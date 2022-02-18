Buying The REIT Correction

MarkSkalny/iStock via Getty Images

Real Estate Earnings Halftime Report

Hoya Capital

We're now at the halfway point of another newsworthy real estate earnings season with more than 80 REITs having reported fourth-quarter results. Consistent with the trends seen across the broader equity market, REIT earnings have generally been better than expected thus far with the vast majority of REITs topping estimates. Roughly 75% of REITs have topped consensus funds from operations ("FFO") estimates, and of the 54 REITs that provide FFO guidance, 76% eclipsed their most recent guidance.

Hoya Capital

Since the start of earnings season, 22 equity REITs have hiked their dividends, bringing the full-year total up to 27. The quick start to 2022 follows the strongest year ever for REIT dividend raises as 130 REITs raised their payouts. As discussed in our State of the REIT Nation, REIT dividend payout ratios remain historically low at below 70%, indicating that REITs are well equipped to continue to raise their payouts in the quarters ahead.

Hoya Capital

Within the REIT sector this year, performance trends have been driven almost entirely by macroeconomic factors and the rotation from growth to value as many of the sectors with the strongest fundamentals - residential, industrial, and technology REITs - have lagged while hotels and office REITs have been the upside leaders this year. Seven weeks into 2022, Equity REITs (VNQ) are now lower by 11.5% this year on a price return basis while Mortgage REITs (REM) have slipped 7.1%. This compares with the 8.0% decline on the S&P 500 and the 6.9% decline on the S&P Mid-Cap 400.

Hoya Capital

Residential Real Estate Halftime Report

Apartment: (Halftime Grade: A) We've heard results from the nine largest apartment REITs which have been stellar across the board. Residential REITs continue to be the upside standout of earnings season thus far as rents continue to soar by double-digit rates across essentially all markets and segments of the rental markets. Incredibly, all nine REITs are projecting NOI growth of at least 10% in 2022 led by NexPoint Residential (NXRT), which sees NOI growth of 13% this year. Meanwhile, FFO is expected to soar another 15%, on average, with Sunbelt-focused REITs - including Mid-America (MAA) and Camden (CPT) leading the charge with average FFO growth of over 18%.

Hoya Capital

Single Family Rental: (Halftime Grade: A) Single-family rental markets have seen a similarly unrelenting surge in rental rates. Invitation Homes (INVH) reported strong results, highlighted by record-high blended leasing spreads of 11.1% driven by new lease growth of 17.3% and renewal spreads of 9.0%. INVH delivered FFO growth of 18.5% in 2021 and guidance calls for growth of another 11.4% in 2022. Despite the surge in home values, INVH was still able to complete nearly $2B of acquisitions while reducing its leverage and strengthening its balance sheet. This month, INVH hiked its dividend by 29% while American Homes (AMH) hiked its dividend by 80%. We'll hear results from AMH next week and Tricon Residential (TCN) the following week.

Hoya Capital

Manufactured Housing: (Halftime Grade: B+) Equity Lifestyle (ELS) also reported strong results which included a 13.1% dividend hike. ELS delivered FFO growth of 16.6% in 2021 and set its initial guidance for 2022 for another 6.3% FFO growth at the midpoint of the range. Same-store NOI grew 8.8% in 2021 – a record for the company - and ELS expects 5.9% growth at the midpoint for 2022. The RV and Marina business lines (+12.9% revenue growth in 2021) continue to outperform the relatively strong but steady manufactured housing business (+8.3% growth). We'll hear results from Sun Communities (SUI) and UMH Properties (UMH) next week.

Hoya Capital

Technology & Logistics REIT Halftime Report

Cell Tower: (Halftime Grade: B) All three cell tower REITs are now firmly in "bear market" territory - more than 20% below their recent highs - but fundamentals surely aren't to blame. Crown Castle (CCI) reported solid results, delivering FFO growth of 13.9% in 2021 - 190 bps above its guidance. CCI raised its revenue and EBITDA outlook for 2022 but held its AFFO/share outlook steady, which calls for full-year growth of 5.9% which we believe will be raised throughout the year, as has become the norm. CCI commented that it “expects the deployment of 5G in the U.S. to extend our opportunity to create long-term value for our shareholders while delivering dividend per share growth of 7% to 8% per year.” We'll hear results from American Tower (AMT) next week and SBA Communications (SBAC) the following week.

Hoya Capital

Data Center: (Halftime Grade: B-) Also in "bear market" territory, data center REIT earnings results have been decent but not enough to change the bearish narrative on technology real estate. Equinix (EQIX) reported strong results highlighted by an 8% dividend hike, record bookings volume, and an upbeat outlook for continued high-single-digit FFO growth for 2022. Driven by robust 5% same-store revenue growth, EQIX delivered AFFO growth of 9.5% in 2021 and sees growth of another 7.1% at the midpoint of its 2022 guidance. Digital Realty (DLR.PK) also reported impressive leasing volume with a record $156M of annualized bookings in Q4, but pricing power remains soft with renewal rates dipping 3.9% overall including a 14% decline in rental rates on large leases above 1MW. DLR recorded 5.0% FFO growth in 2021 - consistent with its guidance - and sees growth of 4.9% at the midpoint of its initial guidance.

Hoya Capital

Industrial: (Halftime Grade: A-) Also in the basement of the year-to-date performance tables within the REIT sector, industrial REITs' underperformance is perhaps the most confounding. All six of the REITs that provide full-year NOI and FFO guidance beat their prior outlook indicating that fundamentals remain stellar across the sector as insatiable demand clashes with limited supply. Upside standouts include First Industrial (FR), which recorded same-store NOI growth of 12.3% in 2021 and expects further growth of 5.75% at the midpoint of its guidance range - both of which were the highest in the industrial sector. Results from Duke Realty (DLR.PK) and Prologis (PLD) were also impressive as leasing spreads continue to accelerate with cash leasing spreads topping 20% for the second-straight quarter.

Hoya Capital

Retail REIT Halftime Report

Shopping Center: (Halftime Grade: A-) We've heard results from 13 of the 16 shopping center REITs. Unlike their mall REIT peers, shopping center REITs are seeing significantly better fundamentals in the post-pandemic period as big box retailers have doubled down on using their brick and mortar properties as hybrid "distribution centers" in a decentralized last-mile delivery network. Among the REITs to report thus far, FFO growth averaged 16.5% with a handful of REITs now back above their pre-pandemic FFO levels. Same-store NOI growth averaged 9.0% in 2021 led by Regency Centers (REG) and Urstadt Biddle (UBA) and 2022 guidance calls for average NOI growth of over 3% this year. Trends in occupancy rate and rent spreads have been most impressive with leasing spreads rising by double-digit rates in Q4, indicating clear signs of pricing power for the first time in a decade.

Hoya Capital

Net Lease: (Halftime Grade: B) The majority of net lease REITs are slated to report results next week, but results thus far have been quite impressive with all five REITs beating their full-year FFO guidance. Upside standouts include National Retail (NNN), which recorded FFO growth of 10.4% in 2021 - fully recovering its pandemic declines - and now sees 3.7% growth in 2022. Elsewhere, Spirit Realty (SRC) recorded FFO growth of 12.2% in 2021 and sees growth of 7.3% in 2022 while it continues to make significant progress upgrading its portfolio, balance sheet, and simplifying the complexity in its governance. WP Carey (WPC) recorded full-year FFO growth of 6.2% in 2021 - above its prior guidance range - and sees growth of 4.2% in 2022 driven by nearly $2B in expected acquisition volume.

Hoya Capital

Mall: (Halftime Grade: C+) Results across the mall sector have followed a similar pattern with some encouraging signs of stabilization in occupancy, but also some disappointing guidance calling for a mild regression in 2022. Simon Property (SPG) delivered FFO growth of 31% in 2021 - bringing its FFO back within 1% of its pre-pandemic level from 2019, but guidance calls for flat growth in 2022. Macerich (MAC) reported that foot traffic during the holiday season reached 95% of pre-pandemic levels while occupancy increased for the third-straight quarter, but the continued downward trajectory in FFO is tough to ignore. Tanger Outlets (SKT) reported that traffic in Q4 actually exceeded 2019 levels and noted that its occupancy rate recovered back to 95% for the first time since 4Q21. Tanger's FFO rose 12.1% for the year but guidance calls for a pull-back in 2022, keeping its FFO 20% below 2019-levels.

Hoya Capital

Office, Hotel, & Healthcare Halftime Report

Office: (Halftime Grade: B) We've now heard results from 17 of the 23 office REITs. While WFH headwinds clearly persist, the office REIT outlook has brightened in recent months and Q4 results were surprisingly solid. Buoyed by the red-hot lab space segment and resilience in Sunbelt markets, office REITs reported average same-store NOI growth of 3.4% in 2021 and guidance calls for similarly-solid growth of 3.3% in 2022. Leasing trends continue to improve after bottoming in early 2021 with spreads remaining in the mid-single-digit range after nearly turning negative early last year. Seven REITs now expect their 2022 FFO to exceed their pre-pandemic FFO from 2019 led by Sunbelt-focused REITs Highwoods (HIW) and Piedmont (PDM).

Hoya Capital

Hotel: (Halftime Grade: B) The best-performing property sector this year, hotel REITs have bounced back during earnings season as recent data has indicated that the recovery in travel has resumed following the Omicron-driven setback. We've still early in hotel REIT earnings season with just four of the eighteen REITs having reported results, but Host Hotels (HST) has been an upside standout thus far, which cited strength in its Sunbelt markets and also resumed its quarterly dividend, which has been suspended since 2Q20.

Hoya Capital

Healthcare: (Halftime Grade: B) We've heard results from nine of the seventeen healthcare REITs. The lab space segment continues to be the upside standout, led by Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) which reported FFO growth of 6.3% in 2021 and expects another 7.7% growth in 2022. Results from senior housing REITs Welltower (WELL) and Ventas (VTR) have been surprisingly solid as despite the Omicron surge in late 2021, both WELL and VTR reported continued improvement in their senior housing portfolio. Results from skilled nursing REIT Omega Healthcare (OHI) and hospital REIT Medical Properties (MPW), however, reflected ongoing pandemic-related headwinds.

Hoya Capital

Previewing The Second-Half of Earnings

Consistent with the trends seen across the broader equity market, REIT earnings have generally been better than expected with the vast majority of REITs topping estimates and raising full-year guidance. Residential REITs continue to be upside standouts of earnings season thus far as rents continue to soar by double-digit rates across essentially all markets and segments of the rental markets.

Hoya Capital

As anticipated in our Earnings Preview, dividend hikes have been a major theme as nearly 30 REITs have already raised their payouts this year following 130 dividend hikes last year. Results across other property sectors have been solid as well, but there has been little correlation between strong results and strong stock performance as trends over the past two months have been driven entirely by macroeconomics and the growth-to-value rotation. We'll continue to provide real-time coverage with our Earnings QuickTake posts for Hoya Capital Income Builder members and will publish follow-up articles summarizing our thoughts and analysis throughout earnings season.

Hoya Capital

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.