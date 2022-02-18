ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

It's no big surprise by now that some of the most richly valued and highest-flying names in the tech sector have taken a big beating. While in many cases these corrections have been necessary to right-size valuations back down to relatively normal levels, in some instances the recent pullback has taken certain stocks below what their fundamentals might suggest.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), in my view, may be entering that oversold zone. Since last November when the tech sector started crashing, the stock has lost more than 50% of its value. Recently, however, Appian reported strong Q4 results (in fact, earnings beats are typically common for the company) and rebounded ~10% as a result, which could be the beginnings of a recovery for the company.

Data by YCharts

I have long been a bear on Appian. In November, when the stock was still trading in the high $90s, I issued a cautious warning that the stock would see more downside (which was indeed what happened between then and now). However, in looking at the latest quarterly results as well as at Appian's current valuation, I'm now more sanguine on the stock's prospects and am switching my rating to neutral.

The long-term case for Appian is a rather simple one: almost all businesses right now are taking a laser eye to their internal processes and figuring out where technology and automation can help streamline efficiencies. At a time when almost all corporate organizations are competing for scarce headcount, one solution is to let automation take care of the most mind-numbing processes. That's exactly what Appian purports to achieve: to design processes and workflows in a simple "low code" way that IT may not even need to get involved in.

Historically, Appian has always traded at a very expensive level, including right after its IPO when the majority of its revenue mix still owed to low-margin professional services (essentially, earlier on in Appian's lifespan as a public company, it still acted as a custom consultant to many of its customers rather than selling its pre-packaged software). Now, amid strong growth, a favorable margin profile, and a modest valuation, I think Appian has become a reasonably attractive "growth at a reasonable value" play.

At current share prices near $54, Appian trades at a market cap of $3.90 billion. After netting off the $168.0 million of cash on Appian's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $3.73 billion.

Appian FY22 guidance (Appian Q4 earnings release)

Meanwhile, for the following fiscal year, Appian has guided to $444-$446 million in revenue, representing 20-21% y/y growth (considering 29% y/y growth this quarter, this outlook may be a little light). Note as well that this guidance range also still came in ahead of Wall Street's consensus of $424.8 million, which would have represented 15% y/y growth.

Nevertheless, if we take Appian's outlook at face value, the stock trades at 8.4x EV/FY22 revenue - which is much lower than the mid-teens multiple at which Appian used to trade in the past.

The bottom line here: In my view, Appian may finally be low enough to be worth taking a swing at, or at least putting on your watchlist.

Q4 download

Let's now discuss Appian's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Appian Q4 results (Appian Q4 earnings release)

Appian's revenue in Q4 grew at a 29% y/y pace to $105.0 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $95.3 million (+17% y/y) by a massive twelve-point margin. Subscription revenue, meanwhile, grew at an even faster 35% y/y pace and made up 72% of revenue, up three points from 69% in the year-ago quarter (as I had alluded to earlier, closer to Appian's IPO this revenue mix had been closer to 50/50, which created a drag on gross margins). Note as well that Appian's revenue growth accelerated sharply versus 20% y/y growth in Q3. It's also the first quarter that Appian's revenue has cracked $100 million at the quarterly level.

Customer metrics are quite impressive as well. Appian notes that its count of customers that generate greater than $1 million in annual recurring revenue has grown to 75, up substantially from just 55 such customers in the year-ago quarter.

Other metrics worth mentioning: Appian noted that its subscription retention rate was 98% in 2021, not including any upsells. Including upsells, cloud subscription retention was 166%. In addition, the company has grown its number of reseller partners and ISVs by 80% in the year, offering the company a greater chance at "free" sales growth that it doesn't have to manage.

In answer to an analyst question during the Q&A portion of the Q4 earnings call, CEO Mark Lynch also commented on the fact that the so-called "Great Resignation" has been a tailwind to force many companies into redesigning their processes and workflows, benefiting tools like Appian:

I like to think that there is going to be tailwinds, maybe not yet. But the Great Resignation, first of all, stems from a situation, which people and assets are extremely dispersed. There's never been a time in business where your employees, your customers, your data and your facilities have all been so far apart from each other as they are today. And when your assets are dispersed and you still want them to work together coherently, a workflow would be an ideal way to make them work well together. So, our technology fits the moment in that regards. But also, I think a lot of people are switching to new roles because they don't like maybe the drudgery or the robotic work they have to do. And if you were to automate some of that work, you would elevate the humanity or the human side of people's tasks and make the work more gratifying."

On the profitability front, we do note that Appian's adjusted EBITDA losses widened in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss nearly tripled to -$10.0 million in the quarter, representing a -9.5% adjusted EBITDA margin - much wider than a -4.5% margin in the year-ago quarter.

Appian Q4 adjusted EBITDA (Appian Q4 earnings release)

Management also noted that directionally, losses will continue to pick up in FY22 as the company resumes in-person sales events and travel. Better-than-expected performance on profitability would nudge my rating up from neutral to bullish.

Key takeaways

With everything except profitability now looking more favorable for Appian: strong growth, good subscription/ARR buildup, a better revenue mix and gross margin profile, and a more modest valuation - it's time for investors to at least put this stock on their watch lists. I view Appian as a short/medium-term hold, in which investors should target a 10-15% return over the next 6-9 month timeframe.