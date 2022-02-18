Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) reported disappointing results on February 18 and gave even worse guidance. Unfortunately, investors, today don't care how much your revenue grew over the past year; they only care about whether companies exceed estimates and provide better than expected guidance. Unfortunately, sometimes that isn't enough depending on a stock's valuation.

For Roku, neither happened; revenue missed analysts' estimates by around 3% while guiding first-quarter revenue below expectations. Analysts' consensus estimates were for first-quarter revenue of $751 million, but the company guided revenue to $720 million. Additionally, the company missed analysts' expectations for EBITDA, which was forecast at $83.5 million, not the company guided $55 million.

Refinitiv

The stock is undoubtedly much more reasonably valued today than it has been at other times during the past two years. Assuming the stock has a current market cap of around $15 billion following the significant decline on February 18, then stock trades with a price-to-sales ratio of roughly 3.2, based on 2023 sales estimates of $4.8 billion. However, on a PE multiple assuming the company can earn the $2.33 per share analysts are currently estimating, it trades for 49.3. Still, one would like to see a lower PE ratio given that earnings aren't expected to be spectacular and are forecast to fall in 2022 to $1.21 per share.

The PE ratio appears to be too high for a stock that now seems to create many questions for investors based on the reaction the market is sending. However, the downside appears limited, especially on the technical chart.

Technical Improvements

There are some meaningful levels of support, around $103 per share, which is in danger of breaking. Additionally, the RSI is starting to show signs of a bottoming process. That doesn't mean the bottom is in; it means there is a process of higher lows beginning to form on the RSI, and when coupled with the falling stock price, it creates a bullish divergence. If the stock breaks support at $102, there is one gap to fill around $96.50.

It is probably at $96.50 that this stock gets interesting from a valuation perspective, with the PE ratio dropping to around 41 times 2023 earnings estimates. Additionally, at $96.50, the market cap would drop to roughly $13.0 billion, pushing that price to sales metric down to 2.6, which is very appropriate for a hardware company mixed with advertising revenue.

TradingView

At this point, given that the stock is down nearly 80% from its peak, it may be splitting hairs trying to determine if value lives somewhere between $96 and $102 per share. Roku has established itself as a player in the industry and has a substantial active install base.

However, the stock was just overhyped as an investment. It never stood to become the next Netflix or any other fancy terms it was given, like a disruptor, in a highly competitive space. It seems investors are finally seeing what I have been warning them about for the past 2-years. It's just unfortunate; it turned into an excruciating process.