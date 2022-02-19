damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article will take a look at Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI).

What I look for in a CEF is a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article.

When I want to see what resources management has to generate income, I look at the fund's NAV. I want to see that management is taking an approach that both produces reliable and generous income for me while preserving its ability to generate income in the future. I don't want to see management eroding the NAV by paying too large a distribution. It is the fund's ability to generate cash that is the true value. I look at a specific CEF and determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read a more detailed explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund

Data by YCharts

While it is better generally when a fund is generating positive total return, it isn't always bad that it is generating negative total return. What I want is a fund that is producing reliable income. It could be that the market value of its assets is declining rather than that the fund is having to sell shares at a loss.

In the above chart, I compare the NAV of CHI to the NAV of two index-based ETFs, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) and (ICVT). CWB has a current yield of just 2.12% while ICVT has a yield of 8.21%. This compares to CHI's yield of 7.96%. Both have a total return over the last year significantly below that of CHI. In the case of ICVT (which is closest in yield) CHI's loss is roughly half that of the index fund ICVT. This tells me that over the last year, CHI has done better than its sector in maintaining the value of its assets while still generating a generous distribution. But how did the NAV do?

Data by YCharts

The NAV for CHI is down from a high of $16.13 almost a year ago to just $13.49 now. This results in a 16.3% decline in NAV for the last 12 months. This is certainly not ideal. However, the two index funds had proportionally bigger declines in NAV. CWB, which has a significantly lower yield than CHI, saw its NAV decline 16.61%. While that isn't very different than the decline experienced by CHI, remember that CWB has a yield of only 2.12%. ICVT has a yield of 8.21% (a little more generous than CHI) but it saw its NAV decline by 23.88%. The convertible bond sector has had significant headwinds in the last 12 months, but it looks like CHI has done a better than average job at maintaining NAV and the distribution. Let's take a look at the fund's distributions and where it got the cash to pay them.

CHI 12 Month Distribution History (CEFData.com)

Looking at the site CEFData.com for information on the distributions we can see several positive signs. First, over the last 12 months, the distributions from CHI were not cut. The next positive sign is that none of the distributions were designated as ROC (Return of Capital). So all the distributions were paid out of income, short-term gains, and long-term capital gains. I'd be happier if more of the distributions came from income and long-term gains, but historically CHI has had just under half of its distributions being from short-term gains.

Generally, I see the distributions as being fairly well covered. I base this conclusion on both the performance of the index funds and the lack of ROC in the distribution. However, the declining NAV (and share price too), does increase the risk if the distribution falls short of full coverage in the near future. Between that and the likelihood of interest rate increases in the near future, investors should be cautious about adding more shares.

Long-Term Trends

While looking at the distribution coverage for the last year is useful, any single year can be atypical. I think 2020 taught that to everyone. I think we get a better picture of the fund's ability to cover the distribution by looking at a longer period. I think 3 years gives a good balance between a long enough period and the immediacy of the date. So what kind of returns did the fund produce from its portfolio over the last 3 years?

Data by YCharts

The last 3 years have been pretty good. Total NAV Return for the whole period is just below 62%, and on an annualized basis total NAV return had a 17.44% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). So how did the NAV itself do?

Data by YCharts

Not surprisingly NAV grew as well. Anything above flat is good, and 8.44% per year is well above flat. We can see the big drop from COVID and the big recovery. Let's look at the distributions next.

Over the last 36 months, distributions have totaled $3.075. Using the average NAV of $12.71 that returns in a total yield (not an annualized number) of 24.2%. That is below the total NAV return of 61.97%. The average yield per year works out to be 8.06% which is below the CAGR of total NAV return of 17.44%. That the distribution was increased from 8 cents a month to 9.5 cents a month is yet another indication that the distribution has been well covered.

Data by YCharts

Over the last 10 years, CHI has had a fairly flat NAV with annual increases of just under 1%. But that is good enough, as anything other than flat indicates that CHI has not been over-paying its distribution.

CHI Distribution History (CEFData.com)

As we can see here, before it cut the distribution in 2018, CHI used to pay out 9.5 cents a month. Then it cut the distribution to just 8 cents a month. NAV seems to have been mostly flat during this time, so it looks like the cut was a good move to preserve NAV. Starting in 2021, CHI restored the previous payout.

Generally, I like that CHI has grown NAV over time, even if that growth has mostly been modest. Even with the decline in NAV since the start of this year. I like that the fund has been able to restore the distribution it had previously cut to protect NAV. So, while I like the history of the fund and its distribution coverage, investing is about the future. Let's next take a look towards the future.

Future Distribution Coverage

Investing is all about the future. You can't buy securities to take advantage of events that have already happened. So while it is important that a fund has covered its distribution in the past, that information is only useful in helping us predict what it might do in the future.

Since CHI has been covering its distribution, our job is easier. We just need to look for indications that it won't be able to do that going forward. It becomes a search for red flags.

CHI Asset Types (CEFData.com)

Looking at CEFData, I get a detailed graph of the type of assets that CHI owns. As one would expect given the fund's name, much of the asset types owned by the fund are convertible bonds (61.9%) and convertible preferred shares (9.9%). Regular corporate bonds make up another 23.4% (roughly 90% in U.S.-based corporations) of the fund's assets. The 2.8% of assets in floating rate senior corporate debt gives a small boost to investment income.

The big issue here is that debt instruments will likely see continued price declines given the likelihood of the Fed increasing interest rates. However, back in 2017 and 2018 where interest rates climbed to higher levels than we are likely to see in the next year or so, CHI kept paying its 9.5 cents distribution. So I don't expect this to be an issue unless the Fed does something completely unexpected.

CHI Sector Weightings (CHI Website)

When last I wrote about CHI, Consumer Discretionary was its largest sector. That was a bit odd for the convertible sector. Looking at what CHI actually reports I see that IT is now its largest sector, but only slightly larger than Consumer Discretionary. I think both of those sectors should do well in an inflationary environment with a still growing economy. I like the healthcare sector as well and expect it to do better than it has over the last few months. I see no red flags here.

CHI Top 10 Holdings (CHI Website)

Looking at the Top 10 holdings, Royal Caribbean (RCL) is still recovering from the pandemic. So I think it should do well going forward. Vail Resorts has similar issues and outlook. Ford (F) is an interesting addition in the Consumer Discretionary sector. It pays a very small amount of interest and matures in 2026. I don't see a red flag here, but I like the investment in Tesla (TSLA) more.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the 10 year average premium to NAV, CHI is currently on the pricey side. I don't think that says the current price isn't a good value, but it might indicate that a little patience might result in a better price.

Conclusion

CHI has been covering its distribution and looks to continue doing so. Two questions remain. Is the current price a good value? Will the price of shares go lower?

Let's first look at whether or not the current price is a good value. The current yield is 8.6% significantly higher than the 7.56% yield it had back in July when I advised waiting for a dip in price before buying. So I do think the current price is a good value.

The next question is about where the price is likely to go in the near future. There is a lot of uncertainty as to exactly what the Fed will do with interest rates starting in March. So this is a question of whether or not any interest rate increases are fully priced in for CHI. Looking at the last few days, I think a case can be made for that. However, I wouldn't advise backing up the truck to add shares. I think small nibbles taking advantage of prices on down days is the way to play CHI until the Fed announces what it will do with interest rates at the next FOMC meeting.