It only took two weeks, but my last Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) article has already aged very poorly. Not only did the company miss on quarterly revenue to close out the year, but the forward guidance for 2022 was not as rosy as analysts had hoped. Shares plunged big time after hours and as of article submission Friday, the stock is trading near $110 per share and, frankly, looks poised to go lower. While I very obviously got it wrong on my bottom call, I feel it's appropriate to update my view given what we now know.

Q4 Report

To call it a miss would probably be an understatement. While revenue came in at a record $865 million, that 33% year over year rate of growth was well under market expectations of 38%. With Q4 revenue coming in at 33% growth and operating expense growth showing 49%, operating income took a 67% nose dive year over year. Pretty bad.

Q4 2020 Q4 2021 YoY % Active Accounts 51.2 60.1 17% ARPU $28.76 $41.03 43% Platform Revenue $471.2 $703.6 49% Player Revenue $178.7 $161.7 -9% Total Net Revenue $649.9 $865.3 33% Total Operating Expense $240.3 $358.3 49%

Source: Roku; active accounts, revenue, and expense figures are all in millions

The forward guidance was probably even more concerning because the global supply chain issues that the company cited for the Q4 revenue miss are still ongoing.

For 2022, we expect ongoing supply chain disruptions will continue to impact the global economy. This will affect the broader consumer electronics space, and the TV industry in particular. Overall TV unit sales are likely to remain below pre-COVID levels, which could affect our active account growth.

The supply chain problems have had an impact on not just the TV manufacturers that Roku relies on for onboarding new active users through Roku's OS, but also advertisers who have scaled back marketing spend because of supply shortages. The automotive sector likely being a notable culprit here. The company is projecting full year 2022 revenue growth in the mid-30s.

There were some good takeaways from the report, however. Notably, active account growth brought Roku's user figure to 60.1 million. This was up from 56.4 million in Q3, good for a 6.5% quarter over quarter gain. Average Revenue Per User continued to grow, up 49% year over year and a little over 2% over Q3-21. Roku's year over year streaming hours came in 15% higher in Q4 as well.

Peak streaming?

A concern I'm seeing from some is that we could be at peak streaming already. There was even a question about streaming TAM at the end of the call. I think some of the concern about streaming TAM comes from the breadth of platform options rather than from the aggregate change in distribution. When it comes to how video is consumed, we haven't even sniffed the level that could be considered the top in streaming consumption. Consider comScore's (SCOR) recent State of OTT report.

Total Monthly Hours Per HH (comScore)

In that presentation, we can see that live TV still accounts for a large majority of aggregate video consumption. And despite the dips year over year that are attributable to 2020 outperformance from stay at home orders, average monthly hours per household has grown 15% in OTT vs just 5% for live TV from pre-lockdown levels. The point is, while specific streaming platforms may already be at or near saturation points in terms of subscriber numbers, the aggregate viewing of OTT as a method of distribution isn't close to what I believe will be the peak.

Streaming platforms are fragmented. There is no denying that. Many of them will come and go. Personally, in my house we've tried close to a dozen sVOD platforms. In addition to premium sVOD services, we've tried at least a half dozen of the free aVOD services as well. That's the fragmentation that some worry about in streaming. Regardless of which platform we're watching, the only constant in the years since we stopped paying for a traditional TV service is Roku. We still use Roku every single day. It is our OS of choice and the company has been serving me ads through the menu no matter which video service I end up selecting.

My long term outlook

One of the reasons why I'm as bullish as I am on Roku long term is because of the variety of ways that I think the company will be able to ultimately make money years down the line. There's quite a bit of untapped revenue potential when you own the most popular operating system for streamers. A massive issue facing the advertising industry right now is measurement and attribution. This is an area where TV has really struggled to prove its value to advertisers in recent years. Some buyers often find it difficult to justify spending significant portions of marketing budgets on TV when there are more robust reporting metrics that prove campaign effectiveness from digital advertising options.

Roku has the opportunity to change the attribution issue that has plagued TV in recent years. I think there's a measurement story for Roku that is underappreciated. Media companies have traditionally relied on third party services like Nielsen (NLSN) or comScore for audience measurement. If we take the view that cord cutting is going to continue and antenna viewing of sporting events through local channels will be a supplement to streaming as a result, then the current measurement services that rely on RPD methodologies (Return Path Data) might create a market opportunity for owners of smart TV operating systems like Roku. Many in the TV industry are losing faith in the accuracy of ratings already.

Business models change over time. Amazon (AMZN) used to sell books, now it sells everything. In 2017, more than half of Roku's revenue came from hardware. Player revenue was just 18.6% last quarter. The point is, models adapt and Roku is acquiring customers for future monetization. Some of the monetization streams are obvious like advertising. Others might be a little less so. Even though the company was pretty adamant on the call Thursday that there isn't a plan to sell customer data, there are other ways to monetize viewing metrics that don't necessarily infringe on privacy.

Conclusion

Obviously, I could be wrong. I've been wrong many times and will be again. I'm not even going to attempt to pretend that I know what the bottom is for Roku shares at this point in time. That didn't go so well the last time I tried. I misread the market. I've learned my lesson. I'm not going to call bottom again. I do know that I bought a bit more this morning. The supply chain issues that are currently plaguing Roku and it's partners will not last forever. If you buy stock with a longer outlook than this year or next year, I think buying shares of Roku today will be rewarded very well in five to ten years. And if you like at $160 you love it at $105, right? Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go sit in the corner as I scroll through BagholderQuotes and hope to God I don't see myself. That's a joke. I think.