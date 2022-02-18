subman/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Two things seem to dominate sentiment around the larger banks these days – the prospect for higher near-term capital returns and the bank’s near-term operating leverage. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has decided to go its own way, though, with management choosing to increase discretionary spending by billions in the effort to build up the company’s future growth prospects across the business.

With a sharp negative reaction after JPMorgan’s cost guidance during the earnings conference call, these shares have lagged larger banks by more than 15% since my last write-up. While I understand the short-term sentiment shift, as JPMorgan isn’t going to be an earnings growth or ROTCE leader in the near term, I think that overlooks the long-term benefits to increased share in the retail and commercial businesses. With a prospective long-term return back in the double-digits, I think JPMorgan is an excellent idea for investors who want a quality bank, but can also afford some near-term underperformance risk.

A Quick Review

Looking back at JPMorgan’s fourth quarter earnings, I’d characterize the results as okay, but not extraordinary. Net interest income (up 3% YoY and up 4% QoQ) and fee-based income (up 2% YoY and down 5% QoQ, adjusted) both beat expectations. Expenses, up 13% YoY and 4% QoQ, were also higher than expected. Pre-provision profits fell about 10% YoY and 8% QoQ, good for a modest beat versus the Street (3%, or about $0.09/share). The bulk of the beat came from lower provisioning expense.

A Steep Ramp In Spending

The big shock to sentiment came from management’s guidance for substantial higher spending. Management guided to 9% higher opex in 2022, and with them stating that ROTCE would likely be below the company’s mid-term target of 17% in both 2022 and 2023, it seems pretty clear that spending will be robust in 2023 as well.

The near-term impact is pretty straightforward – lower earnings. I’ve reduced my core earnings numbers for 2022 and 2023 by 6% and 5%, respectively, in spite of an improving operating environment (better loan growth, improving rate outlook, et al) that would have otherwise driven positive revisions.

The problem, other than robbing the story of near-term earnings momentum, is the uncertainty of the long-term benefits of this spending. Part of the expense guidance can be attributed to just a higher cost of doing business – wages are going up and so on – and I think JPMorgan may be getting ahead of that curve a bit relative to other banks whose guidance may prove too optimistic in six to 12 months.

The larger part of the spending increase, though, is driven by a host of investments that the company is making to grow the business. I don’t think there are too many mysteries about where the spending will go. Management has made it clear that they want to increase their share in national retail deposits and middle-market lending, so at least some of this will go toward supporting deposit-gathering operations (branch banking and national digital banking) and loan generation (lending teams, loan production offices, etc.).

Management has also made it clear that they see significant opportunities to grow their digital businesses, their card businesses, and their payments businesses. JPMorgan has been active in M&A over the last year or so (12 deals), and I think the deals offer some roadmap for where investment spending will go – payment technologies, particularly for middle-market and smaller businesses (the Viva Wallet deal), digital banking (C6 Bank, MAXEX, Frank), cards (The Infatuation, cxLoyalty), wealth management (Campbell, Nutmeg, 55ip, OpenInvest) and analytics relevant to business advisory and lending.

It Takes Money To Make Money

I’m not going to dispute the idea that it takes a certain leap of faith to assume that this spending will drive future share gains and revenue growth, but I think JPMorgan’s track record speaks well to its ability to reinvest successfully.

Compared to peers like Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan was the only one to generate consistent operating leverage over the past decade, as well as exceptional tangible book value growth, as the company reaped the benefits of prior investment cycles in areas like cards, business lending, trading, and payments.

In my opinion, management has proven that they have a good sense of where their markets are going, and I believe this spending is targeted at pushing JPMorgan further out to the leading edge in areas like digital banking, cards, and payments. While banks taking a more conservative approach to spending may well outperform JPMorgan in terms of operating leverage over the next couple of years, those banks may also end up “penny-wise and pound-foolish” down the road as non-bank fintechs take share from them in lending, payments, and other lucrative business lines.

The Outlook

While my core earnings numbers head lower in the near term, I do expect JPMorgan to generate long-term profit growth in excess of these investments. Again, this is a subjective call and I expect (and accept) many investors to take a much more skeptical eye toward this spending. I would also note, though, that JPMorgan is currently performing pretty well in terms of loan growth (3% QoQ adjusted growth this quarter), and is more asset-sensitive than commonly believed, as the bank has a low loan/deposit ratio, significant excess cash, and better-than-average deposit beta.

For the next five years, my core earnings growth rate stays basically the same (in the mid-3%’s) as I expect loan growth and asset sensitivity to be canceled out by the higher spending. For the longer term, my core growth rate moves up about half a point (to over 4%), as I expect JPMorgan to reap the benefits of increased share in retail banking, digital banking, middle-market lending, and payments.

Discounted back, my core earnings model suggests a total annualized potential return of over 10%. My ROTCE-P/TBV model is less helpful now given the expected hit to near-term ROTCE from the spending cycle, and likewise with P/E approaches. In a bearish scenario, you could argue for a fair value of just $140/share based on the near-term hit to ROTCE, but I believe that is a short-sighted approach.

The Bottom Line

Nobody really likes investment theses that center around “you just gotta believe…”, but if there’s any bank management team that’s earned the benefit of the doubt, I would argue strongly that JPMorgan has. This bank has historically outperformed its peers on operating leverage, tangible book value growth, and ROTCE, and I believe that will continue… and I believe that will continue due in no small part to the fact that management is willing to cause some short-term pain in return for higher long-term gains.