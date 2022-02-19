Which 6% To 8% Yields To Buy And Sell Amid The Market Disruption

Did you hear Colorado published a new article on high yield preferred shares? I'm going to leave a comment and refresh the page several times! I might even read it at some point. demaerre/iStock via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy's weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

By popular subscriber request, preferred shares were moved to the top of the priority list. We're going to cover which shares are better values than their peers and which are worse. If you own anything in the list, you'll be able to see if there is a closely related peer offering a better value.

How to Use These Ideas

We don't know your tax situation and we don't do tax advice. We do establish which investments offer better risk/reward prospects. Swapping between these shares would make sense for an investor in a tax-advantaged account (zero tax liability) or an investor who could claim a taxable loss (negative tax bill) as a result of swapping.

We are focused on comparing shares with very similar investment characteristics. For instance, if an investor is comfortable owning AGNCO (AGNCO), they should be just as comfortable owning AGNCP (AGNCP). It would simply come down to valuation.

Risk Rating Adjustments

We made a few adjustments over the weekend. These are already live in the Google Sheets.

CHMI-A (CHMI.PA) and CHMI-B (CHMI.PB) risk ratings were increased from 3.5 to 4.0 (worse). Targets not adjusted, but at risk of a modest decrease.

MFA-B (MFA.PB) and MFA-C (MFA.PC) risk ratings were reduced from 4.5 to 3.5 (better).

This one is a double upgrade as we've dropped the risk rating two notches since each notch is .5.

Layout Improvement

The index cards have been modified. They still provide very similar information, but I've replaced the field for "Price to Last 52 Weeks". That field showed how far the share was between the 52-week high and the 52-week low. Instead, we are using "Price to 52-Week High" and "Price to 52-Week Low" in the same way we regularly do for common shares. This makes it easier to say things like "AGNCN is trading at 90.9% of the 52-week high". Meanwhile you can also see that AGNCN is trading 3.2% above the 52-week low.

Emphasis

Since we covered the preferred shares from AGNC (AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NLY) recently, we're going to ignore them in this article. Not worth the time to repeat. We're also going to put more emphasis on shares with a close peer. ARR-C (ARR.PC) doesn't have a similar share, so it doesn't get mentioned. DX-C (DX.PC) is closest to the AGNC and NLY shares, so it gets skipped also. Nothing against each share, as we clearly own both of them.

With that said, we're shifting into relative valuations.

PMT

PMT-A (PMT.PA), PMT-B (PMT.PB), and PMT-C (PMT.PC) are trading pretty far apart. We reduced the target for PMT-C by $.15, but still think it's the best deal. Even if short-term rates went to 1.7%, PMT-C's fixed-yield would still only be slightly below the floating yields for PMT-A and PMT-B (start 3/15/2024 and 6/15/2024 respectively). Meanwhile PMT-C has quite a bit of upside to call value, whereas PMT-A ($25.97) and PMT-B ($25.86) both trade materially above call value. That combination gives PMT-C at $23.40 a clear edge for investors who are still comfortable with fixed-rate shares.

NYMT

We had to shift the targets here a bit as I found NYMTM (NYMTM) deserved better. NYMTM at $25.15 is above call value (until you adjust for dividend accrual) but the shares still have call protection, a high dividend rate, and a large spread once floating rates kick in.

However, the edge still goes to NYMTL (NYMTL) despite the lower current dividend rate. When floating kicks in the shares should be more comparable and NYMTL has a material discount to call value at $23.94.

Despite the benefits of NYMTL, at only a 3% discount to target prices they aren't competing for the biggest discounts (to our target prices) in the sector.

CIM

CIM-B (CIM.PB) is a significantly better deal than CIM-C (CIM.PC). Look at the difference in the "Spread when Floating" and the "Floating Yield on Price". If the shares are not called, investors in CIM-B get a much better deal than investors in CIM-C. If both shares are called, the yield-to-call is similar. CIM-B is simply a better deal at this point:

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

For investors willing to take on the call risk, CIM-A is offering a nice yield and the dividend accrual so far this quarter more than offsets the call risk. Even if Treasury rates climb, it's hard to find another 8% dividend yield with less volatility.

Here's the new card for CIM-A:

The REIT Forum

You can see that even if shares were called right away, the final balance due is projected at $25.40 and the value continues to climb thanks to dividend accrual. After shares go ex-dividend, the premium to $25.00 is reset, but the investor is also collecting the dividend so that seems fair. While these shares dipped some with the stress in the market, it wasn't a huge dip. This is one of the positions that helped our portfolio withstand the recent volatility in the market.

Seeking Alpha

The chart there doesn't have a 0 axis. If it did, the volatility would be tiny. Most of the sharp drops there are the quarterly ex-dividend dates. For investors looking for a place to park some cash and earn a respectable yield, CIM-A is a nice fit. In the last year the price has hardly ever moved outside the range of $25.00 to $25.75, which is pretty impressive for a share that pays a dividend at $.50. Theoretically, the ex-dividend date should cause prices to drop $.50. To maintain such a tight range in that environment demonstrates that these shares just aren't that exposed to interest rate risk. They are primarily exposed to call risk. That's the factor holding the price down. If shares weren't callable for five years, they would deserve a higher price because this combination of high yield and low volatility is so difficult to match. Yet the price can't reasonably go much higher than $25.75 because of the call risk.

Conclusion

There are plenty of bargain opportunities in the mortgage REIT preferred share space today. There are a handful of good bargains within the common shares as well. Overall, it depends on your risk tolerance. I like to invest in both types of securities but I expect far less volatility out of the preferred shares. Despite the increasing interest rates, these preferred shares should continue to provide a healthy level of income.

We provided some extra ideas in our preferred share update for subscribers.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you'd like to know more about them you're encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We're including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT WMC NEWT ORC MFA RC ARCC ARR MITT GAIN CHMI GBDC TWO SLRC IVR ORCC AAIC TCPC EARN PFLT OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

BDC Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Q4 2021 Charts

Several of these companies have not reported Q4 2021 values yet. If they have not reported, or reported very recently, they will not have a bar in the following charts:

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we're also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don't have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We've included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including "trading" strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn't the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn't possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can't simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings: