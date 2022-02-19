MEDITERRANEAN/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Huadi International

Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) went public in January 2021, raising $25 million in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO that priced at $8.00 per share.

The firm manufactures steel pipes and tubes for construction and other industries in China and overseas.

Management sees continued consolidation in the industry; the company faces a slow growth domestic environment so uncertainties remain.

My outlook for HUDI in the near term is a Hold.

Company

Wenzhou, China-based Huadi was founded to design and manufacture steel pipe and related products for use in a variety of end markets and in over twenty countries worldwide.

Management is headed by founder and Chairman Mr. Di Wang, who has held numerous positions in industry associations and regional governments.

Huadi is focused on manufacturing high-end products and sells to over 400 customers in China and overseas, with a majority of its products being used in the oil & gas, electric energy and automotive industries.

Huadi sells its products both through a direct sales force and through distributors depending on location and customer.

The firm's major customers include China National Petroleum Corporation, Sinopec, and CRRC in China. In India, its major customer is a 'leading power company.'

Huadi’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global steel pipes and tubes market was an estimated $142 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $216 billion by the end of 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued increase in oil & gas production, which is a major source of demand.

However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has reduced demand in key industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas and construction over the near term.

Also, the United States is a very large user of steel pipes & tubes and the chart below shows its historical and forecast market size by application type:

U.S. Steel Pipes And Tubes Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

ArcelorMittal (MT)

United States Steel (X)

Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NISTF)

Tata Steel

Jindal Steel & Power (OTC:JIZDY)

Rama Steel Tubes

Steel Authority of India

HUDI’s Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown in recent quarters:

5-Quarter Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory as topline revenue:

5-Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating income by quarter has also produced positive results in Q2 and Q3 of 2021:

5-Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also jumped in a similar fashion in Q2 and Q3 2021:

5-Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

In the past 12 months, HUDI’s stock price has risen 208 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ rise of 11.5 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For Huadi

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $260,440,000 Enterprise Value $281,640,000 Price / Sales 3.42 Enterprise Value / Sales 4.01 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 84.18 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$11,710,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 18.79% Earnings Per Share $0.20

Commentary On Huadi International

In its last earnings announcement, covering FQ4 and full year 2021’s results, management highlighted the increasing acceptance and brand awareness of Huadi.

Demand for construction materials continued to grow during the year, at least at the firm level.

Notably, Chairman Wang said that he expects further consolidation in the industry and the company aims to grow its market share, so perhaps acquisitions are on the horizon for Huadi.

In November 2021, Huadi signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Zhejiang Lanneng Gas Equipment Limited firm to ‘jointly develop and produce high-pressure hydrogen storage tank stainless steel pipe.’

As to its financial results, for the fiscal year 2021, revenue grew by 18.8% and gross profit by 6.15%.

International sales increased by an impressive 44.2% versus domestic growth of 12.4%.

Looking ahead, economic growth in China is expected to be slow in 2022, with the World Bank forecasting China’s growth to drop to 5.1% in 2022.

China’s government is generally seeking to shift growth to a more domestic-oriented path, which, when combined with the ongoing effects of the pandemic and China’s response, will likely serve to dampen growth in the coming years.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is consolidation among major players in the industry which may leave the company at a disadvantage on pricing terms and efficiencies of scale.

A merger may be a potential upside catalyst, but whether that occurs any time soon is an unknown.

Given the uncertainties the firm faces, my outlook on HUDI is a Hold.