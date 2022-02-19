Implications Of A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

xbrchx/iStock via Getty Images

Basic Thesis

Anyone who has followed the news is aware of a massive build up of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border. While the Russians have repeatedly said they have no intention to invade the Ukraine (again), US officials including Secretary of State Blinken said they expect a Russian incursion at any moment. I have read that Putin has been holding off any acts of war until the end of the Olympics, whose closing ceremonies will occur on Sunday (February 20th). If he waits much longer than that, he risks the ground softening from an approaching Spring thaw and creating muddier ground for tanks and trucks.

Map of Russian Troops Surrounding Ukraine (The World News)

There are also those who believe that Putin has no real intention of invading and is just using the troop build up as a way to flex his muscles and as negotiating leverage to keep the Ukraine out of NATO and prevent anymore NATO additions. To date, American and NATO officials have not acceded to Putin's wishes.

In my opinion, Putin is not bluffing and has plenty of strategic reasons for taking at least more of the Ukraine than he took during Obama's administration in 2014. The most important strategic reason is his current control of the Crimean peninsula, home to Sevastopol, a large Russian naval base. There is no direct land route to Crimea without going through eastern Ukraine. It makes all of the sense in the world to take a wide enough swath of land east of the Dnipra River that would grant that land connection to Russian territory.

Map of Ukraine (NBC World News)

Moreover, much of the population in eastern and southern Ukraine is ethnically Russian, whose main language is Russian and identify as Russian. A Russian takeover of this part of the country might lead to less resistance from the citizenry than the Western part of the country.

Ethnic Map of Ukraine (Reddit)

Implications of an Invasion

President Biden has threatened “swift and severe costs” in the form of economic sanctions on Russia. Many European officials have echoed that sentiment although they have been clear that they would not sanction Russian energy products. There is a big reason for this exclusion of sanctions: Europe imports about 60% of its energy needs, with some countries like Germany an even higher percentage reliance on imports and importing nearly all of its oil and natural gas.

German Imports Vs Domestically Produced Energy (Clean Energy Wire)

Russia is Europe's biggest external energy supplier providing about 45% of the region's natural gas, with countries like Germany once again even more reliant on Russia. A massive natural gas pipeline called Nordstream 2 was just completed to move even more natural gas from Russia to Germany. It's just waiting regulatory approval to start functioning.

Russia (and Belarus which it effectively controls) are also very large producers of potash, a major crop nutrient.

Potash Volumes (Mining.com)

Russia is also the largest wheat exporter in the world at around 39 million tons annually. For context, the US is the world's second largest exporter at 27 million tons exported.

Given this outsized presence of Russia and their proxies in the commodities space, it makes sense that the US and Europe have excluded the commodities from any sanctions. Their main threat seems to be the SWIFT system in banking (Society of Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication). SWIFT is a messaging system run on a network of global financial institutions. If you want to be a bank that interacts with other banks, you essentially have to be on SWIFT. Biden has hinted that Russian banks could be kicked off SWIFT.

To think that any sanctions as punishment for invading Ukraine, much less one that severely impacted Russian banks, would occur without retribution by Putin is ludicrous in my opinion. The energy and agricultural ax that Russia holds over Europe is immense. Whereas Europe could access oil, potash, and wheat from other sources, there is virtually no way to replace natural gas. It Putin decided to turn off the gas pipes, it would leave vast swathes of countries like Germany in the dark. That alone could push Europe into a recession. I'm also in the camp that sanctions against Russia that excluded energy products but included potash and wheat, would spike those prices globally and create an even bigger inflation problem than I have been writing about for months. Indeed, fears of an interruption of these commodities have already spike prices, which you can see below.

Northwest Europe Potash Prices Euro/metric tonne

Northwest Europe Potash Prices (Bloomberg)

EU Export Wheat Prices

Export Wheat Prices (Bloomberg)

I can see these prices and those of other commodities spiking further if war breaks out and sanctions follow.

How to Play It:

There are a couple of ways to play this potential commodity chaos. The most obvious to me is Equinor (EQNR). Norway is the second largest energy exporter to Europe and more importantly, the second largest supplier of natural gas. I wrote about Equinor recently. Its fourth quarter 2021 was insanely profitable largely on that back of strong European natural gas prices (about 50% of production volume). You can play other energy companies such as European oil producers like BP (BP), TotalEnergies (TTE), domestic natural gas producers like EQT Corp (EQT), and those involved in energy export infrastructure like Enterprise Products (EPD) as I believe oil and gas pricing will likely spike immediately, but Equinor's leverage to European natural gas prices is unique. Also, in the case of BP and TTE, one has to be careful of exposure to Russian energy assets.

I also think that global fertilizer companies will start to benefit. Mosaic Co. (MOS) will benefit from any interruption in potash supply. Meanwhile, CF Industries (CF) will benefit from US natural gas differentials expanding margins in natural gas based fertilizers like ammonium nitrate.

I think defense companies will also like get a boost from any hostilities. The big three are Lockheed Martin (LMT), Raytheon (RTX) and General Dynamics (GD). I also like Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), which I wrote about recently.

I think there are derivative beneficiaries of any chaos in Europe or world energy or agricultural commodity markets. Darling Industries (DAR), which I have written about will benefit from higher oil prices and diesel substituting natural gas for power generation in Europe leading to a spike in diesel prices and subsequent spike in renewable diesel. Valero (VLO), DAR's partner in the renewable diesel JV, would also benefit.

Conclusion

While I am praying for peace, one has to prepare for the worst. It appears to me that Putin has every intention to invade and if that is the case, it will likely happen over the next few days. At the very least, I think it pays to own general market protection in the form of equity index puts.