ronstik/iStock via Getty Images

Generally speaking, when consumers want to install flooring or some other thing into their home, they go to one of the big box retailers that offer a wide variety of solutions for their needs. But one company that has made its mark by going against the grain and by focusing solely on one niche space, flooring, is a firm called LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL). In recent years, management has succeeded in slowly growing the company's revenue. This alone is great for shareholders, as is the fact that cash flow has improved over time. Add on to this the fact that shares of the company look to be rather cheap, and it may seem like a no-brainer as an opportunity. But it is important to be cognizant of the fact that its volatile operating history could result in pain in the future just like what was seen in years past. And for this reason, while shares of the business probably are attractive at this time, investors should approach the firm with a sense of caution. Because any return to the kind of performance seen in prior years could result in pain for investors who hitch on for the ride.

A floor-centric business

Previously known as Lumber Liquidators, LL Flooring Holdings is a specialty retailer known for providing a wide variety of hard surface flooring solutions across its retail network. By becoming an expert in this space, management reasoned, the business could flourish. And over the years, it has proven that there is, indeed, an opportunity for such a niche player to exist. Fast forward to today, and the company operates 422 stores spread across North America. Through these stores and online, the company sells a wide variety of flooring products that include water-resistant vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork. In addition to selling these products, the company will also deliver them to the buyers’ homes and even install them if so desired. Though it is important to note that the in-home installation services are completed through third-party contractors. Not through the company's own employees.

From a physical retail perspective, management has succeeded in growing the company's network rather slowly. Back in 2016, for instance, the business had 383 stores in operation. By 2020, it had grown to just 410 locations, down from the 419 the business had at the end of its 2019 fiscal year. But growth returned in 2021, with the number of locations increasing to the 422 it has today. On average, these stores range from between 6,500 square feet and 7,500 square feet. For the most part, these are leased locations, which means that the company is not left with unwanted and unused real estate should a store require closing.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, the top line of the company has expanded at a rather slow pace. Revenue rose from $960.6 million in 2016 to $1.09 billion in 2020. The increase from 2019 to 2020 was just $5 million. But that's impressive when you consider the fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during that window of time. With data now available for the first nine months of the firm's 2021 fiscal year, we can say confidently that growth has picked up. Revenue during this time came in at $867.1 million. That represents an increase of 9.3% over the $793.5 million generated one year earlier. In addition to benefiting from the rise in store count over time, the company has also benefited from climbing comparable store sales. Although in the latest quarter, comparable store sales were down 4.5%, they were up for the first nine months by 9.8%. But it is important to note that this increase was somewhat irregular. I say this because, in the five fiscal years ending in 2020, the company saw its aggregate comparable store sales increase by just 1.6%.

As revenue has risen slightly, profits have gradually improved. Between 2016 and 2018, the company generated significant and consistent net losses. But then, in 2019, the company generated a profit of $9.7 million. This was followed up in 2020 with a profit of $61.4 million. Operating cash flow ultimately turned positive as well, eventually climbing to $157 million in 2020 and if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have totaled $71.9 million in 2020, up from the $33.3 million seen in 2019 and compared to the negative $26.7 million generated in 2018. Following a similar trajectory, we have EBITDA. After being negative between 2016 and 2018, EBITDA turn to positive in 2019, coming in at $39 million for the year. Then, in 2020, it totaled $75.2 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Results so far for the 2021 fiscal year have also been encouraging. Net profits in the first nine months of the year came in at $31.4 million. That is slightly above the $30.4 million generated a year earlier. Operating cash flow did decrease, falling from $180.8 million to $50.3 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen slightly, growing from $49.5 million to $50 million. And over the same window of time, EBITDA grew from $53.4 million to $58.5 million.

Management has actively stayed away from providing any guidance for the 2021 fiscal year because of continued fallout associated with COVID-19 pandemic. But if we make some reasonable assumptions, it wouldn't be surprising to anticipate net profits of $63.4 million, operating cash flow of $72.6 million, and EBITDA somewhere around $63.4 million. Taking these figures, we end up with a price to earnings multiple of 6.4, a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 5.6, and an EV to EBITDA multiple of 3.7. On this front, the company benefits from having no debt and having excess cash on hand of $104.21 million. By comparison, if we use the data from the company's 2020 fiscal year, then these multiples would be 6.6, 5.7, and 4, respectively.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To put this pricing in perspective, I decided to compare the company to some other similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 19.9 to a high of 38.3. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the range was 6.4 to 25.9. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, the range was 6 to 23.8. In all three cases, LL Flooring Holdings was the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA LL Flooring Holdings 6.4 5.6 3.7 Lowe's Companies (LOW) 19.9 18.7 12.8 The Home Depot (HD) 24.0 25.9 16.3 Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) 38.3 22.2 23.8 Tile Shop Holdings (TTSH) 23.3 6.4 6.0 GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) 27.0 N/A 11.2

Takeaway

Truly I don't know entirely what to think about LL Flooring Holdings. From a pricing perspective, shares of the business look very inexpensive. On top of this, it is clear that the company has benefited over the past couple of years from improvements made on its bottom line and from the slight increase in sales it experienced. That said, I generally I'm wary of companies to have a past of mixed or negative financial performance. And it is too early to tell, especially given the uncertainties over how long pricing and demand in the space will hold up, whether recent results represent a new normal or whether the company will revert back to prior results. Because of this, I would say that, on the whole, I am bullish about the company. But I do view it as a risky prospect that investors should be careful with.