vicnt/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Review: Everest Re Group

Everest Re (NYSE:RE) current P/E ratio of 10.48 is currently less than half its historical average of 23.80 over the last five years. I would not suggest it is likely, or even desirable for the P/E ratio to return to the historical average. But, if the P/E ratio were to increase to the Feb. 21, 2020 level of 13.58, immediately before the impact of COVID-19, average yearly rates of return for holding through end of 2024 are indicated in the range of 25.7% to 29.1%, based on SA Premium analysts' EPS estimates. Even if the P/E ratio remained at the current 10.48, indicative returns are in the range of 15.6% to 18.7%, with return of 17.3% based on SA Premium analysts' consensus EPS estimates. At a time when many stocks are exposed to potentially significant multiple contraction, it is good to come across a stock with high EPS growth estimates, and an already low multiple. Potential for extraordinary catastrophe losses still exist, but slide 11 below, from SA Premium's publication of Everest Re Q4 2021 earnings presentation, shows how the company has been meaningfully reducing these risks.

Seeking Alpha Everest Re Earnings Call Presentation

In addition, Everest Re's reported non-GAAP results exclude its realized and unrealized gains on its investments. These gains and other exclusions have amounted to over one billion dollars over the last 5 years. These gains together with strong earnings and low debt levels have resulted in a strong balance sheet to absorb any unexpected financial shock. SA Quant rating has just been moved up from Buy on Feb. 16, to Strong Buy on Feb. 17, while I was researching this article, per Fig. 1 below.

Figure 1

Seeking Alpha Premium

All things considered, I rate Everest Re a [Very] Strong Buy.

My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2023 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. The Everest Re stock analysis, summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: Seeking Alpha Premium and SEC filings)

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go.

These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2024 (see line 12), based on buying at the Feb. 17, 2022, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years.

I have decided to input a target return based on 2024 year, which has EPS estimates from four analysts, because it allows for the impact of longer-term EPS growth rates to be fully taken account of in the assessment of value of Everest Re shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Feb. 17, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024, is 5.4% (line 50). Dividends and dividend growth account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2024.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: Seeking Alpha Premium and SEC filings)

Table 2 provides comparative data for Everest Re, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Feb. 17, 2022, and holding through end of 2024. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2024. The share price would need to increase by $48.85 from the present $302.76 to $351.61 at end of 2024, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2024, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2024 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Everest Re, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by 23.5% through end of 2024 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. A decrease in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a negative or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2024 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price on Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2024, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For Everest Re, the share price needs to increase by $74.77 from $276.84 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $351.61 at end of 2024, and as detailed in Part 1, at $351.61, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Everest Re, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2024 can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $276.84*(1+15.5%)^5 = $569.11 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant)

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $569.11*(1-38.2%) = $351.61 (price required at end of 2024 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price)

The increase of $292.27 ($569.11 minus $276.84) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $217.50 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($569.11 minus $351.61) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Dividend Growth Income+ Club logo (Copyright: Robert Honeywill 2020)

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Everest Re's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2024

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on selected historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2024.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Everest Re

Table compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: Seeking Alpha Premium and SEC filings)

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Feb. 17, 2022, and holding through the end of years 2022 through 2024. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. Everest Re's P/E ratio is presently 10.48. The present P/E ratio is less than half the historical average P/E ratio for 2016 to 2022 of 23.80.

Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying Everest Re shares today would be prepared to hold through 2024, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2024 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Everest Re. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY 2021. A modified average P/E ratio based on 22 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q4 2021 plus the current P/E ratio in Q1 2022. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of Everest Re, I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 10.48, based on Everest Re's current P/E ratio. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns of the P/E ratio remaining far below historical levels. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are four analysts covering Everest Re through the end of 2024. In my experience, a range of 4.8 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not high, and suggests a degree of certainty, and thus reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Everest Re is conservatively indicated to return between 14.1% and 23.7% average per year through the end of 2024. The 14.1% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 23.7% on their high EPS estimates, with a 19.6% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios, and are based on Everest Re's current P/E multiple.

At the high end of the projected returns for Everest Re, the indicative returns range from 70.8% to 85.3%, with a consensus of 79.1%, based on 2016 to 2022 historical average P/E ratio of 23.80. Assuming a return to P/E multiple of 13.58 at Feb. 21, 2020, immediately before Covid-19 impact, returns ranging between 28.5% and 40.5% are indicated.

Everest Re: Review Of Historical Performance

Everest Re Stock: History Of Shareholder Returns -

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Everest Re shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

Table compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: Seeking Alpha Premium and SEC filings)

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Everest Re were double digit returns, ranging from 10.1% to 27.6%, for six of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The remaining two investors achieved returns of 6.3% and 9.0%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Feb. 17, 2022. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares, and also the duration the shares are held.

Checking Everest Re's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Everest Re Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: Seeking Alpha Premium and SEC filings)

Over the 5 years end of 2016 to the end of 2021, Everest Re's Net Assets Used In Operations increased by $3,041 million. This $3,041 million increase was funded by a $2,064 million increase in shareholders' equity and an increase of $977 million in debt net of cash. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased from 1.8% at end of 2016 to a still very modest 10.0% at end of 2021. Outstanding shares decreased by 1.6 million from 40.9 million to 39.3 million, over the period, due to share repurchases partially offset by shares issued for stock compensation. The $2,064 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Everest Re Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I look for evidence of this in my analysis of changes in shareholders' equity.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end FY-2021.

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 5-year period totals to $2,667 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $66.39.

Over the 5 year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes $784 million ($19.64 EPS effect) of net income related to items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of Everest Re. The company explains these exclusions in its Q4 2021 8_K filing,

Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions.