE empowers small business owners to more effectively manage payments, supply chains, finances, and customer relations. You could find a wide range of tools like web checkout, recurring billing, social commerce, digital banking, booking, food delivery, health plan, credit reports, accounting, receivables, insurance, etc. All these products and services are valuable and sticky, especially for small business owners. There is no reason to have two card readers or set up other accounts to run a small store or restaurant. Once they adopted STNE's platform, they are very likely to stay with STNE.

The unique distribution channel

Acquiring a large network of customers and merchants is essential for STNE. It needs enough merchants to attract consumers and make payments. Larger platforms will then attract more merchants to join the platform in return since people often consider bigger platforms as having better coverage and safety. However, building a network effect in the early stage is extremely difficult when few people trust and understand your products. To address this marketing problem, STNE adopt a unique strategy to engage with its clients called Stone hubs and Stone Agents. With 350+ proprietary locations across Brazil, STNE has hands-on interactions and personalized customer support from its in-house customer team and local Green Angel teams. This approach may have higher capital and labor costs, but it gives STNE a greater understanding of the clients. Considering the low literacy about digital payment in Brazil, STNE's face-to-face marketing could build trust and showcase their product more easily. The large geographic size of Brazil also creates logistical difficulties such as slow delivery times and slow, inconsistent customer support. STNE's local presence can meet the needs of specific regions and design differentiated solutions.

Moreover, Brazil has over 5500+ cities with about 8.8M small businesses that have gross revenues between R$81 thousand and R$78 million. Many smaller cities have a limited local market size that may only allow one payment platform (for better efficiency). Once an STNE hub has been created and STNE platform in a city has been introduced before competitors, it is highly likely that the majority of merchants will go with STNE.

The overall business is still growing rapidly, although short-term headwinds in credit exist

As the largest independent merchant acquirer in Brazil and the fourth largest based on total volume in Brazil, STNE is rapidly growing its client base and Total Payment Volume (TPV). According to the latest 2021 Q3 results (below), STNE currently serves over 1.3M active MSMB (merchant) clients which is 2.2x than the prior year.

STNE client base growth (STNE 2021 Q3 presentation)

Another good sign is the clear picture of an emerging fintech ecosystem by STNE. As the client base grows, adaptions of other products increase. From the chart below, we see banking accounts, software client base, Omni-channel stores all showing rapid growth. Total annualized revenue in the quarter has reached R$5.9 billion. Thanks to Linx acquisition, software solutions represented approximately 21% (grew 16.7x than last quarter).

Business growth (STNE 2021 Q3 presentation)

Recently, STNE has shown signs of deceleration. Excluding Linx acquisition, total revenue only grew 29.3% to R$1.2B. The headwinds include:

1) high funding cost by the interest rate hike;

2) credit product on hold as the management admitted that they made mistakes in their execution especially not foreseeing the malfunctioning of the registry system. So they have to stop the disbursement of credit and raise the coverage for future losses.

3) Brazil has gone through the worst COVID crisis in the world during 2021 which affects spending and business activities.

4) higher investments in hiring, development, and marketing.

5) R$1.4B from investment in Banco Inter.

However, all these are short-term and curable challenges that will not have material damage to the business fundamentals. As a young fintech company with big growth plans, STNE has done a good job on client base, TPV, and the retention rate which should be the most important metrics to watch. Moreover, it has gained market share since the beginning with no signs of slowing down (as below).

STNE market share change (STNE 2021 Q3 presentation)

The Brazil Market offers big opportunities

In Brazil, e-commerce sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 14%. The digital payments volume is also growing regardless of the macro-economic environment. During the recent recession in Brazil (2014 to 2017), nominal GDP grew at a CAGR of 4.3% while digital payments volume grew by a CAGR of 8.1%. The space for future expansion is enormous given that Brazil still has 50% of household consumptions that were not made through cards. Except for merchant acquiring or payment business, the company also estimated Banking, credit, and software which could reach a total of R$120B TAM.

Total addressable market (2020 10K STNE)

Overall, I think Brazil as a developing country is still a tailwind for STNE investors. Brazil's GDP had been depressed since 2014 following the fall of commodity prices (soy and iron ore, for example). They had this economic contraction for 7 years already. There is no way that Brazil as a non-communist country to decline forever. The future inflationary pressure may lift commodity prices and offers a tailwind to Brazil exports. President Bolsonaro's deregulation policies should also help reboot the economy.

STNE is a company that Brazil society needs since it offers more efficient solutions and creates real value for small businesses. Once it can establish and secure a leading position in the market, it is very unlikely to fail.

Risks

Many Brazil fintech startups have emerged in the last decades. STNE is just one of the names there. Although STNE is growing its client base healthily and gaining market share, we don't know if this could change in the next 3 or 4 years. STNE needs to execute its strategy and deliver better results when COVID and acquisition effects normalize. The Linx investments push STNE to the leading position in the online retailing software business. STNE needs to find ways to use Linx to synergize and strengthen its core payment business. The company's current priority is acquiring clients as many as possible. However, STNE needs to find its key competence and provide a clearer direction on what its moat looks like. Right now, I felt the management wants to offer everything to customers which may lead to unprofitable investments. Moreover, we also have the macro risks from Brazil which will be always a risk there.

Stocks are cheap with negativities already priced in

STNE currently has 308M shares outstanding including both class A and B shares. With an $11.2 in stock price, the total market cap should be $3.4B dollars or R$17.5B. Currently, the company has many unprofitable early investments, one-time acquisition fees, costs related to the mistakes about credit products, and macro-head winds. The temporary headwinds include R$0.1B costs for Linx acquisition expenses, -R$0.18B of credit product pause, and -R$0.5B cost of investment in Banco Inter. If we cancel these costs, the current -R$0.25B net TTM income could be improved to R$0.53B. Assuming R$0.53B is our estimated earnings power, we could get a 10-year accumulative discounted earnings of R$12.3B (using 7% discount rate, 30% growth rate for the first 5 years then 20% for the second 5 years). If we change starting earning to R$0.8B (2019 number), we count get R$18.6B. Given the high growth of the client base and huge market space ahead, the current STNE would definitely be stronger than in 2019. So these assumptions are very conservative. Depending on the assumptions we put in, there will be a broad range of estimated returns.

Another good thing is that the current equity value reached R$14.99B making the PB ratio only at 1.16. STNE's US counterparts such as Block Inc. (SQ), PayPal Holdings (PYPL), and Visa (V) have a way higher ratio than this (chart below).

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Overall, STNE is a stock with unlimited ceilings but high uncertainties. Warren Buffett has bought the stock at around 18.44 for 14M shares (252M value) during 2018 Q4. Considering his strong track record in the finance industry, STNE definitely has some good qualities for him to purchase. His recent $1B buy of Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) during 2021 Q4 also further indicated the optimism of Brazil companies overall. For STNE, I think the risk is low. Any future positive sentiment may boost the stock price to the uptrend.