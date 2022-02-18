bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to rate SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) as a Hold. In my previous January 13, 2022, update, I wrote about SOFI's three-year outlook. There are two key developments since my earlier article written a month ago. Firstly, SoFi Technologies has finally secured the regulatory approval for a bank charter. Secondly, SOFI's shares continue to underperform on an absolute and relative basis in the last month or so.

SOFI's Stock Price Performance Following My January 13, 2022, Article

I am of the view that it will be challenging for SOFI's shares to rebound back to $20 anytime soon. On the other hand, SoFi Technologies' recent national bank charter approval is positive for the company's medium-term growth prospects. With my sum-of-the-parts valuation implying limited upside at current price levels, I keep my Hold rating for SOFI.

Why Has SOFI Stock Dropped?

SoFi Technologies' share price has dropped by more than -40% starting in early-November 2021, and the company's stock price performance in the past couple of months appears to be tracking that of its fintech peers very closely as per the chart below.

The Share Price Performance For SOFI And Selected Fintech Peers Since November Last Year

In my October 14, 2021 initiation article for SoFi Technologies, I noted that SOFI has three business segments, namely "Lending, Technology Platform and Financial Services." I chose LendingClub Corporation (LC) and Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) as the peers for SOFI's Lending business; while Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is selected as the comparable for the company's Technology Platform segment. Separately, I have picked PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) and Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) as the listed proxies for SoFi Technologies' Financial Services business segment. Interestingly, most of these listed peers have performed badly between November 2021 and mid-February 2022 just like SOFI.

A February 2, 2022 Seeking Alpha news article highlighted that "fintech, online lending, and payment stocks turn down, extending a months-long slump in the sector as investors grow risk averse." In the article, it was also noted that the "Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (FINX) has dropped 30% in the past six months."

It also didn't help that LendingClub, SOFI's peer for the Lending business segment, recently guided for 2022 earnings that were -20% lower (based on mid-point of guidance) than the market's consensus expectations. The Lending business is the most important segment for SoFi Technologies, as it accounted for 77% of the company's total net revenue for the most recent Q3 2021.

In a nutshell, it is clear that SoFi Technologies' shares have been dragged down by investors rotating away from the fintech sector at large, and the weaker-than-expected guidance for one of its key peers.

Is SOFI Stock Undervalued?

SOFI stock appears to be fairly valued rather than undervalued despite its recent share price weakness, based on my sum-of-the-parts valuation.

I forecast that SoFi Technologies will generate approximately $1.5 billion in top line for fiscal 2022, with the company's Lending, Technology Platform and Financial Services business contributing segment revenue of $1,155 million, $270 million and $75 million, respectively this year.

Using the valuations for peers that I listed in the preceding section as a basis for comparison, I value SOFI's Lending, Technology Platform and Financial Services segments at price-to-sales valuation multiples of 6.5 times, 9.0 times, and 5.0 times, respectively.

I arrive at a price target of $12.78 for SoFi Technologies based on my sum-of-the-parts valuation, which is only about +5% higher than the company's last traded share price of $12.18 as of February 17, 2022.

As such, I view SOFI's current valuations as fair.

Can SOFI Rebound To $20 Levels?

SoFi Technologies' shares were trading above $20 in the first half of November 2021 prior to the sell-down in the last few months.

A positive change in investor sentiment towards the fintech sector and a rotation of investors' funds back to fintech stocks are the key short-term catalysts for SOFI. But it is very difficult to predict how investor sentiment and sector rotation will play out in the near term.

Instead, investors are better off focusing on the national bank charter approval, which is the intermediate-term catalyst and growth driver for SoFi Technologies.

On January 18, 2022, SoFi Technologies announced that "the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Reserve have approved its applications to become a Bank Holding Company through its proposed acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp, Inc." Subsequent to that, SOFI revealed that Golden Pacific Bancorp's acquisition was completed.

SOFI subsequently confirmed that it "will offer an industry-leading Annual Percentage Yield (APY) up to 1.00% for members with direct deposit", which it claims is "33 times the national average interest on balances", as per a media release published on February 9, 2022.

Details Of The Interest Rates On Deposits Offered By SoFi Technologies

At its Q3 2021 earnings call, SOFI disclosed that it did capital raising to the tune of $3.6 billion in the last one year, which included $1.2 billion in fresh fund raised from a "convertible debt offering in October (2021)." With the national bank charter approval and the ability to offer deposits, SoFi Technologies should be able to lower the company's cost of funding in a significant way going forward. Furthermore, SOFI's core lending business will also be in a better position to provide loans that are priced more attractively, by relying on cheap funding from deposits.

However, it is noteworthy that most of the sell-side analysts have yet to incorporate the positive impact of the national banking charter approval into their respective financial estimates. The current market consensus EBITDA forecasts for SOFI in fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2024 are $154 million, $361 million and $641 million, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data. In contrast, SoFi Technologies had earlier guided for the company to generate incremental EBITDA associated with the national bank charter amounting to $193 million (which already exceeds current consensus FY 2022 EBITDA forecast), $234 million, and $264 million for FY 2023, FY 2023 and FY 2024, respectively.

I think there are two possible reasons why Wall Street analysts have yet to raise their EBITDA estimates for SOFI. Firstly, the sell-side analysts might hope to get further guidance for the company when it releases full-year 2021 results on March 1, 2022 before adjusting their numbers. Secondly, analysts might be skeptical of SoFi Technologies' ability to attract a significant amount of deposits in a short period of time to capitalize on the recent national bank charter approval.

In my opinion, I don't think SoFi Technologies' share price can rebound to $20 in the near term. Investor sentiment towards the fintech sector remains weak, and SOFI still has to prove to the market that it can leverage on the national bank charter to drive better-than-expected EBITDA growth.

Is SOFI Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SOFI stock is a Hold, as current valuations are fair based on my sum-of-the-parts valuation. I will consider upgrading the stock to a Buy, if there are indicators of a change in investor sentiment that leads to funds being rotated back to the fintech sector, or SoFi Technologies releases more information on the amount of deposits it has garnered following the national bank charter approval.