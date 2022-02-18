alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

I've been pretty consistently bullish on Dover (NYSE:DOV) as a business, if not always the stock, since Richard Tobin took over the CEO role almost four years ago, and since that time these shares have handily left the broader industrial sector in the dust, rising more than 100% and beating the sector by close to 70%, not to mention outperforming a host of well-loved industrial names like Allegion (ALLE), Honeywell (HON), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and Roper (ROP).

There hasn't been any secret sauce here either, Dover has outperformed on the back of strong execution, including prudent portfolio transformation and excellent cost/leverage actions. Along the way, management has ignored the siren song of chasing growth by paying up to acquire exposure in areas like software.

With strong performance and underappreciated leverage to secular growth opportunities like automation and biopharma, my long-term growth rate has crept higher and higher. I do expect above-average growth here, as well as above-average margins and returns (ROIC, et al), but the valuation seems to capture that pretty well now. I can certainly go along with the idea of paying up to own superior businesses, but with prospective returns in the mid-single-digits on a longer-term basis, I don't see enough return to want to invest today.

A Better-Than-Average Quarter, But Not Too Far Above The Rest

Dover reported good results for the fourth quarter, but while Dover did report better than average performance in some metrics (including revenue growth), there was still weak operating leverage here and my overall impression was more that this was a good but not great result.

Revenue rose more than 11% in organic terms, beating expectations by 4% and beating the average of around 8% organic growth for this quarter among industrials. Gross margin fell 30bp YoY and 110bp QoQ to 36.3%, missing by 50bp, but certainly not the worst performance by this metric. Operating income rose 16%, missing by 1%, and margin rose 60bp to 15.6%, missing by 70bp, as Dover saw incremental leverage fall to 19% (35% to 40% is usually "good"). Segment profits rose 15%, with margin up 60bp to 17.7%.

Segment Analysis

Looking at the business segments, Engineered Products posted 16% revenue growth (beating by 7%), while profits fell 5% (missing by 1%) and margin declined three points to 12.5% (missing by 110bp). Orders rose 20% and backlog grew 69%. Management reported strength across all end-markets, including vehicle service and automation (consistent with reports from Rockwell (ROK) and others), though input cost pressure was meaningful.

Clean Energy and Fueling (formerly Fueling Solutions) posted a 4% revenue decline (missing by 2%), with profits down 16% (missing by 10%) and margin down almost three points to 14.9% (missing by 130bp). Orders declined 7% and backlog rose 90%. This was the area I was most concerned about going into 2022, given tougher EMV-related comps, but Dover does seem to be outperforming Vontier (VNT), which saw a double-digit revenue decline and warned of a steeper decline into 2023.

Imaging & ID revenue rose 3% (a 4% miss), with profits up 4% (missing by 6%) and margin expanding 40bp to 20.6% (missing by 60bp). Orders rose 1%, with backlog up 10%. Growth looked sluggish compared to Honeywell and Danaher (DHR), with the latter showing high single-digit growth in its product ID businesses. While printer sales were hurt by component shortages, I'm a bit surprised this business wasn't stronger, though management did guide for improving growth (mid-to-high single-digits).

Pumps & Processing posted 30% growth (a 10% beat) and profit growth of 68% (beating by 18%), with margin improving 740bp to 31.8% (beating by 220bp). Orders grew 26% and backlog rose 77%. Dover did quite well next to peers/comps like ITT (ITT) and IDEX (IEX), with strength across the business, but very solid ongoing growth in biopharma.

Climate & Sustainable Technology (renamed from Refrigeration & Food Equipment) saw 13% revenue growth (a 6% beat) and 6% profit growth (a 3% beat), with margin down 30bp to 8% (a 30bp miss). Orders rose 70% and backlog jumped 130%, with strong demand for heat exchangers and healthy demand for refrigerated cases.

Demand Should Cool, And That's Not All Bad

One of the biggest concerns around the industrial sector today is the likelihood that short-cycle markets are at or near a peak and that order growth is going to decelerate from here. While that's true, and it often drives underperformance in short-cycle stocks, Dover's management had a spin on it that I hadn't thought about before and haven't seen others express - it's actually good if bookings slow, because that's about the only way that supply chain constraints are going to ease up.

As far as those constraints go, Dover is in the same boat as almost all industrials, with the company looking toward some easing of cost pressures in the second half. While I believe this creates earnings risk to 2H and FY'22 estimates, assuming costs don't ease as much as hoped, I think Dover is relatively less leveraged to that big improvement in the second half.

Quietly Leveraging Strong Trends

Dover rarely gets tapped as a strong play on various secular growth drivers, and that's fair to a point. Even so, I think there is underappreciated leverage to some important growth themes, and management continues to enhance that leverage.

As I've written before, Dover has more exposure to industrial automation than commonly appreciated, including components like actuators for robots, as well as more exposure to bioproduction (specialty pumps and connectors).

Management recently added more exposure to growth markets, acquiring Acme Cryogenics and RegO - two businesses that give the company exposure to valves, control products, and transfer products for liquids (including LNG) and gases like hydrogen. This puts Dover into some of the same markets as Chart Industries (GTLS) and gives the company leverage to future growth in LNG and hydrogen infrastructure spending.

The Outlook

After three great years of margin performance, I do think that margin leverage is going to slow … although "slow" is better than "decline", which is what I expect from many other industrials. I do think it will be a little harder to take meaningful actions on costs over the next couple of years, but that doesn't change what I think is a very well-run business.

My outlook for Dover continues to improve, and my 2022 and 2023 revenue estimates are now about 4% and 5% higher, respectively, than they were in the summer of 2021. I'm now looking for long-term annualized revenue growth of more than 4%, and I do see some potential for organic growth upside. On margins, I expect EBITDA margin to improve from 20.5% in FY'21 to over 22% in FY'24, and I'm still looking for FCF margins to improve into the mid-teens over the next decade, driving high single-digit FCF growth.

The issue I have now is valuation. I feel as though I'm noticing more and more well-respected sell-side analysts work harder to justify the idea that Dover is cheap, including comparing valuation to companies like Danaher, Fortive (FTV), and Roper, which I think is a bit of a stretch given different business mixes and M&A priorities.

I don't think Dover is overpriced per se, but I do see the forward returns as more modest (mid-single-digits) versus many other industrials that have lagged more dramatically in recent months.

The Bottom Line

I've argued many times that great companies deserve premiums and that investors have to adjust their apparent return expectations or they'll miss out on some strong performances. I do believe that's true of Dover, but I do still have a harder time arguing that this is a must-buy today at this valuation and price.