We recently provided a 10-year analysis on what we consider the most important sector ratio and we believe that Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) is well on track to continue to deliver solid and progressive results. The Q4 and FY 2021 set of numbers are a positive confirmation of our deep-dive analysis.

Q4 and Fiscal Year Results

At year level, the German insurer recorded solid and strong results. Topline sales and operating profit grew by 5.7% and 24.6% respectively, reaching €148.5 billion and €13.4 billion. These positive numbers were results of: very strong operating performance across all divisions, higher pricing, lower customer acquisition cost, no more COVID-19 impact, greater assets under management flow, and constant cost control.

Allianz Main Ratio

Updating our 10-year analysis we see progressive results. At year level, the combined ratio in P&C decreased by 250 basis points and looking deeper on the bottom line result, we see a decrease in the expenses ratio by 10 basis points. Looking at the Solvency ratio, we note a positive trajectory with a solvency ratio II that rose to 209% (above the minimum capital requirement set at 180%).

Combined Ratio 10-year analysis

Allianz Combined ratio 2021

Solvency Ratio 10-year analysis

Conclusion

Looking at the bad news. Allianz announced the provision of 3.7 billion euros in relation to the risks associated with the US Structured Alpha Funds of its asset manager Allianz Global Investors. The provision impacted the 2021 results with a net profit fall of 2.8 billion euros. The funds will be used to close the disputes initiated by numerous investors. We find positives in amongst this bad news as a previously uncertain matter has now been priced in.

Allianz has raised its financial targets, aiming for annual growth in earnings per share of 5-7% and a minimum ROE of 13%, anticipating potential improvements in all business sectors. Over the next three years, Allianz will accelerate profitable growth by verticalizing operating models on a global scale across all business lines, expanding its leadership position in key markets and building models based on scalable platforms.

Allianz Guidance 2023

We confirmed our buy rating and, as already mentioned in our previous article, we see the German insurer at a discount in a SOTP valuation considering the PIMCO division. To quote our previous article: we see that "Allianz also trades at a discount compared to pure-play asset managers which is an added bonus considering PIMCO is one of the best asset managers in the world".

A very important note for dividend investors, we report a DPS increase of 12.5% compared to the previous year and a new share repurchase program up to $1 billion.

DPS guidance

