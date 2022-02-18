Manivannan Thirugnanasambandam/iStock via Getty Images

Rogers Sugar (OTCPK:RSGUF) is currently trading at attractive valuations while inflation is acting as a tailwind to the share price. Rising inflation should push the price of sugar higher and increase the terminal growth value of the company. If inflation is transitory then you have a strong A-rated company trading at attractive multiples with a 6% dividend yield. This appears to be an asymmetric risk to positive reward.

Ownership and Divisions

Rogers Sugar is Canada's largest sugar refiner and distributor. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada with 8 other facilities across Canada and Vermont USA. There are three divisions, Rogers Sugar, Lantic Sugar, and L.B. Maple Treat. L.B. Maple Treat was the latest acquisition in 2017 for $169.5 M (CAD).

The largest shareholder of the company is the Belkin family. The Belkin family has control of Rogers Sugar, their privately owned company Belkorp Industries and its subsidiaries.

The company was established in 1888 and has been public since 2003. Rogers Sugar started to pay a dividend almost immediately off the IPO and has maintained a dividend to this day. The dividend is $0.36 per year and has been at this level since June 27, 2012, except for a special dividend of $0.36 in February 2013. As of the first quarter of 2022, the FCF payout ratio was 90.75% and the earnings payout ratio was 78.26%.

Share Data

Entry points are typically easy to find and the best strategy for this company I believe is to buy and hold for the long term. This is due to the dividend and the stable trading range of the stock. The Inflation rate has been stable since the IPO therefore the price of sugar has been consistent. As inflation rises one can expect the price of a consumer good such as sugar to rise. Rogers Sugar then continues to rise at or slightly above the rate of inflation due to this link.

Stock trades between $6.92 and $3.86 with a median price of $5.39. At the time of writing the stock is close to this price. If the stock trades flat over the year the investor would still have roughly a 6% gain. After inflation of 5.1%, this would represent a return of 0.9% just for owning the stock.

Competition

Rogers Sugar has only one major competitor in Canada. That company is Redpath Sugar. Redpath is privately held and does not currently report on how much sugar they produce per year, but they are a widely known brand within Canada. They are owned by one of the largest sugar companies American Sugar Refining.

Rogers Sugar does not have any major competitors internationally as most countries have placed tariffs on refined sugar imports to protect their sugar industries. This effectively limits competition and makes the Canadian market an Oligopoly between Rogers and Redpath.

Maple Syrup is a complicated industry within Canada with significant regulation and trade barriers. There is little verifiable data on the sector.

Dividend Safety

The dividend and the safety of the dividend is a key feature of the company. A dividend has not been missed since 2003 and has been stable since 2012. There is enough liquidity within the company to cover the dividend 3.12x. The liabilities maturities are spread out which you can see in the table below.

Liability $ Amount Expiration Senior Notes $100,000,000 April 31, 2031 E Series Debentures $69,200,000 December 31, 2024 F Series $85,000,000 June 30, 2025 Revolver $200,000,000 November 23, 2026

Valuation

I valued this company in three ways, using a DCF, book value, and perpetuity.

DCF

For my DCF I used a risk-free rate of 1.931

The equity risk premium is 5.58%

The pre-tax cost of debt of 4.56% which as shown in the table below.

Image Created by author

I used the market value of the debentures and senior notes of February 15, 2022, to determine the pre-tax cost of debt.

I used the company reported tax rate of 26.95%.

Two different terminal rates were used to show high versus low inflation.

Low Inflation

Low Inflation (Image Created by Author)

I used a 1.5% terminal rate as per the forecasted GDP growth from the following TD report "Long-Term Forecast". I used the data for five years out. The implied share price of the diluted shares is 8.19, roughly a 25% discount to fair value.

High Inflation

High Inflation (Image Created by Author)

The terminal rate rises to 2.5% to reflect the sustained rise of inflation. This model shows how the share price would rise in that scenario.

As a disclaimer, the terminal value is an estimate. It was derived by adding 1% to the TD report data. The thinking behind this is that inflation would need to stay above 2% to be an influence. If inflation continues to run hot then Rogers Sugar should see higher long-run growth rates.

Book Value

Book Value Diluted equals $2.62

Book Value Non-Diluted equals $3.08

I included diluted and non-diluted to show the effect of stock compensation and buybacks. It is also necessary to note that the company has lower book values due to the number of stock buybacks.

Perpetuity Model

The annual dividend of 0.36.

The discount rate of 4.69%.

A perpetuity value of $7.68.

Rogers Sugar must be valued as perpetuity as they do not grow their dividend. For those unfamiliar with a perpetuity, Investopedia says it is "a security that pays a constant stream of identical cash flows with no end"

Average Valuation

I then averaged the values to get a more reasonable idea of around where the market would value the shares. The averaged values are displayed in the table below.

Average Valuation (Image Created By Author)

As you can see the shares are trading much more in line with the average diluted value. I prefer to use the average value though as we do not see what the company is doing with the share count between quarters. The number should be given a margin of error due to changing share counts.

Balance Sheet

Rogers Sugar has an A credit rating. You can see how this was computed in the table below. I used the textbook Financial Statement Analysis and Valuation 6th edition to determine the credit rating.

Credit Rating (Image Created By Author)

Risks and Other Considerations

Growth Cap

Rogers Sugar has had a low growth rate and is mostly growing through acquisitions. Selling refined sugars to other countries is difficult as many countries have tariffs to protect their local refiners. This limits the amount of growth for Rogers Sugar. This makes this stock unattractive to growth investors.

Weather

The amount of sugar produced is weather-dependent. A bad growing season can result in lower production, therefore creating a need to purchase sugar to honor their contracts. A great example of this is in the Chairman's letter to shareholders in 2021. Mr. Ross makes a specific mention that Rogers Sugar EBITDA was 10 million dollars less due to unfavorable weather impacting the sugar beet crop in Alberta alongside other factors.

Cost Pressures

The rising fertilizer prices may increase the cost of production. Any increase in fertilizer prices can be passed onto the consumer which makes rising fertilizer prices a minimal risk.

Rising natural gas prices have the ability to increase costs for the company. Rogers has a history of effectively hedging price volatility making this less of a risk for the company. Volatility in natural gas prices may impact quarterly earnings as it affects the fair value of financial derivatives.

Conclusion

If you see inflation as being a sustained influence on the Canadian Economy then Rogers Sugar presents an interesting opportunity due to its entrenchment in the Canadian economy and firm economic position. It should be able to pass along any cost inflation effectively to consumers which in theory the stock price will rise alongside inflation. While this happens, you'll be getting paid 6% per year.

If you don't see inflation as a sustained force in the Canadian Economy then Rogers Sugar appears to be trading cheaply to its intrinsic value. It is not as attractive as the above scenario but it is a well-run company that pays a reliable dividend and offers low levels of volatility.

When the two above considerations are combined I see Rogers Sugar being an attractive buy.