At the beginning of the year, fellow contributor Croatoan Capital pounded the table on niche OTT content provider Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) based on the company's strong growth.

I would urge investors to read his comprehensive work on the company before continuing here.

On Monday, Cinedigm reported Q3/FY2022 top- and bottom line results well above consensus expectations after a less-than-stellar Q2 report in November had caused shares to sell off by 30%.

Investors should focus on the core "OTT Streaming & Digital" segment and largely disregard the legacy "Cinema Equipment" and "Base Distribution" business lines:

General market weakness and an increasingly poor sentiment towards streaming companies resulted in shares dropping further to new 52-week lows going into the Q3 earnings release.

Fueled by Monday's report and a very strong overall market, shares rallied by more than 40% on Tuesday and closed the session well above the $1 mark which helped mitigate the risk of Nasdaq issuing a near-term minimum bid deficiency notice.

Subsequent to the earnings release, management delivered an enthusiastic conference call highlighting the company's execution and medium-term growth strategy:

To achieve its stated growth targets, Cinedigm will continue to pursue its roll-up strategy as evidenced by the company's recent acquisition of Digital Media Rights or "DMR", a provider focused on Asian film and television content.

The purchase price for the Transaction is $22,000,000, subject to working capital and other adjustments, consisting of (i) $8,000,000 in cash and (ii) $14,000,000 of shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, of the Company (the "Common Stock") valued at the volume weighted average price per share of the Common Stock on the Nasdaq Global Market for the 20 trading day period ending on last trading day immediately preceding the closing of the Transaction.

With the business consuming cash and no access to traditional funding sources, the company will likely have to rely on issuing additional equity for the time being. The DMR acquisition alone will consume 40% of the company's reported cash balance as of December 31 and increase outstanding shares by approximately 8.5% to an estimated 192 million.

Even when assuming decent organic growth, Cinedigm will likely have to strike a meaningful number of similar deals to come even close to its medium-term $150 million revenue target.

To limit dilution from potential future acquisitions and additional sales under its $50 million common stock purchase agreement with B. Riley Principal Capital (RILY) or "B. Riley", the company needs its share price to be as high as possible.

Unfortunately, market sentiment has turned firmly against streaming companies after market leader Netflix (NFLX) recently reported disappointing growth metrics.

Paramount Global (PARA), formerly known as ViacomCBS saw its share price crater by almost 20% earlier this week after the company announced an increased focus on its streaming service Paramount+.

While Cinedigm claims its offerings are complemental to the large entertainment subscription services, market participants are unlikely to differentiate.

Quite frankly, a tiny, cash-consuming niche content provider with an ongoing dependence on issuing additional equity looks like a short seller's dream in the current market environment.

Indeed, the company is facing a multitude of individual-, industry- and broader market-related headwinds:

Revenue, profitability and cash flows in the current fiscal year have been benefiting materially from legacy cinema system sales which are unlikely to repeat at this magnitude going forward. Anticipated higher cash outflows are likely to result in the requirement to issue additional equity under the common stock purchase agreement with B. Riley sooner rather than later. Low cash balances and a weak stock price are limiting Cinedigm's ability to pursue accretive acquisitions. Overhang from shares issued to former owners of acquired companies like DMR. In case the shares continue to trade below $1 for thirty consecutive business days, the company will be facing a Nasdaq minimum bid price deficiency notice. Longer-term, the company might be required to conduct a reverse stock split. Slower growth recently experienced by industry leaders is likely to persist. Investor sentiment unlikely to turn with large parts of the world currently in the process of easing or abandoning COVID-related restrictions. Expectations for a higher interest rate environment have dampened investor enthusiasm for growth stocks. Geopolitical tensions have further limited market participants' risk appetite.

At this point, Cinedigm appears caught in a vicious circle as the company's ability to pursue inorganic, accretive growth and raise cash to finance operations remains heavily correlated to its stock price.

The more shares tumble, the higher the resulting dilution from potential acquisitions and additional sales under the common stock purchase agreement with B. Riley.

Bottom Line:

After a rather disappointing Q2 report in November, Cinedigm's shares managed to stage a comeback on the heels of strong third quarter growth in the company's core OTT Streaming & Digital segment.

Unfortunately, shares have already given back the vast majority of Tuesday's gains likely due to a mixture of momentum traders leaving for assumed greener pastures, poor investor sentiment towards OTT content providers and market participants generally remaining in "risk off" mode.

The low stock price is currently limiting the company's ability to pursue accretive, inorganic growth and raise additional capital to fund operations going into FY2023.

With near-term investor sentiment likely to remain negative, I firmly expect the shares to mark new 52-week lows over the coming weeks.

Going into FY2023, cash flows will no longer benefit from legacy cinema equipment sales thus increasing the need to raise additional capital.

That said, Cinedigm should easily beat consensus expectations for Q4 as the March quarter tends to be strong and the bar appears to be quite low with analysts currently expecting a 20%+ sequential top-line decrease.

At this point, my advice would be to remain on the sidelines or even sell existing positions while preparing for a potential Q4 earnings trade in June.