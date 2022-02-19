Huadi International Is Small Player In A Consolidating Industry
Summary
- Huadi International Group went public in January 2021, raising $25 million in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO.
- The firm manufactures various types of stainless steel pipes and tubes for China and overseas customers.
- HUDI has grown reasonably well but faces industry consolidation and slow domestic economic growth ahead.
- My near-term outlook on HUDI is a Hold.
A Quick Take On Huadi International
Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) went public in January 2021, raising $25 million in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO that priced at $8.00 per share.
The firm manufactures steel pipes and tubes for construction and other industries in China and overseas.
Management sees continued consolidation in the industry; the company faces a slow growth domestic environment so uncertainties remain.
My outlook for HUDI in the near term is a Hold.
Company
Wenzhou, China-based Huadi was founded to design and manufacture steel pipe and related products for use in a variety of end markets and in over twenty countries worldwide.
Management is headed by founder and Chairman Mr. Di Wang, who has held numerous positions in industry associations and regional governments.
Huadi is focused on manufacturing high-end products and sells to over 400 customers in China and overseas, with a majority of its products being used in the oil & gas, electric energy and automotive industries.
Huadi sells its products both through a direct sales force and through distributors depending on location and customer.
The firm's major customers include China National Petroleum Corporation, Sinopec, and CRRC in China. In India, its major customer is a 'leading power company.'
Huadi’s Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global steel pipes and tubes market was an estimated $142 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $216 billion by the end of 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued increase in oil & gas production, which is a major source of demand.
However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has reduced demand in key industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas and construction over the near term.
Also, the United States is a very large user of steel pipes & tubes and the chart below shows its historical and forecast market size by application type:
(Source)
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
ArcelorMittal (MT)
United States Steel (X)
Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NISTF)
Tata Steel
Jindal Steel & Power (OTC:JIZDY)
Rama Steel Tubes
Steel Authority of India
HUDI’s Recent Financial Performance
Topline revenue by quarter has grown in recent quarters:
Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory as topline revenue:
Operating income by quarter has also produced positive results in Q2 and Q3 of 2021:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have also jumped in a similar fashion in Q2 and Q3 2021:
(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)
In the past 12 months, HUDI’s stock price has risen 208 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ rise of 11.5 percent, as the chart below indicates:
Valuation Metrics For Huadi
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$260,440,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$281,640,000
|
Price / Sales
|
3.42
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
4.01
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
84.18
|
Free Cash Flow [TTM]
|
-$11,710,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
18.79%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.20
(Source)
Commentary On Huadi International
In its last earnings announcement, covering FQ4 and full year 2021’s results, management highlighted the increasing acceptance and brand awareness of Huadi.
Demand for construction materials continued to grow during the year, at least at the firm level.
Notably, Chairman Wang said that he expects further consolidation in the industry and the company aims to grow its market share, so perhaps acquisitions are on the horizon for Huadi.
In November 2021, Huadi signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Zhejiang Lanneng Gas Equipment Limited firm to ‘jointly develop and produce high-pressure hydrogen storage tank stainless steel pipe.’
As to its financial results, for the fiscal year 2021, revenue grew by 18.8% and gross profit by 6.15%.
International sales increased by an impressive 44.2% versus domestic growth of 12.4%.
Looking ahead, economic growth in China is expected to be slow in 2022, with the World Bank forecasting China’s growth to drop to 5.1% in 2022.
China’s government is generally seeking to shift growth to a more domestic-oriented path, which, when combined with the ongoing effects of the pandemic and China’s response, will likely serve to dampen growth in the coming years.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is consolidation among major players in the industry which may leave the company at a disadvantage on pricing terms and efficiencies of scale.
A merger may be a potential upside catalyst, but whether that occurs any time soon is an unknown.
Given the uncertainties the firm faces, my outlook on HUDI is a Hold.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Post-IPO investing carries significant volatility and risk of loss.