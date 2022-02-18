Scott Barbour/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

The thesis is really simple. Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) represents a good setup for a long call option play for three reasons: high risk, high return, and low market implied volatility.

First, BA faces a high degree of risks in the near future. The business was caught up in a perfect storm and most likely will drag into the red for the third year in a row. The COVID pandemic halted airplane travel. And at the same time, its flagship 737 MAX had been grounded for nearly two years following a crash in Indonesia that killed 189 people.

Second, at the same time, there are also huge upside potentials. At the same time, we see several green shoots in the near horizon and also in the long term. The successful return of its 737 MAX, its stable and recurring defense revenue, and strong government support are a few notable examples. With its current low valuation (price ~$213 and 2x sales), any success (or sign of success) could change the analysts' narrative and investor mood, triggering a large upward swing both in valuation and stock price.

Third, despite the above uncertainties, the market's implied volatility is quite low for this stock. As of this writing, the implied volatility is ~38% for a one-year near-the-money call option for BA. In contrast, the implied volatility is about ~32% for a one-year near-the-money call option for Microsoft (MSFT). So the market essentially considers the uncertainties facing BA not that much different from MSFT, which to me represents mispricing.

Combing the above factors, you will see in the remainder of this article that BA represents an attractive setup for a long call option if you want to bet on BA but want to limit your downside (in terms of the absolute amount of money).

A great business caught in a perfect storm

To better anchor the rest of the discussion about risks and opportunities, the following chart briefly reviews the recent history of the stock and its business.

BA was a leading manufacturing business. It manufactures some of the most iconic commercial airplanes (the 737, 747, 767, 777, and 787, et al), and also fighters (F-15, F/A-18), helicopters, and guided weapons (Harpoon, Joint Direct Attack Munition), satellites, space launch systems, and manages the

International Space Station. It was a solid business that has been enjoying decades of stable profitability and returns on capital. As you can see from the following chart, its return on capital employed ("ROCE") has been consistently at a respectable level of 16% in the past until 2019 when it was caught up in a perfect storm. The COVID pandemic halted airplane travel together with its commercial airplane business. And at the same time, its flagship 737 MAX had been grounded for nearly two years following a crash in Indonesia that killed 189 people. The profit plummeted and ROCE became negative you can see. The government had to step in and lend a helping hand. At the same time, its debt surged to more than $42 billion.

Looking forward, the business is not completely out of the woods yet. The pandemic is far from over yet, and it is now facing fewer aircraft deliveries and problems with the 787 Dreamliner jet due to quality concerns. The business most likely will drag into the red for the third year in a row.

The opportunities

Now, the opportunities. There are few sizable upside potentials.

Firstly, the market mood has been so negative that the valuation has become very attractive. As can be seen from the following chart, the stock has been historically trading around 2.2x times its sales. Right now, it is trading at 2x of its 2021 sales, a 10% discount to the historical average. And it is trading at only 1.45x of its FW 2022 sales, an almost 1/3 discount from its historical average. Also, to put the valuation into a broader perspective, the overall market is traded at about three times of sales right now.

Second, there are also huge upside potentials on the business fundamentals. The successful return of its 737 MAX will be a top catalyst. After being grounded for nearly two years following its crash in Indonesia, it was recertified by the FAA in November, and deliveries resumed shortly thereafter. Several other countries completed the recertification process in mid-2021. A key customer, China, has yet to give the green light. Management expects that to happen sometime in 2022. And when/if that happens, it will be a substantial boost to its profit (and also sentiment).

Third, BA enjoys strong government support. It is a business too important for national interest and security. Its defense business now accounts for roughly 40% of sales, and the unit has grown consistently - even during the pandemic-in recent years. A $23.8 billion contract awarded to Boeing in September for military transport aircraft is just the latest win for the manufacturer.

Lastly, there is a secular tailwind in the longer term too. In Dec 2021, President Biden signed into law the NDAA for the fiscal year 2022. The bill authorizes $770 billion in defense spending for 2022. This is 5% more military spending than last year - another year that the defense budget increase surpassed GDP growth. More details of the bill can be found here in this Reuters report. The fiscal year 2022 Defense Department budget request also includes the largest-ever research, development, test, and evaluation request - $112 billion, which is a 5.1% increase over fiscal 2021. The budget request highlights include the following items, and the emphasis was added by me to underscore the items directly related to BA:

$20.4 billion for missile defense

$6.6 billion to develop and field long-range fires

$52.4 billion for fourth- and fifth-generation fighter aircraft

$34.6 billion for a hybrid fleet of manned and unmanned naval platforms

$12.3 billion for ground force weapons and next-generation combat vehicles

$20.6 billion for space capabilities

$10.4 billion for cyberspace activities

$122.1 billion for training, installation support, and support to allies and partners.

With the valuation compression and potential catalysts, the price in the next year or so could see a large upside swing. As shown below, even if valuation remains at the current 2x sales level, the price can reach $290 with next year's projected sales. And if valuation reverts to its historical average of 2.2x sales, the price could reach $315.

Perfect setup for a long call option play

So in a nutshell, here we have a situation with a large variance in the possible outcomes. If you could stomach the variance in outcomes, I suppose there is nothing wrong with just investing in BA stocks directly. However, if you do not feel too comfortable with such variance for a long-term holding. What you could consider is a long call option play.

Many people probably are allergic to options because common sense is that they are leveraged strategies and therefore too risky. Like much common sense in investment, it is debatable (or just a myth).

A bit of option 101 in case you are not familiar with it. In case you are, definitely skip this paragraph. A call option is a contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock (BA in this case) at a specified price (called the strike price) within a specific time period. In this case, a BA call option with a $215 strike price that expires on 3/17/2023 sots about $34 as you can see from the next chart. This means if you buy it, you will have the right to buy 100 shares of BA at a $215 strike any time before 3/17/2023 (from someone who sold the call option). You need to pay $3400 ($34 per share x 100 shares) upfront to get such a right. Such right will be essentially worthless if the price of BA dropped substantially below $215 and you will lose 100% of the upfront payment - and this is where options are indeed risky.

But such a right would be worth something or a lot if the price of BA becomes higher than $249 (the so-called breakeven price, which equals $215+$34). If the price increases to $290, our conservative estimates as aforementioned, the option would be worth $75 per share because you have the right to buy it at $215 and then you can sell it to the market at $290. And the return would be about $41 per share or 120% of the upfront cost.

Obviously, the lower the upfront payment, the lower the breakeven price, and the better odds you would have to make a profit. The upfront payment increases with the so-called implied volatility - i.e., the market's perception about how large the potential price swing could be.

And this brings me to my final criterion of finding potential option plays - mispricing of the volatility. As seen below, the implied volatility is ~38% for the one-year near-the-money call option for BA. Despite the above uncertainties, this level of market's implied volatility is actually quite low for this stock. To put things into perspective, the implied volatility is about ~32% for a one-year near-the-money call option for Microsoft (MSFT). So the market essentially considers the uncertainties facing BA not that much different from MSFT, which to me represents mispricing.

Conclusion and final thought

Given the high risk, high return, and low market implied volatility, BA represents a perfect setup for a long call option play because of the high risk, high return potential, and implied volatility mispricing.