Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has posted one of its steepest intraday declines in almost a year after reporting fourth quarter earnings that missed consensus estimates. The stock extended declines of 11% in pre-market trading Thursday, and proceeded with an intraday plunge of as much as 8% during the regular session.

Palantir shares have lost about half of its value over the past 12 months, with declines gaining momentum ever since its core government segment revenues started showing signs of decelerating growth during the third quarter earnings call last November. And Thursday morning's report of weaker-than-expected fourth quarter operating margins that led to an earnings miss has only further fueled the rout. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.02 for the fourth quarter, which was a far cry from the average consensus estimate of $0.04.

The earnings miss had completely overshadowed Palantir's fourth quarter sales beat-and-raise, as well as its ability to generate strong cash flows from daily operations while maintaining a robust, debt-free balance sheet. As a high-growth tech stock, Palantir continues to deliver robust top-line growth. Palantir's 2021 revenues grew 41% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, which beat its guided growth of about 40%. And for the current quarter, the company has guided revenues of $443 million, which surpassed consensus estimates of about $439 million.

Palantir also maintains a robust a balance sheet that boasts $2.3 billion in cash on hand, while remaining absolutely debt-free. The company has also generated $333.9 million in cash inflows from day-to-day operations alone over the past year, indicating its strength in continuing as a self-sufficient business. These traits of internal financial health are especially important under the current macroeconomic environment. As the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates to keep elevated price pressures in check, Palantir's debt-free balance sheet and large cash checkbook provides it with flexibility to minimize impacts from rising costs of capital ahead, and maintain its ability to invest in continued growth.

As a high-growth tech stock, Palantir continues to meet demands for robust revenue growth and market share penetration. With an unwavering commitment to continued expansion of its business' core strength in the U.S. to other Western-ally regions in Europe and APAC, and improvements to the usability and adoption of its software through modularization of existing offerings, Palantir remains on a positive track towards its impressive long-term growth target of at least 30% per year until 2025. The continued scaling of existing opportunities also brings profits "within eyesight", which will be a strong plus to its already-cash-flow-positive business, and an additional reinforcement to greater valuation prospects ahead. Paired with the increasingly critical role of Palantir's cutting-edge data management and analytics technology in ongoing global digitization trends across both the public and private sectors, the stock makes an attractive long-term investment.

What We Dislike About Palantir's Q4 Performance

The key culprit is the earnings miss as discussed above, with a few other weak spots regarding the near-term sustainability of revenue growth. The company posted another quarter of decelerating growth in government segment revenues due to a tough compare from a strong second half of 2020, which represented a repeat of the third quarter's mishap. Specifically, government segment revenues grew 26% year-over-year to $239 million in the fourth quarter, down from year-over-year growth of 34% in the third quarter and a significant decline from the average year-over-year growth of 71% during the first half of 2021. The results continue to add to investors' concerns that the government segment's strength from mid-2020 to mid-2021 were likely due to "meaningful one-time COVID-related businesses" that have since dwindled.

The company currently boasts a customer count of 237, with 147 from the commercial segment and the remainder from the government segment. This compares to the customer count of 139 at the end of 2020, with 49 being commercial segment customers and the remainder being government segment customers. The trend continues to imply that much of Palantir's net new customer adds were from its commercial segment business. Meanwhile, the government segment customer count has largely remained flat in 2021, fanning further concerns over its growth outlook in the near-term.

On the commercial front, much of the segment's revenue growth were tied to Palantir's investment agreements. Palantir has initiated a strategy to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into a combination of SPACs and privately-held start-ups last year, in exchange for "commercial contracts" from the investees for access to Palantir's products over a time range of three to ten years. Palantir is estimated to have accumulated a revenue backlog of more than $960 million through investment agreements to date, which represents about a quarter of its $3.8 billion order book. While total deal value of $3.8 billion represented growth of 35% from the prior year, the figure falls to 1% without consideration of investment-related revenue obligations.

With regards to realized commercial segment revenues of $194 million in the fourth quarter, about 13% were related to existing investment agreements. This means that while total commercial segment revenues grew for the fourth consecutive quarter in 2021 at 47% year-over-year (vs. 37% in Q3'21), the figure dwindles to 27% (vs. 22% in Q3'21) without consideration of investment-related sales. The trend continues to exhibit Palantir's reliance on its investment arrangements strategy, which has deepened investors' concerns over the sustainability of its commercial segment's organic growth.

What We Like About Palantir's Q4 Results

On first glance, Palantir's fourth quarter performance does look somewhat worrisome. Yet, a deeper dive would indicate that the consolidated business' growth trajectory and related fundamentals remain strong. As mentioned in earlier sections, Palantir continues to generate robust cash flows from its day-to-day operations, despite less meaningful progress in narrowing its GAAP-based operating and net losses. The company currently boasts an operating cash flow margin of 22%, compared to -27% in 2020. Meanwhile, adjusted free cash flows margins have also increased from -25% of revenues at -$271.9 million in 2020 to about 28% at $424.1 million in 2021, which continues to underscore the strength Palantir's valuation prospects ahead.

And although operating expenses remain elevated due to the company's continued preference for share-based compensation packages, related spending as a percentage of revenues has nonetheless improved from 116% in 2020 (Q4'20: 75%) to about 50% in 2021 (Q4'21: 39%). This continues to signal Palantir's increasing balance between top talent retention through generous share-based compensation packages and growth-driven economies of scale to facilitate meaningful margin expansion towards GAAP-based net profits within the near-term.

As discussed in earlier sections, Palantir has also continued to meet the requirements of a high-growth tech stock with robust revenue growth trends that corroborate its long-term growth target of at least 30% per year for the next four years. While Palantir's core government segment revenue growth has moderated in the second half of 2021, it remains robust at an average of about 30% to support the consolidated business' long-term growth objectives. According to the U.S. public sector database, Palantir has acquired more than $30 million in deal obligations for 2022, indicating continued strength of its core government business. Although government segment revenue growth trends in recent quarters have also indicated that COVID-related businesses from the public sector over the last two years are fading, Palantir's increased focus on extending its core U.S. strength to other Western-ally regions is expected to re-accelerate growth within the near-term.

Overseas Expansion in Full Force

Based on a quick check of the EU and UK database of public tenders, Palantir has obtained about $1.8 billion worth of deals from the regions' public sector agencies to date, which echoes the "lag" that management has referred to regarding its European business performance in comparison to the U.S.'.

Palantir EU/UK Deal History (Author)

To turn this around, the company plans to expand its salesforce in Europe with at least 175 experienced hires this year to accelerate market penetration across the region's public sector. Palantir also aims to leverage its commercial segment's proven strength in Switzerland to broaden its presence across the European enterprise cohort. According to CEO Alex Karp, Switzerland is currently Palantir's strongest commercial region in Europe, with strong product adoption observed across a wide array of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to insurance companies and financial institutions.

Palantir's decision to bolster its presence in Europe this year also comes at an opportune time. The region's post-pandemic economic recovery play is expected to accelerate software-as-a-service ("SaaS") demand from the commercial cohort, which makes strong tailwinds for Palantir. Specifically, the EU's SaaS market is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 9.58% from a projected value of $57.2 billion in the current year towards more than $81 billion by 2026. Meanwhile, in the U.K., SaaS demand is expected to advance at a CAGR of 7.09% into a $17 billion market. Paired with Palantir's existing strength in penetrating the U.S. SaaS market, the consolidated business remains on a positive growth trajectory over the longer-term.

In addition to Europe, Palantir has also stepped up its growth efforts in the APAC region. As discussed in our previous coverage, Palantir's recent $25 million multi-year deal inked with Hyundai Heavy is expected to further its exposure to commercial opportunities across the West's APAC allies. Under the arrangement, Hyundai Heavy will leverage Palantir's commercial software to create tools for breaking down siloed data fields and facilitate better-integrated operations. The two companies intend to create a joint venture to commercialize the new tools built on Palantir's platform, which will further Palantir's exposure to the region's commercial opportunities, and further fortify the company's growth prospects.

Driving Mass Market Penetration by Growing with Start-Ups

While some may see the increasing portion of investment-driven revenues as a potential indicator of unsustainable commercial segment acceleration, we see the arrangement as an opportunity for Palantir to increase mass market penetration for its products over the longer-term. Based on information provided by Palantir on its "U.S. commercial cohort growth", revenues generated from customers acquired over the last three years have continued to grow at a rapid pace.

Palantir U.S. Commercial Cohort Revenue Growth (Palantir Q4'21 Earnings Presentation)

The observation corroborates robust adoption of Palantir's commercial product offerings, and validates the effectiveness of Palantir's technological competency in retaining and growing its recurring commercial revenue streams sustainably. It also bolsters confidence in Palantir's investment strategy in "Day One start-ups". Specifically, the strategy not only helps Palantir's investments grow, but it also allows Palantir to participate in their growth. First, Palantir makes an investment into the start-ups at a very early stage. In return, the start-ups have agreed to leverage Palantir's commercial product offerings in their respective day-to-day business activities for a fee as stated under their commercial contracts. On one hand, Palantir generates commercial segment revenues from the related arrangements. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the proven effectiveness of Palantir's product offerings, as inferred by the stickiness of commercial cohort revenue growth in past years, is expected to help drive meaningful operational efficiencies for these start-ups, meaning greater investment returns ahead for Palantir too. It will also open doors to greater mass market adoption of Palantir's commercial offerings in the long run, driving more sustainable growth for the segment over time.

Palantir's "SPAC investment strategy" also complements its ongoing efforts in the launch of "Foundry for Builders", another initiative to boost mass market adoption of its commercial platform and drive sustainable long-term revenue growth. As discussed in our previous coverage, the recent introduction of Foundry for Builders under a subscription-based model intends to break the traditional cost barriers that have hindered smaller commercial customers from accessing Palantir's software solutions. The strategy is expected to encourage greater adoption of Palantir's Foundry platform built for the enterprise sector, and ensure further penetration into the total addressable market that is expected to grow from $400 billion today into $500 billion by 2025. While the new offering is still in beta phase with availability offered to only a small cohort of start-ups, the positive reception received to date indicates significant potential for wider adoption once introduced to the broader market.

Continued modularization of Palantir's enterprise solutions is also expected to drive greater market penetration in the long run. Echoing what Karp had said during the fourth quarter earnings call, modularization continues to help break the barrier of IT resistance to new software structures like Foundry, and improves acceptance of its cutting-edge technology. The strategy also aligns with Palantir's "land and expand" business model by encouraging customers to start with solutions that fit their needs first, then later expand the ecosystem of complementary offerings around it.

Financial And Valuation Recap

Adjusting our previous forecast for Palantir's actual fourth quarter financial results and its growth outlook as discussed in the foregoing analysis, the company's consolidated revenues are expected to grow from $2.0 billion in the current year to $5.2 billion by 2026 and $6.9 billion by 2031. The segment growth assumptions applied remain largely consistent with those discussed in our previous coverage, considering Palantir's business strategy and operating environment has not materially changed. Despite the company's fourth quarter earnings miss and a few other weak spots over the sustainability of its commercial segment acceleration and signs of government segment deceleration, the foregoing deep-dive shows the company's consolidate growth outlook remains intact for both the near- and longer-term.

Palantir Financial Forecast (Author)

Palantir_-_Forecasted_Financial_Information.pdf

Combined with Palantir's projected cost structure, which takes into consideration of the company's continued strength in executing its "acquire, expand and scale" business model, and increasing balance of generous share-based compensation expenses to tangible business growth, GAAP-based profit realization is expected to begin in 2025. Specifically, our base case forecast projects net income of $141.1 million beginning 2025 with further growth towards $1.7 billion by 2031.

Palantir Financial Forecast (Author)

i. Base Case Financial Analysis:

Palantir Financial Forecast (Author)

Drawing on the above analysis, our price target for the Palantir stock remains in the $25 range. This represents upside potential of more than 130% based on the last traded share price of $10.96 at the time of writing (February 18th).

Palantir Valuation Analysis (Author)

Volatility is expected to remain the near-term theme for the Palantir stock as investors continue to digest the company's fourth quarter earnings miss amidst the broader market rout triggered by mounting macroeconomic challenges ahead. Yet, based on the above deep-dive, the underlying business' growth outlook remain robust. Paired with its debt-free balance sheet and large cash checkbook supported by generous cash flow margins, the stock is expected to regain momentum in the latter half of the year when macroeconomic uncertainties related to the timing and magnitude of central bank policy tightening, rising inflation, and other pandemic-driven market disruptions start to clear up.

i. Base Case Valuation Analysis:

Palantir Valuation Analysis (Author)

ii. Sensitivity Analysis:

Palantir Valuation Analysis (Author)

Conclusion

Palantir's fourth quarter earnings miss has effectively pushed the stock to trade at multiples last seen during its Nasdaq debut in 2020. Yet, the underlying business has grown significantly since, with almost double the number of customers, a billion dollar increase to its order book (2020: $2.8 billion; 2021: $3.8 billion), and 60% more in TTM revenues to drive +20% adjusted free cash flow margins in each of the last four quarters. Paired with the foregoing analysis on how Palantir's near- and long-term growth prospects remain robust, the stock's latest sell-off appears overblown. And as accelerating global digitization continues to make data management and analytics solutions like Foundry and Gotham an essential, the Palantir stock remains an attractive long-term investment with promising upside potential ahead.