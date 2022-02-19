David McNew/Getty Images News

As space travel becomes a reality, ultra wealthy individuals are showing their interest in visiting such a destination. Price as a factor almost seems trivial, as we have seen extremely high bids of up to $28 million for a single seat in a Blue Origin auction.

After the challenges faced by Virgin Galactic (NYSE:NYSE:SPCE), such as accidents in 2014 and the postponement of its pre-test flight, the management reopened its reservation for its first commercial flight on February 16, 2022, with a price hike amounting to $450,000 per seat. The management expressed an optimistic view of this, stating that they still expect to serve their first 1,000 customers after the price hike, and that as of November 2021, 700 of these seats have already been reserved, which is up by 100 from December 2020. After a successful flight test called Unity 22, SPCE is allowed to fly again and will continue its most awaited flight test called Unity 23. I believe SPCE is on track to deliver its first commercial flight and is currently valued below the lower range of Wall Street’s rating.

The Bright Future of Sub-Orbital Flight

SPCE is one of the most transparent companies in the industry when it comes to its short term objectives and pricing. Unlike Blue Origin that is estimated to reach close to $100 million in sales through auctions, which implies a strong demand by the way, SPCE will not reach that level until the end of 2024, according to analysts' estimates. That is, unless they auction one of the slots like what Blue Origin did.

SPCE Revenue Estimate (SeekingAlpha.com)

Auction sales may become unsustainable in the future, particularly given that one of the barriers to space tourism is affordability. In my opinion, despite its slower phasing, SPCE is a leader in offering something cheaper than Blue Origin and SpaceX, which each of its seat is expected to cost $55 million. Despite the pricing today, which deviates from making space tourism affordable for most, the global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market is expected to reach $1,444.4 million in 2028, up 16.8% CAGR from $423.7 million in 2020.

In my opinion, the problem with SPCE will not be about how many individuals can afford its price, but rather its capacity to meet the growing demand. As of Q3 2021, SPCE already accrued $84 million in customer deposits from its 700 identified customers. A huge catalyst for SPCE is how much additional deposits will come from the remaining 300 customers, especially with the new reservation fee of $150,000 per seat. Additionally, as a benchmark from December 2020, SPCE accrued $80 million in seat deposits. To cope with its capacity problem, according to the management, they will have two additional spaceships that will be used in its commercial flights, both of which are currently under construction.

Caveat

On top of Virgin Galactic's slower top line compared to Blue Origin, both companies suffer from future competition which will provide a longer length of space travel. As highlighted in the image below, a study suggests that potential customers will tend to choose a longer space trip.

Preferred Length of Space Trip (SpaceFuture.com)

Additionally, another hypothetical delay in SPCE's commercial flights in late 2022 will almost certainly have a negative effect on the company's stock price. Lastly, as it is still in a pre-revenue stage, SPCE will most likely continue to dilute its shares.

Smooth Landing Near Its 52 Week Low

Virgin Galactic Weekly Chart (TradingView.com)

SPCE plunged big time and is on its way to land near its 52 week low. It shows an unusual volume buildup with potential bullish divergence from its MACD indicator. In my opinion, the $8 zone should hold up as a support or if broken, I would like to see the stock consolidate more and see an improvement on its short interest of 21.28%. Overall, looking solely in its simple moving average shows a very bearish sentiment at the confluence of its negative MACD. Additional positive catalysts and an update from its capacity would be a great help to ease short sellers.

Final Key Takeaways

SPCE is currently valued below its IPO date, which in my opinion is extremely undervalued compared to its future potential. As of today, SPCE is valued at a trailing 12 month Enterprise value of $1.36B, better compared to its IPO level. Using Wall Street’s average target price of $19.91, it seems reasonable for its 6.83x P/S in 2025.

Wall Street’s Rating (SeekingAlpha.com)

This stock is one of the few that is trading below Wall Street's lower range that has future earnings potential and has a clear catalyst that can be used as a benchmark. In my opinion, SPCE is on track to achieve its long-term goal of providing regular space transformations and to conduct its first commercial flight, which qualifies it as a viable candidate for buying the deep play.

Thank you for reading and good luck! Cheers!