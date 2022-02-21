Investing When Key Market Charts Conflict

Nattakorn Maneerat/iStock via Getty Images

There is no shortage of articles on SA and other financial sites predicting the market. The intensity has increased during the market decline and volatility since the beginning of the year.

Have we seen the market high for years to come? Or is this just a correction in an ongoing bull market? How should investors respond?

In this piece, I will review what four revealing market indicators are telling us right now and my views on how investors should respond. In "The Best Market Indicator Over the Last 34 Years" I examined the track record of several, including one that has demonstrated some success in predicting market moves.

Sneak preview: right now, two of these important indicators signal a major bear market ahead. Two others signal the bull is still alive. I'll share my thoughts on how to reconcile this dichotomy and how long-term investors might navigate the situation. For those in a hurry, here's the punchline: don't try to time the market; rather adopt an all-weather portfolio and stay with it.

Market Valuation Indicators Remain At All-Time Highs

Jill Mislinski and Advisor Perspectives publish some great charts. The one below depicts the average of four key valuation indicators and the deviation from its arithmetic mean.

Advisor Perspectives

We presently sit at more than three standard deviations higher than the 120 year mean. This significantly exceeds the two most famous bubbles in history - 1929 and 2000. But beware. I've discussed the problem with using this as a market timing tool in "The Best Market Indicator Over The Last 34 Years." Nonetheless, as I noted in that article, it signals much lower returns for the coming decade. With history as a guide, the P/E 10 ratio suggests real S&P 500 annual returns of only 0.9%/yr. with a range of -6.1%/yr. to 5.8%/yr.

IPOs Signal Bubble - While Producing Shockingly Bad Returns

The chart below is the most shocking one that I uncovered during my research for this piece. And that's not just because the number of IPOs last year dwarfed that of the 2000 dotcom bubble year.

stockanalysis.com

Guess how many of the 1000+ IPOs last year earned positive returns? For context, before you guess, the S&P 500 returned 29%. Yet just 124 IPOs, or 11.7% of them generated a positive return! That is a staggering number. And it's an indictment on investing in IPOs during what history may later show is an epic market mania. Many IPOs enriched company executives' net worth while retail investors learned a hard lesson on chasing speculative stocks. The numbers are indicative of speculation that accompanies long-term market tops.

Yet Investor Sentiment Looks More Like A Bottom Than A Top

The S&P 500 made a recent low of 4326 on January 26th after reaching a high around 4800 at the turn of the year. On January 28th an SA article noted: AAII Sentiment Survey: Bearish Sentiment Reaches 8-Year High, Bullish Sentiment Remains Low. Since the article didn't state anything about what those levels might tell us about future price action, I decided to dig deeper.

The chart below, based on an earlier AAII article, shows market performance after AAII investor sentiment extremes based on number of standard deviations (SD) from the mean.

AAII Investor Sentiment (Author, AAII Journal Data)

The AAII Journal stated,

We made 40 observations where bearish sentiment was two standard deviations above the mean (greater than 46.3%). This is an indication of high pessimism among investors and, potentially, a sign of a market rally in the coming months. When this occurred, the S&P 500, on average, gained 18.0% in the succeeding year.

The January 26th bearish sentiment reading of 52.9% was close to three standard deviations above the mean of 27.9, or 55.5% According to AAII data, when this occurred the S&P gained an average of 23.7% over following 52 weeks.

The latest AAII sentiment readings as of February 16th have shifted somewhat, with 43.2% bearish, 37.6% neutral and 19.2% bullish. Yet the level of bullishness remains low and close to the -2 SD level of 16.2%, which historically led to an average 52 week return of 16.2%. The current bearish reading of 43.2% is close to the +2 Standard Deviation level of 46.3%, which was historically followed by a market gain of 18% over the subsequent 52 weeks.

The Investors Intelligence Bull-Bear Ratio Is Also More Bullish Than Bearish

In 'The Best Market Indicator Over The Last 34 Years,' I described why this was the best of those I analyzed. It correctly signaled six of seven market tops and six of seven market bottoms since 1987.

Investors Intelligence states:

We don't necessarily take a contrarian view to the newsletter writers in our survey. A large part of the time our sentiment readings remain neutral. We consider the norm to be 45% bulls, 35% bears and 20% neutral. However, we do pay attention to extreme readings in both bulls and bears and to historically significant runs of more bulls than bears. To summarize, advisors are only wrong when you get too many of them start thinking the same thing.

Yardeni Research

The latest readings show those bullish at 34.1% and bearish at 25.9%, neither extremes. In fact, the February 15th reading of 1.21 and January 25th reading of 1.31 are closer to a market bottom than a top. History shows when the ratio is less than 1, it signaled a strong market, with poor market performance following a reading of more than 3.

Reconciling The Market Indicators

How can we reconcile these seemingly conflicting signals? In summary:

Valuations are extremely bearish and suggest an historic bear market ahead

Speculation, as gauged by IPOs, is extraordinarily high, consistent with a market bubble

Two key sentiment indicators, investment newsletter writers and individual investors, are bearish. This has proven to be a reliable contrary indicator. That's firmly bullish.

Ben Graham said, "In the short-run the market is a voting machine but in the long run it is a weighing machine." One way to explain the situation is that the sentiment indicators (voting machine) suggest we may have seen a short-term bottom or are in the process of forming one before another runup. Combined with the long-run fundamental (weighing machine) indicators, such a rally could lead to a blow-off top that ushers in an historic multi-year bear market.

But there's also a chance we've already seen the market highs and may not return to them for years. Or maybe since fundamentals haven't seemed to matter at all in recent years, we are truly in a "this time is different market" that will march higher for a long time. No wonder market calls are so hard.

Market Timing Is Not The Answer

How should investors respond? I don't believe anyone can reliably and consistently predict the market. Some may appear to for a while, only to make wrong calls over and over for years thereafter. In "How Market Timing Destroys Wealth," I examined the hard data related to market timing.

Here are a few highlights:

Data from the last seven bear markets show that a large percentage of losses and gains happen in very short periods of time, requiring timers to have uncanny accuracy and resolve. Investors are better served to ignore market calls and follow the time-tested practice of holding well-diversified portfolios that meet their goals across long market cycles.

According to research cited in a 2012 Barron's article, 85% of sell or exchange decisions that investors make are wrong. More recently, according to IFA, a research report by Dalbar said the typical mutual fund investor earned 5.96% per year in the 20 years through 2020, compared to the S&P 500 index return of 7.43% per year.

Not only have individual investors been burned, but so have professional pension fund managers. Gibson cited the book, Investment Policy, referencing a study of 100 pension funds:

"…their experience with market timing found that while all the funds had engaged in at least some market timing, not one of the funds had improved its rate of return. In fact, 89 of the 100 lost as a result of timing and their losses averaged a daunting 4.5% over the five-year period."

But what about market timing gurus? Wim Antoons, author of the paper, Market Timing: Opportunities and Risk, cited research by the CXO Advisory Group. It showed predictions from 68 market timing experts between 1999 and 2012. The majority (62%) were accurate less than 50% of the time. He also looked at 6,582 forecasts between 2005 and 2012 and found that after transaction costs, no single market timer was able to make money.

In summary, the data clearly show that market timing is an elusive pursuit. While it can be enticing to act on advice from convincing market forecasters, it is hazardous to your investment health.

A Better Strategy: Adopt An All-Weather Portfolio

I believe a better approach is to adopt and maintain an all-weather portfolio. To be clear, this is not the traditional 60-40 portfolio. In my opinion, a mix of only stocks and bonds isn't diversified enough. That's especially true during what could be a coming extraordinarily difficult market environment for a prolonged period.

My approach uses index funds/ETFs with fixed allocations across diversified asset classes. This includes a collection of assets that will protect and grow wealth over time under a variety of shifting market conditions, including:

Stock bull and bear markets

Inflation, disinflation and deflation

A declining and rising dollar

Rising and declining interest rates

U.S. stock market outperformance and underperformance versus other world regions

To be sure, not all assets in such a portfolio will always perform well - even for a period of years. In fact, I believe that if something in my portfolio isn't performing poorly at a given time, I am not well enough diversified.

An Example All-Weather Portfolio

What does an all-weather portfolio look like? The table below provides an example moderate risk portfolio allocation.

Author

Note that this portfolio contains a significant chunk of bonds and alternative assets, including real assets in the equity and alternatives buckets. It also tilts away from conventional U.S. equity allocations towards foreign developed and emerging markets. That tilt reflects the relative attractiveness of the asset classes at the time. See my SA mean reversion article series for more analysis if you are interested.

If we are now nearing or already past an all-time market peak, with a multi-year bearish period ahead, how might this portfolio perform?

The "lost decade" beginning in 2000 can provide us with an example. After the dotcom bubble, from January 2000 to December 2009, S&P 500 were 0.95% per year. This is comparable to what today's CAPE ratio is signaling. The table below shows our example all-weather portfolio returned 8.0% per year. The worst year for the S&P 500 was 2008, down 37%. That year the all-weather portfolio declined by about a third as much, or 11.9%.

Author, Yahoo Finance, IFA, Alerian

This demonstrates significant alpha and superior wealth building for investors who were able to adopt and maintain this unconventional, contrarian strategy. It was also more likely investors could maintain this strategy. Naturally, it's much easier to ignore the temptation to trade on guru market timing calls and sensational news hype when drawdowns aren't as painful. Diversification also helped investors sleep better. Yet, in this example investors weren't sacrificing much upside, given the historical long-term average returns of the S&P 500 index have been in the 10%/yr. range.

It's clear that a truly well-diversified portfolio across asset classes, including a strong dose of alternatives, and a shift away from unfavorable categories towards more favorable ones can be very beneficial. Of course, it depends on the allocations and the period!

A Word of Warning - Your Mileage May Vary

To be clear, this is NOT meant to be a recommendation. Rather it's just an example of how an all-weather portfolio can protect and grow wealth during a prolonged and challenging period. Afterall, it's relatively easy after the fact to construct portfolios that outperformed in any given period.

I wouldn't expect this example portfolio to perform that well during the next ten years. For one, I don't expect to see anything near the strong Treasury bond returns that occurred from 2000-2009. On the contrary, I am bearish on long-term bonds. Therefore, I have somewhat different bond allocations in my own portfolio. Real assets, including real estate (via REITs), gold, silver and natural resources equities were also major helpers during this period. Can we count on them to perform that well during over next ten years?

Possible Elements of an All-Weather Portfolio For the Next Decade

So how might an investor create an all-weather portfolio today? While I don't try to time markets, I do tilt my asset allocations based on relative valuations and other factors that I believe make them more attractive. For example, here are some of my views that I've written about on Seeking Alpha:

Foreign developed and emerging market valuations are more attractive than the U.S. and therefore more likely to outperform over the next ten years

The dollar is likely to weaken over the long run, supporting real assets and inflation protection assets including gold, silver and natural resources equities.

Value stocks (U.S., foreign developed and emerging) have been underperforming major indices and growth, while offering much more favorable valuations (and dividends). Mean reversion is very possible.

The U.S. market is likely to experience poor returns over the coming ten years as demonstrated above.

One can construct many different all-weather portfolios to suit their return goal, risk tolerance and preferred asset class weightings. One of the simplest, well-performing portfolios of all time is the Harry Browne Permanent portfolio. It has returned 6.89% per year for the past 25 years, with a low standard deviation of 6.45%.

A complete discussion about all-weather portfolios is beyond the scope of this article. However, in future articles, I will explore other models and show how I arrive at a strategic asset allocation. Please consider following me if that is of interest to you.

Conclusion

Current market indicators can be confounding. Right now, two signal bear market and two signal bull market. Market timing is hard at best, destructive at worst. A better approach is to adopt and commit to a well-diversified, contrarian all-weather portfolio and stay the course. While it can be difficult to select the right mix of assets, even simple portfolios such as the Permanent Portfolio have stood the test of time across many different market cycles.