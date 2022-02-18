_laurent/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Dear Readers,

The question of how to evaluate or value a potential premium is one I often get to field in my private messages. In no company, in my opinion, is this as well-exemplified as in LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY). In this article, I will show you how I (as well as others) view the company and how I would go about investing in such a business.

Looking at LVMH

The company is an international conglomerate specializing in luxury goods.

While the company itself is younger than I am (and many readers here) - founded, or merged in 1987 - the brands it represents are actually, some of them, older than the United States of America if we go by the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

What I mean is that Moët & Chandon, or just Moët as it's known in Europe, was established in 1743. Also, cognac producer Hennessy was founded in 1765. These aren't even the oldest brands the company manages. That honor goes to Chateau d'Yquem, a wine that goes back to 1593 - except no!

There's a 1365 Red wine vignoble known as Les clos Des Lambrays that has a mind-boggling near-700 year history, which is older than most European nations in their current geographical/political configuration.

The idea to form a conglomerate with a focus on luxury goods was one by French multi-billionaire, art collector, investor, and businessman Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault.

He is, to date, the richest person in Europe. He's also the Chairman and CEO of LVMH, the company we're talking about today.

So, first things first.

There's no way I'll have time in this article to go through all of the conglomerate's brands and products. LVMH represents ~60 subsidiaries each managing a number of very well-known brands - 75 brands in total. If I tried this, the article would probably go up to 50 pages, and my notes on the company are around 85 pages - not including valuation models and excel sheets.

So, I'm going to keep this on point.

By the way, you'll want to refer to these "brands" as "Maisons" in France.

Some of the Maisons represented by LVMH include:

Christian Dior

Louis Vuitton

Fendi

Marc Jacobs

Kenzo

TAG Heuer

Bulgari

Dom Perignon

Zenith

Sephora

...and many others.

LVMH organizes its brands into branches, which include Fashion & Leather Goods, Wines & Spirits, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

The company is considered the world's leading luxury producer.

It has an S&P Global Credit rating of A+ (Source: S&P Global), and currently, has a yield of around 1%.

A single stock of the company, while it doesn't come up to Amazon (AMZN) levels, costs around €690.

The company has a current market cap of over €368B and manages between €40-€55B in annual sales revenues, with a gross margin of between 65-68% typically, and a pre-tax operating profit margin of around 18-22%, and EBITDA margins of around 35%.

The sponsored ADR of the company which we'll look at here, LVMUY, represents 0.2X of one ordinary share - so keep that in mind.

Louis Vuitton Results Presentation (LVMH IR)

In terms of company revenues and sales, the company's fashion segment (including leather goods) is the absolute largest segment of company sales - around 47% of sales.

Louis Vuitton Results Presentation (LVMH IR)

The company's watch portfolio, which does include some attractive brands, (though not the ones that I often wear, though I do own some TAG Heuer pieces), lacks the punch of say, Rolex or Patek Philippe, but still comes in at around 7% for Watches and jewelry. Beauty accounts for around 12% of sales, and this also includes jewelry.

Most of the company's profits come in US Dollars, with around 20% in Euro and the remaining ~50% from a mix of Hong Kong Dollars, Yen, and other FX. This is important because the company is truly international, and later years has seen its dependence on China rise significantly. The company's largest markets in terms of revenues are currently as follows.

Louis Vuitton Results Presentation (LVMH IR)

Buying Luxury

Now, something that will probably shine through in this article (and I likely have already come across as more "passionate" than usual) and that I want to be clear on with readers here is that I actually know many of these brands quite well.

I use them personally, and often.

As mentioned, I do have a few TAG pieces, as well as one Zenith in my watch collection. The Zenith is a nice "beater" semi-luxury watch for great value, as opposed to always wearing my Rolex. I've owned several bottles from Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and the Gentle Fluidity Silver EDP is probably my all-time favorite male (and several of my dates) fragrance since its release in 2019.

I wish I could say I knew the fashion and leather goods better, but the fact is that my clothes (business & business casual) are usually made by other (smaller) brands and tailors, as I feel LVMH's portfolio here is more tailored towards female than male, which given worldwide fashion spend on a gender basis is probably a good thing.

However, my liquor cabinet does hold Ardbeg and Hennessy, and a business partner shared a Chateau d'Yquem Y Ygrec 2020 some time back, a truly excellent blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon that I can highly recommend without even being much of a wine connoisseur.

The company's brand products certainly don't need to be expensive - you can pick up a bottle of Hennessy VS as low as $35, and a Zenith watch unworn and with Box & Papers, for a few hundred dollars.

However, the reason I'm going on here is that I believe it to be important for someone to actually be somewhat familiar with the company's brand products, and with the mentality of someone shopping for these things, because usually, you will be spending a disproportionate (compared to more standard shopping) amount of disposable income on their products.

I am.

Back to Business & Results

Turning back to the business now, the first thing I want to go into here is the COVID-19 impact.

There has been some of this.

The company's "Maisons" as they are called responded quickly to the pandemic, and the biggest impact was the halt of any/most international travel. While Asia as a region bounced back powerfully in 2H20, there were some negative effects during the first quarter.

What was interesting, however, was a very similar effect to the sales numbers in 2008-2009. Rather than seeing massively declining sales, the company's quality brands actually extended their lead over luxury peers. High quality sells well, and such sales do not stop during times of trouble. LVMH customers are looking for quality, and brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dior actually, once again, extended their sales leads.

These effects have become more pronounced as the group reported results for the 2021 periods. 1H21 saw record-level financial first-half performance, with massive sales increases in Fashion and Leather goods. The company's major brands, including LV, Dior, Fendi, Celine, all saw record levels of sales revenue and profit. The growth was very sustained and pronounced in the US and Asia, with less gradual recoveries in Europe, reflecting the varied levels of pandemic recovery.

LVMH recently acquired Tiffany, which it's working on integrating.

Sales increases and 1H21 sales came in both from the company's stores as well from D2C channels, and these numbers came in despite a still-strong trend of travel limitation on an international basis.

On a segment-by-segment basis, results warrant some mention.

Wines and spirits saw massive outperformance, nearly doubling operational profit from 1H20 due to strong volumes. Champagne especially saw 57% YoY growth. The company means to manage current supply constraints and accelerate D2C online sales.

However, Fashion and Leather goods were the star of the show.

Louis Vuitton Results Presentation (LVMH IR)

Campaigns and partnerships drive sales, and fashion shows in Athens and Paris have only changed, not stopped, since COVID-19. The company means to continue strong momentum in their main brands here, and LVMH means to reopen its New York brand stores (Fendi) and launch new ones as well.

The remaining segments have also performed well, with double-digit organic growth in terms of Perfumes & Cosmetics as well as Watches & Jewelry. TAG launched a new Porsche-based chronograph, which I have been looking at but ultimately decided against buying myself. The Tiffany integration has gone well, with good sales results both out of Asia and the US.

With this in mind, key figures have been very good. The company reports a 56% total YoY growth, which is a full recovery and beyond in terms of sales revenues compared to 2019. The only two individual segments that are not above 2019 numbers are Perfumes & Cosmetics, likely owing to lockdowns, and selective retailing, definitely owing to lockdowns. Asia has, due to lockdowns, been even more of an important revenue base, with Asia and Japan both accounting for ~45% of group revenues.

Profit increased by 913% YoY and 62% compared to 2019. This rebound has continued into 3Q21 as well. The groups' debt situation has changed somewhat and suddenly.

Louis Vuitton Results Presentation (LVMH IR)

However, this increase was due to Tiffany.

LVMH has fared well in terms of a sourcing and manufacturing perspective in the pandemic. This is because LVMH does not source its raw materials as most do - it sources them more along the lines of a "next-door" sort of model, which means the COVID-19 constraints here have been few.

The one impact that's been significant is logistical and shipping costs - but the company has plenty of confidence that they can face this and absorb it (Source: LVMH 3Q21 Earnings Call).

Company sales are made through retail stores, its online website, and on its platform called 24S (Source: 24S). So aside from being an excellent business in terms of traditional retail, it has the online side of things covered as well.

The Future

LVMH is currently highly dependent on a small number of well-performing brands for large shares of its revenue. Louis Vuitton is a good example of this. The company's ambition has been to lessen this dependence through diversification and the acquisition of further brands. In addition, LVMH is the only luxury brand in the world that in its portfolio offers Wines & Spirits - and the inclusion of Dom Perignon alone here means that it owns some of the most prestigious brand/s in the world. Hennessy, for instance, has over 45% of the global market for Cognac, and Dom Perignon has a ~20% share of the market for Champagne.

LVMH is excellent at identifying and acquiring luxury market leaders - and it doesn't just own the sales but manufacturing here as well. As it moves deeper into selective retailing, which now is a large portion of sales revenue, it also delves into retailing as opposed to just brands and takes its share of the profits here as well.

Owning the retail side of things means that LVMH can use the large distribution networks and even profit on the sale of competitor products without any obligation to M&A the competitors. It also means, naturally, that LVMH gets access to analytics from these retailers as to which brands they may want to acquire based on specific sales numbers and trends - far deeper analytics than the competitors might be able to get.

Despite being a very mature company, LVMH has been able to grow sales in the double digits CAGR for some time, outperforming not only markets but peers. LVMH is living proof that the desirability of specific products and brands is enough to make up for contextual challenges and headwinds, such as a pandemic. If you own what people want, they will pay to get it.

In an environment where traditional retail has been declining in many segments for years, LVMH retailing has more than doubled since the mid-2000s. Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY), which I've written about before, cannot in fact compete with LVMH's level of performance.

LVMH's future plan seems to include identifying every luxury brand with a moat and considering it for its portfolio, as evidenced by its 2019 M&A of high-end hotel chain Belmond. (Source: LVMH)

Conclusively - LVMH has been managing through thick and thin in an environment where many would have argued that LVMH's operations were set up to fail. I would not, as an investor, bet against this company's rock-solid management and track record of deriving value from luxury, and creating high-quality products that people continue to pay a premium for.

The Other Side/Negatives

I wouldn't be much of an European analyst if I didn't also share, with readers, the other side of things. While I wouldn't necessarily bet against LVMH's performance or track record, there's something to be said for the recent trends seen not only by LVMH but other companies as well.

The 45%+ share of sales revenue from Asian markets, especially from a growing interest in luxury goods from Chinese consumers can be considered worrying.

This is due to the political situation in China, where it no longer seems unlikely that the CCP may declare such consumption to be "contrary" to state goals or ambitions.

While I don't expect massive near-term changes out of Asia or China, it's important to be aware of the fact that China accounts for a large portion of the company's revenues, and that spread between P/E valuations and share prices has been increasing for some time. I will also say that, personally, I don't believe that China has the social ability to completely "turn around" its population, even with the programs it's currently implementing.

Unlike companies in other sectors, LVMH also has "growth caps" on certain segments. This is particularly noticeable in Wines & Spirits, where capacity constraints cannot be easily overcome without potentially compromising on product quality (which the company does not want). There is only so much quality product going around, and once it's gone, it's gone - LVMH does not benefit from third-party sales, even if the company's brand recognition may.

So, risks? First Asia, specifically China exposure. Second, company specifics/unique characteristics.

As long as you're aware of them and adjust accordingly, it's fine.

Valuation & Conclusion

Note to readers: This is a shorter version of a longer article published back on December 29th on iREIT on Alpha.

So how do we value a company such as this? It's very difficult - because unlike certain growth companies I need not mention here, this company's value isn't found in intangible/hard-to-measure software. It's in things such as luxury goods.

LVMH is one of the companies in the entire market where, in my valuation, I allow for a significant premium to peers and the market.

I believe the company's products, market position and quality warrants this. I also believe that LVMH is moving in the right direction with its increased focus on premium retail and things such as hotels because this lessens its dependencies on things like Chinese/Asian market changes due to policy or economics.

It would also be illogical seen in the context of the brands appealing assets and valuable trends to ignore premiums here. The company is geographically diversified in a way that few companies are, and its extent acts against a natural hedge in any specific, geographical downturn.

Moreover, LVMH is profitably generating vast amounts of cash flows. I expect an EBITDA growth rate of around 8.5-9.3%, with a high 34-38% EBITDA margin range, due to the company's pricing power. For the terminal period, I moderate my growth rate to around 2-2.5% to correspond with EU GDP growth.

Company's competition comes in the form of luxury peers. These are exclusive, for the purposes of this article, found in Europe, and include brands such as Hermes International, Kering, Richemont (OTCPK:CFRUY), Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PRNDY), Remy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYY), Swatch (OTCPK:SWGAY), and Prada (OTCPK:PRDSY). Depending on how you view it, you could arguably include things such as Ferrari (RACE) and others as well.

However, in the end, I will take a firm stance that none of these companies shares the diversified and mature appeal of LVMH, even though I personally and technically have a larger stake in Kering at the current time.

LVMH trades at a current P/E of ~30X and a current EV/EBITDA of ~15.5X. Seen to an average of the company's peers, this is either in line or slightly below where an average of the current competitors trade. Remy Cointreau has a premium of 56X P/E and an EV/EBITDA of 30X, whereas Swatch is as low as 20X P/E and 6.7X EV/EBITDA. There are a lot of variances here.

The same variance can be seen in analyst targets. Current S&P global targets range between a low of €394/share, which is almost below pre-pandemic profit levels, and €900/share, which would indicate a 42X 2021E P/E, too rich for my blood (Source S&P Global).

Based on a WACC of 8.4%, flat EBITDA margins of 35% and a relatively flat CapEx/sales of around 5% as well as the aforementioned high double-digit sales increases, my current models range between a DCF of around €690-€780/share. If we also include peer ranges and metrics, it's obvious that while there isn't a massive upside here, there also isn't a peer-based downside here, unless something changes. LVMH actually yields more than many of its peers, and I view LVMH's near-term upside somewhat clearer than a less diversified company, such as Kering, Swatch, or Prada.

In the end, this is one of the very, very few companies where I see a long-term premium of around 26-34X P/E as valid.

While it is very true that the company could be bought at somewhat below 20X P/E years ago, this was prior to its investments in hotels as well as the current results we see from its retail operations. We also need to consider that current numbers are expected to come in at triple-digit GAAP increases, followed by double-digit EPS growth.

Dividend growth has also been impressive, for LVMH has grown the dividend, except 2020, with double digits every year for years. The 2021 increase is expected to be 35% (Source: S&P Global), indicating a 2021E yield of around 1.05% for next year, with another near-20% increase in 2022.

The simple fact for the past 10-13 years has been that you do not buy LVMH "cheap". It hasn't existed, and I doubt very much that it ever will.

Even during the pandemic, the company barely grazed the 22X P/E level. Yes, it's more expensive today, and I would see why some investors would view it as "overvalued" here. What I am saying, however, is that there is a case to be made for why LVMH will likely grow even more from here.

Forecasting a 2023 expected P/E range of 28X to 34X comes to annualized RoR of between 3% on the low end and 11.5% annually on the high end. There's enough safety here, to my mind, that negative RoR can be avoided in the longer term.

I consider this a "safe" long-term investment.

Sometimes, investors will ask me what my "no-brainer" companies are. Those companies I would own forever, where I could just buy millions worth of stock, and then never check it again, confident in management and returns.

That list currently has 29 stocks.

LVMH is one of them.

If I was in the lucky position of having untold amounts of capital that would turn even a 1% yield on my capital into a good income, a substantial amount of that capital would be invested into LVMH. I view even the Asia/Chinese risk as something that, outside of today's share price, would eventually pass.

Both LVMH and its peer sector have outperformed the current average for this year. That does not mean, however, that this will not continue.

At current prices, I see enough upside and safety to actually consider this one a "BUY" with a price target of around €750/share.

I also think it's important to echo other equity investors' clear facts here, in that at 30-34X P/E, LVMH is not overvalued when you compare it to software, semis, and ex-pharma health stocks. The difference is that I would view LVMH as categorically more attractive than any of these based on their portfolio and through-cyclic stability.

The average price target for LVMH at current levels from S&P Global is €766.93/share.

My own target, based on slightly lower growth rates and weighing the more conservative estimates somewhat heavier, is a €750 target. My upside here is between 4-6%, though I view the targets above as completely valid as well.

How can a company this highly valued still be attractive and be considered one "of the best companies on earth"?

The following, dear readers.

Portfolio quality

Product desirability

Projected earnings growth

Asset resilience

Through-Cyclic business model resilience

Forward-thinking business model, combining the best of the new with appealing old

Superb management

Institution-like long-term safety

I will argue with you that very, very few companies manage to tick all of these boxes.

LVMH is one of them.

That's why I own shares, why I will buy more shares, and why I won't even start considering profit rotation here.

I will leave you with this tidbit of information.

Investing in LVMH in 2002 would have generated 19-year returns of 1997.4%, or turned a $10,000 investment into $196,322.66, an annualized RoR of 17.3%, nearly doubling the S&P500.

Thank you for reading.