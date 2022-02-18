Toa55/iStock via Getty Images

Further regulatory measures may be introduced that will continue the crackdown on the tutoring industry in People's Republic of China ("PRC"). New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.'s (NYSE:EDU) stock, and those of its peers, may continue to see selling pressure as regulatory restrictions are introduced, presenting an opportunity for investors/traders to potentially profit from a continued decline in the stock price.

Recent developments suggest that high school after-school tutoring will face further regulatory restrictions not unlike those in vigor for the K-9 segment. It appears that the PRC Ministry of Education is left with the task of determining how, and whether, to regulate high school after-school tutoring since the "double reduction" policy did not specifically address high school after-school tutoring.

The language of what future regulatory restrictions - if any - are contemplated for the high school segment is vague at best and leaves much to be desired. Using the compulsory education (i.e., K-9) as a guide, further restrictions on high school after-school tutoring could include A) fee caps on tutoring courses, B) limits on weekday tutoring hours and/or on weekends/holidays tutoring, and/or, more devastatingly, C) a requirement to also be registered as a non-profit.

Recent Developments

High school on the 2022 agenda

On Feb 8, 2022, the PRC Ministry of Education published its key points for 2022, within which document contained the following sentence, as translated through Google Translate:

Guide all localities to implement high school subject training in strict accordance with the policy requirements implemented at the compulsory education stage.

Or as Zheping Huang puts it in a Feb 11, 2022, Bloomberg article:

[G]uide local authorities to regulate high-school curriculum tutoring like they did with the K-9 tutoring, […]

The 35-key-points document provides no further detail to guide the extent or form of the "policy requirements" and its implication for high school after-school tutoring.

Regional authorities include high school tutoring in fee guidance

In line with the "double reduction" policy, local governments have been drafting guidelines on fees that tutoring firms may charge ("guidance fees") for classes targeting students in compulsory education (i.e., primary and middle school students). Peculiarly, since late 2021, some cities and local governments were including high school after-school tutoring classes within the guidance fees, which are set substantially lower than those currently being charged by the for-profit tutoring firms. The measure is above-and-beyond the instructions provided collectively by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Education and the State Administration for Market Regulation "to establish guidance fees […] for primary and middle school students […]."

More crucially, the capital city Beijing has also issued tutoring guidance fees that also apply to high school students, perhaps setting the tone for the rest of the country follow.

Ban of online high school curriculum classes

The Bloomberg article also reported, on Feb 11, 2022, that Beijing regulators told online tutoring firms to stop offering high school curriculum classes during the school holiday, which lasts until Feb 21. Citing people that asked not to be identified, the same article mentions that the people believe the ban on online high school tutoring may last even longer. It is said that tutoring firms will require clearance if/when the online classes are allowed to resume.

High quality after-school services needed

In another communique published on Feb 15, 2022, the PRC Ministry of Education appears to have listened to the mounting cries of busy, working parents by calling for after-school services to serve as a place for those "students who cannot be picked up in time by their parents when school is over […]," and - of course - to provide "physical exercises, art, literature, and other activities after school" for the [other?] students.

Absent any other new information released on Feb 15, this publication alone appears to have caused EDU's stock price to jump by 9.3% in a single day. Other tutoring companies' stock prices also increased on the same day: 13.8% for TAL Education Group (TAL) and an impressive 20.0% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU).

However, investors may have jumped to the conclusion that the PRC Ministry of Education was inviting private enterprise to offer these after-school services. A China Daily article published on Feb 10, 2022, mentioned that the ["double reduction"] policy contained the provision that "public schools should also offer after-class services for students […]," which if enacted will further degrade the tutoring industry's prospects for these public school after-school services would likely serve as additional competition to the tutoring firms.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. to cease high school after-school tutoring

The most concerning of recent news was that of Gaotu Techedu's decision to stop offering tutoring services to high school students. In a Feb 16, 2022, business update, GOTU mentioned that the Beijing local government's updated regulatory requirements dictates that "after-school tutoring services for senior high school students need to strictly follow the ['double reduction' policy]" introduced in mid-2021.

The decision by a New Oriental Education competitor to pull out of the market entirely suggests that restrictions on high school after-school tutoring are perhaps severe enough to warrant a reconsideration on whether EDU's high school after-school tutoring business will weather the storm. Perhaps by May 31, 2022, New Oriental will announce a second business cessation: the high school after-school tutoring segment.

Valuation

The valuation exercise that follows assumes that the high school after-school tutoring segment will cease operations because of either A) the guidance fees issued by local governments are insufficient to generate a profit, or B) future regulations are severe enough to warrant closure of the segment (e.g., registration as a non-profit, etc.).

To carve out the K-12 business we need to find the percentage of the business the K-12 segment represents. According to the company, the K-9 segment represents roughly 50-60% of the company's revenue. Moreover, Osbert Tang, a China analyst and managing director at Carresberry Capital, said that the K-12 segment represented roughly 75% of the company's revenue. With these two pieces of information, we can estimate the portion of revenue attributable to high school after-school tutoring (for the purpose of calculating business cessation costs) and the portion of revenue attributable to non-curriculum business.

Author's calculations, SEC 20-F, 6-K filings, Fortune

Knowing the proportion of business related to K-9 and grades 10-12 segments, we compute employee severances as required by PRC laws assuming the grades 10-12 segment ceases operation six months after Nov 31, 2021.

From the company's founder's private TikTok account, Yu Minhong stated that he would like the company to have sufficient funds to still "afford employee pay" in case of bankruptcy. This statement suggests that in the event the variable interest entities (the "VIEs") do not have sufficient funds for employee severance, the holding company ("HoldCo") would need to transfer funds to the VIEs to satisfy labor law obligations. Moreover, while the VIEs had substantial amount of cash as of May 31, 2021, the K-9 business cessation has probably nearly depleted this cash balance. Another business cessation operation may need a cash infusion from HoldCo. The simplistic view that the cash value on HoldCo's balance is safe and represents a floor price for the stock may no longer be warranted.

Author's calculations, SEC 20-F filings, Go Overseas

A multitude of other adjustments were also made to capture the impact of business cessation, first for the already announced K-9 segment business cessation and, secondly, for the hypothetical grades 10-12 segment closure.

Author's calculations, SEC 20-F and 6-K filings

The resulting book value of the company after closing the K-12 after-school tutoring business, while materially lower, still needs to be further adjusted to account for items that do not benefit shareholders: such as restricted net assets, deferred tax assets and intangible assets, and for estimated impairments not captured anywhere else.

Author's calculations, SEC 20-F

The adjusted book value of the company is estimated at $0.92 per share, with the assumption that the grades 10-12 segment will cease operations in the not-too-distant future.

Risks

Current short interest stands at roughly 9.3% of floating shares, according to Seeking Alpha. The short interest, while not elevated, is not necessarily irrelevant and could trigger a run up of the stock price if shorts start to cover their bets.

According to Interactive Brokers, LLC, the fee rate for shorting EDU stands at 0.25% and there are roughly 53.2 million shares available to be sold short. Thus, aside from capital gain losses, you may also incur interest charges for shorting the stock.

On put options: The premium for a put option is around $0.15 to $0.20 per share depending on the expiration date (data obtained from Interactive Brokers, LLC). The premium charged for a put option is rather expensive relative to the low fee rate charged for short selling. Moreover, the premium takes away a sizable chunk of the downside potential of the stock price, leaving the risk-reward ratio skewed towards risk.

Summary

Recent announcements and news reports increasingly suggest that there will be further regulatory restrictions on the tutoring industry in PRC, specifically those targeting high school after-school tutoring.

A case could be made that the remainder of the company's K-12 after-school tutoring business will be further weighed-down by future regulations. The current stock price of $1.57 per share does not appear to fully incorporate this scenario of further regulatory restrictions on the tutoring business. This presents an opportunity for investors (or traders, really) to potentially profit from a stock that has substantial downside risk.