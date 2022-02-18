fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Clough Global Equity (NYSE:GLQ) is a closed end fund focused on global equities. The vehicle's investment objective is a high level of total return. The fund is equities focused with an average of 80% and above of total assets invested in equities. The CEF has a 20% allocation to fixed income securities, which can be either sovereign debt or corporate securities. The fund is currently 84% allocated to equities with a 14% bucket dedicated to US government debt securities as a hedge for risk-off events. The fund is highly leveraged, with a 43% net effective leverage ratio. Leverage accelerates positive returns in an up market, but conversely represents a significant drag on performance during a downturn. A retail investor looking for low volatility should be very careful with highly leveraged vehicles. The fund has a 20.3 standard deviation (5-year basis measurement) versus 17.6 for the category highlighting the leverage component as driver of volatility. GLQ has a low Sharpe ratio of 0.48 versus 1 for the S&P 500, highlighting that the risk taken is not necessarily fully compensated via an adequate return. The fund nonetheless has very robust total trailing returns which sit at 9.81%, 11.34% and 9.75% on a 3-, 5- and 10-year basis. GLQ is overweight Technology and Health Care, two sectors which have seen increased weakness as the Fed raises rates. The fund is down -7% year-to-date and surprisingly is still trading at a premium to NAV when historically it has seen discounts as large as -10%. The fund distribution is based on NAV and it has recently been cut. Given the Fed headwinds and the portfolio composition we feel there is further weakness to come, especially in light of the high fund leverage and the premium to NAV. We expect the fund to move to a -5% discount to NAV in the next months and the fundamental portfolio performance to be mixed. The weakness in NAV will be offset by the dividend yield later in the year. A longer-term holder would do well to trim 25% of the positioning while new money would be well suited to revisit the vehicle mid-year when the rates curve environment will paint a clearer picture of the Fed's aggressiveness in hiking rates. We are therefore Hold for GLQ.

Holdings

The fund is overweight technology stocks:

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund has a classic "pandemic" set-up being overweight IT and Health Care.

Although it is a global fund, GLQ is currently focused on the United States from its portfolio composition perspective:

Geographic Exposure (Fund Fact Sheet)

The top 10 fund holdings account for over 30% of the portfolio:

Top 10 Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

To note that the second largest position in the fund is a mortgage REIT security, namely PennyMac, which has a significant duration exposure and thus is negatively influenced by rising rates.

Performance

On a 1-year basis the fund has severely underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq (QQQ):

1-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

The fund is down an astounding -15% during the past year versus a flat performance for the Nasdaq and a positive total return for the S&P 500.

On a 5-year basis the fund's total return is more closely aligned with the S&P 500 but still underperforming:

5-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

When looking at an equity CEF with high leverage and high management fees the good funds tend to replicate the S&P 500 performance with periods of actually over-performance versus the index. Ultimately a retail investor in this CEF is paying a high management fee so that the portfolio managers choose equities which beat the index and thus justify the fees they are clipping from the fund. Underperformance of an index with high management fees and leverage are a poor combination during a market downturn:

Covid Return Profile (Seeking Alpha)

GLQ had a ~40% drawdown during Covid (the orange line in the graph) which was the largest and steepest when compared to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. So we are looking at a fund which underperforms severely during downturns and also does not keep up with the market as the S&P 500 rallies.

GLQ has a similar performance to its sister fund GLO which it tends to outperform historically:

GLQ vs GLO (Seeking Alpha)

On a 5-year basis GLQ is up +80% while GLO is up only 68%. One can analyze the two funds and switch between them when arbitrage opportunities arise.

Premium To NAV/Annual Give-Up

The fund is currently trading at a premium to NAV of 2.13%:

Premium / Discount to NAV (Morningstar)

The current set-up is unusual since the fund historically has traded at deep discounts to NAV. As the Fed raises rates and there will be more yield competition in the marketplace we feel we are going to witness a reversion to a historic norm, meaning the fund will start trading at a discount again.

On a ten year basis the fund exposes a -1.5% annual NAV give-up:

NAV give up (CefConnect)

This means that the actions of the portfolio manager corroborated with its dividend yield policy have resulted in an erosion of the fund "principal" throughout time to the tune of -1.5%. We do not like to see fund give-ups above 0.5% annually because it paints a picture of a fund manager who is trying to get more AUM via an unrealistic premium rather than distribute its trading results.

Distributions

The fund has a 10% NAV distribution policy:

Distributions % of NAV (Annual Report)

Thus as the NAV decreases the distribution is cut to match the NAV. It is a "wrong-way" risk return profile with weakness in the portfolio performance triggering weakness in dividends and distributions.

The fund has recently cut its dividend:

Dividend Distribution (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

A closed end fund focused on global equities GLQ transforms equities returns into dividends for yield clamoring investors. Due to its high leverage the fund is more volatile than the S&P 500 and has underperformed the index significantly on a 5- and 10- year basis. Currently focused on Technology and Health Care GLQ is set for a rocky 2022 with its market price still being above its NAV. We expect the fund to move to a -5% discount to NAV in the next months and the fundamental portfolio performance to be mixed. The weakness in NAV will be offset by the dividend yield later in the year. A longer-term holder would do well to trim 25% of the positioning while new money would be well suited to revisit the vehicle mid-year when the rates curve environment will paint a clearer picture of the Fed's aggressiveness in hiking rates. We are therefore Hold for GLQ.