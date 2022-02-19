Earthstone Energy: Growing Production Through Acquisitions

Feb. 19, 2022 12:40 AM ETEarthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)2 Comments9 Likes
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Marketplace

Summary

  • Earthstone is growing production through acquisitions and expects to average 78,000 BOEPD in the second half of 2022.
  • Earthstone's most recent acquisition is mostly for PDP value as the asset has limited development potential.
  • Earthstone's net debt has increased significantly due to its acquisitions, but at current strip its net debt is projected to be under $700 million by end of 2022.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

Fracking Oil Well

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) has been aggressive in growing itself via acquisitions. It had an enterprise value of around $1.2 billion several months ago, and since then it has made $1.46 billion in acquisitions.

As Earthstone is funding its most recent acquisitions primarily with cash, Earthstone's risk has temporarily increased. If oil and gas prices average near current strip prices during 2022 though, it should end the year with a reasonable amount (under $700 million) of net debt.

Bighorn Acquisition

Earthstone is paying $770 million in cash and 6.8 million common shares for the Bighorn acquisition, which is expected to close in mid-April 2022. It also entered into a private investment in public equity agreement with EnCap and Post Oak Energy Capital that will see it effectively issue 25.2 million shares in exchange for $280 million.

Thus the net effect is that Earthstone is paying $490 million in cash and 32 million common shares for Bighorn.

Earthstone

Earthstone's Bighorn Acquisition (earthstoneenergy.com)

The Bighorn acquisition is mostly for PDP value, as it has limited development value. Earthstone indicates that Bighorn will only add 44 gross locations that are economic at $60 WTI oil. The Bighorn assets had 42,400 BOEPD in production with a relatively low oil content (25% oil, 57% liquids) around November 2021.

Earthstone drilling inventory

Earthstone's Drilling Inventory (earthstoneenergy.com)

The purchase price is 0.85x PDP PV-10 at January 18 strip (low-$80s WTI oil and approximately $4.10 NYMEX gas for 2022). In addition to having limited development value, the Bighorn assets have relatively low margins per BOE due to the low oil content combined with lease operating expenses that may be $8+ per BOE. Despite this, at low-$80s WTI oil, Earthstone should still be able to generate $30+ per BOE margins from Bighorn.

This acquisition is basically a bet that oil and gas prices remain relatively high over the next year or two. At January 18 strip prices (which are similar to current strip prices), Earthstone may be able to cover around 40% of the total purchase price (and around 70% of the $490 million net cash cost) via first year cash flow.

2022 Outlook

Earthstone is now expecting to average 66,000 BOEPD (41% oil, 67% liquids) in production during 2022, assuming that the Bighorn transaction closes in mid-April.

At current 2022 strip (approximately $85 WTI oil and $4.60 NYMEX gas), Earthstone is projected to generate $1.230 billion in revenues before hedges, while its hedges have around negative $99 million in estimated value..

Type Units $/Unit $ Million
Oil (Barrels) 9,876,900 $84.00 $830
NGLs (Barrels) 6,263,400 $35.00 $219
Natural Gas [MCF] 47,698,200 $3.80 $181
Hedge Value -$99
Total Revenue $1,131

Source: Author's Work

This results in a projection that Earthstone can generate $362 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices.

Expenses $ Million
Lease Operating $181
Production Taxes $95
Cash G&A $33
Cash Interest $35
Capital Expenditures $425
Total Expenses $769

Source: Author's Work

Debt Situation

Earthstone had $600 million in net debt at the end of 2021, proforma for the Chisholm acquisition. It also owes $70 million in deferred cash consideration related to that acquisition.

Earthstone's net cash cost for the Bighorn acquisition is $490 million, while the purchase price adjustment could be substantial (potentially around $110 million based on current strip)

$ Million
YE 2021 Net Debt $600
Deferred Cash Consideration $70
Net Bighorn Consideration $490
Less: 2022 Cash Flow -$362
Less: Purchase Price Adjustment -$110
YE 2022 Net Debt $688

Source: Author's Work

This results in a projection that Earthstone will end 2022 with $688 million in net debt, including $30 million of deferred cash consideration that would get paid in early 2022.

Notes On Valuation

Earthstone may be able to average around 80,000 BOEPD (41% oil) in production in 2023 if it continues with a four-rig development program. This represents low-single digits production growth compared to 2H 2021 levels.

If we use longer-term assumptions of $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas prices, it would be able to generate $1.116 billion in oil and gas revenue.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million
Oil (Barrels) 11,972,000 $64.00 $766
NGLs (Barrels) 7,592,000 $27.00 $205
Natural Gas [MCF] 57,816,000 $2.50 $145
Total Revenue $1,116

Source: Author's Work

Earthstone would also be able to generate $776 million EBITDAX and $316 million in positive cash flow in this scenario.

Expenses $ Million
Lease Operating $219
Production Taxes $86
Cash G&A $35
Cash Interest $20
Capital Expenditures $440
Total Expenses $800

Source: Author's Work

At a 3.3x EV/EBITDAX multiple, this would make Earthstone worth approximately $13.60 per share at long-term (after 2022) $65 WTI oil. This assumes $688 million in net debt and 139.1 million shares outstanding. Earthstone would have a bit over 10 years of drilling inventory (from 2023 onwards) at a long-term $65 WTI oil price.

At long-term $70 WTI oil, Earthstone's estimated value would improve to around $15.50 per share.

Conclusion

Earthstone has continued its acquisition spree, with the $860 million Bighorn acquisition being its biggest one so far. Earthstone is betting on oil and gas prices remaining quite strong through at least 2022, allowing it to extract value out of the PDP wells from this acquisition. The Bighorn assets have limited development potential, so near-term commodity prices will largely determine whether this acquisition pays off.

At its current price, Earthstone appears to have a bit of upside in a long-term $65 to $70 WTI oil scenario, assuming that 2022 commodity prices are stronger (with WTI strip at $85).

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
9.51K Followers
Unique insight into distressed opportunities to target outsized returns.
Elephant Analytics has 15 years of analytical experience and unique skills in numerical analysis and practical mathematics. He achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.

Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.


Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.

Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

2 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.