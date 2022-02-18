This Still Looks Like A Mid-Cycle Expansion

Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

Stocks started off on the wrong foot yesterday, as NATO accused Russia of adding forces to the border of Ukraine instead of withdrawing them, and President Biden said the likelihood of a Russian attack is "very high." That weighed on stocks all day long in what was a slow bleed lower from the open to the close. Unemployment claims were slightly higher than expected, while housing starts were a bit lower, but there was not a whole lot of market-moving news outside of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine saga.

What was strange is that oil prices fell along with long-term interest rates, while gold prices rose to a 7-month high. Meanwhile, Fed Funds futures now indicate that a 25-basis point increase in March is the most likely scenario at the Fed's next scheduled meeting. The S&P 500 is now just 1.2% away from its January 27 correction low, and it still looks to me like a retest rather than a new leg lower.

A crosscurrent of factors has raised the debate about where we stand in the current economic cycle. It is clearly not early, because the economy emerged from recession with the unprecedented force of a double barrel of monetary and fiscal stimulus in 2020. That drove us into mid cycle more rapidly than any prior period, characterized by a new expansion that is broad and self-sustaining during which the rate of economic growth moderates. This is where the debate intensifies. Are we still mid cycle or have we advanced to the late stage that precedes recession?

There is no argument that the economy can stand on its own two feet, which is why the Fed is withdrawing its crises-era level of accommodation. The fact that the stimulus overstayed its welcome clearly led to historically high valuations for risk assets, which is why a growing consensus of investors are convinced that the market will fall on its face when this accommodation is withdrawn. I disagree. There is clearly a revaluation going on now that is discounting the ongoing increase in interest rates across the yield curve. There is also an extinguishment of speculation as investors prepare for a gradual tapering of excessive liquidity. Both are healthy for an extension of the bull market, and neither will happen overnight. It is a gradual process.

The strong tailwinds are rising wages, increased savings, and abundant job openings. The major headwind is the inflation that naturally accompanies those tailwinds. We complained endlessly about wage stagnation, debt-induced spending, and weakening consumer balance sheets. Now that those things have improved markedly, the consensus is complaining about inflation. Understand we can't have one without the other. The good news is that the tailwinds should remain strong, while the major headwind should fade meaningfully from its 40-year high of 7.5%. The end result is that consumers should be better off than they were before.

Many economists are convinced that the Fed will need to tighten monetary policy to such an extent that it causes a recession in order to head off wage increases that are running at better than 5% this year. Yet Chairman Powell has repeatedly expressed concerns that the lower-income demographic has been left behind during the recovery. That is just starting to turn around, as gains are the most prominent for lower-wage jobs and for less-educated workers, which is shown in the Atlanta Fed's Wage Tracker report for workers with high school diplomas. I don't think Chairman Powell wants to snuff out wage gains that are just now reaching levels we last saw in the mid-2000s. Especially if the rate of inflation starts to fall with more difficult year-over-year comparisons as we move forward.

This still feels more like mid cycle to me than late cycle, during which the expansion matures, the yield curve flattens, and the Fed is near the end of its rate-hike process. That said, the explosion in earnings growth is making this look more like late cycle, because the rate of growth in profits has nowhere to go but down after the easy year-over-year comparisons from the pandemic period.

Earnings growth is well above the long-term trend of 6.5% and it has clearly peaked. This is what we typically see in advance of economic contractions. Still, I think we are 12-24 months away from the risk of a contraction, which will likely coincide with the end of a tightening process that has yet to begin.

To conclude, this economic and market cycle is likely to be much shorter than average, due to unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus, but it is not over yet. The economic fundamentals remain strong, and the Fed will be gradual and measured in its tightening process, as the rate of inflation wanes along with the impacts from the pandemic.