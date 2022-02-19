AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

After a few years of expanding the business through the acquisition of companies with slim margins, the management of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL), through the Value Creation Plan carried out alongside Oaktree Capital Management, seems to be finally changing strategy to focus on branded and true value-added products, which is already paying off on profit margins. Furthermore, the company's prospects are improving beyond margins: net income is positive after a five-year losing streak, debt is rapidly declining, and sales are stabilizing.

Even so, I believe that the price still has room to continue falling: although the price is close to the lows of 2010, shares outstanding increased by 58% from 2015 to 2021, which has caused the current P/S ratio to be above the 2016-2019 period. This comes at a time when profit margins are suffering again as a result of supply chain issues, labor shortages, and rising prices for raw materials, transportation, and energy, a set of problems that do not seem to be close to disappearing as the U.S. inflation rate climbed to 7.5% in January 2022.

Therefore, while I believe that SunOpta has a good chance of achieving a successful long-term turnaround through the new strategy, I think that investors should be prepared for potential further price declines before this materializes. For this reason, if you are interested in participating in this turnaround, I recommend you to do so by averaging down in order to reduce the risk of buying at a too high price.

A brief overview of the company

SunOpta is a manufacturer of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products. Its products are sold to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers. The company was founded in 1973 and operates 14 manufacturing facilities distributed among the United States, Mexico, and Canada, employing over 1,400 workers. Its market cap currently stands at ~$530 million, which means it's a small-cap company.

SunOpta November 2021 Investor Presentation

The plant-based foods and beverages segment provided 53% of total revenues in 2020. In this segment, the company sells oat base, soy base, hemp base, soy powders, oat powders, okara, oat milk, soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, hemp milk, and other vegetable-based beverages. On the other hand, the fruit-based foods and beverages segment provided 47% of total revenues in 2020. In this segment, the company sells frozen fruit, fruit-based snacks, cold-pressed fruit bars, toppings, smoothie bases, and sorbet and sherbet bases.

Plant-based milk is an industry expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% until 2026 while plant-based food is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% in the same period, so the company operates in rapidly growing markets. Fruit-based snacks are also expected to grow at very respectable rates.

Data by YCharts

At the time of writing, shares are trading at $4.78, which represents a 71.07% decline from all-time highs of $16.52 on February 11, 2021. SunOpta's acquisitions have been a serious problem for years because the company failed to translate them into increased cash generation while debt interest was rising, and this has caused turbulences in the share price.

In October 2016, Oaktree Capital Management acquired $85.0 million in shares of SunOpta, and two Oaktree-nominated independent directors joined the board of directors. Both parties created the Value Creation Plan, which has basically consisted of selling businesses with low margins that the management had previously bought at prices that were too high, and focusing on acquisitions and launches of value-added brands and products in order to achieve better margins and revenue growth over the years. In this sense, Oaktree owns 12.3% of shares outstanding and 19.0% of voting rights, while Engaged Capital owns 14.5% of voting interest.

Acquisitions and divestitures

To understand the evolution of the company over the last few years, it is very important to take a closer look at the acquisitions and divestments that have been carried out as they are a clear reflection of the change in strategy that is taking place.

In March 2015, the company acquired Citrusource, LLC., a U.S. leading supplier of organic and conventional orange juice and citrus products for private labels with annual revenues of $30 million, for ~$13.3 million. Later in the same year, in July 2015, the company acquired Sunrise Growers, another supplier of private labels that also supply the foodservice industry, for ~$450 million. Sunrise Growers is a conventional and organic frozen fruit supplier with $300 million in annual sales at the time of the purchase.

In February 2019, the company sold its specialty and organic soy and corn business to Pipeline Foods, LLC., as market penetration in those markets were too low to stay competitive, for $66.5 million. The business operated under the Global Ingredients segment, which was later fully sold due to low margins.

In April 2019, the company acquired Sanmark B.V., a sourcing and trading organic oils company for the food, pharmacy, and cosmetic industries with a strong presence in Europe and Asia-Pacific, for ~€3 million. The newly acquired company was expected to deliver ~€10 million annually in revenues at the time of the purchase.

Finally, following the inability of the company to cover interest expenses through operations since the acquisition of Sunrise Growers in 2015, in January 2021, the company sold the Global Ingredients segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V (OTC:ACNFF) for €330 million (almost $400 million) in order to deleverage the balance sheet and focus on value-added products, which are expected to deliver better margins. In April of the same year, the company acquired the Dream and WestSoy plant-based beverage brands from The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) for $33 million. Dream is a plant-based milk brand that was first launched in 1982, and WestSoy is a soy beverage brand also operating for over 35 years.

Revenues are weak as the company is restructuring operations

SunOpta has historically achieved strong growth via acquisitions. Increasing demand for products in the industry also helped revenue growth. The company's main mistake in recent years, in my opinion, has been to focus on the sale of commodity-based products to supply private labels instead of focusing on owned brands and products with better profit margins. Now, the company is divesting non-profitable businesses to pay down debt and revenues are declining as a result, but margins seem to be improving.

Data by YCharts

Since the coronavirus pandemic crisis, revenues have finally stabilized. In 2020, revenues increased by 9.37% to $789.2 million after three years of declines, and the current trailing twelve months showed improvement as they stand at $813.9 million. In this sense, revenues were flat during the first quarter of 2021 as they increased by just 0.02% compared to the same quarter of 2020, but increased by 9.69% year over year during the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, net sales increased by 3.56% year over year as there were unrealized revenues due to difficulties in keeping up with demand. Currently, the company is expanding its production capacity.

The company just expanded its plant-based beverage facility located in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and is currently building a plant-based beverage 'mega' facility in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Its size will initially be 285,000 square feet and it is planned to be fully operational in late 2022, but it is possible to expand it to 400,000 square feet in the future if needed. The new facility is expected to lower transportation usage and manufacturing costs.

In September 2017, the company exited the nutrition bar operations and, in August 2020, it launched Arbor, an organic fruit bar brand, in an attempt to enter the snack bar market in the United States with a simple organic product whose competitive advantage seeks to be the fact of being produced with the minimum possible ingredients and zero added sugars. Since its launch, Arbor can be purchased in over 1,000 Walmart's (WMT) stores, and the fruit snack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~9% until 2026.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, hopes of a potential company turnaround have been fading in the last year and the P/S ratio is plummeting as a result. Currently, the price to sales ratio is at 0.586, which means that the company generates $1.71 in revenues each year for every dollar held by investors. We must be careful because the recent sharp drop reflects current margin pressures related to supply chain issues and the increased cost of production and sale of products. Furthermore, we must bear in mind that this ratio is above the ratio experienced in the 2016-2019 period.

Despite strong improvements since 2020, margins are under pressure again

First of all, it is very important to note that the company uses almond, soy, coconut, oat, hemp, and other materials in the manufacturing process of products in the Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment. For the manufacturing processes of products in the Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages, the company uses strawberries, blueberries, mango, pineapple, blends, and other berries. For this reason, the company's profit margins are conditioned by the price of said materials.

The company's gross profit margins and EBITDA margins have been historically low, and this is one of the main reasons I believe SunOpta has always had such a cyclical nature. In the past, the management acquired companies with a high presence in the commodity and private label markets, which do not have meaningful competitive advantages and therefore have not been able to deliver healthy profit margins. Personally, I think the current problems that the company is still dragging began in 2015 with the acquisition of Sunrise Growers as the company failed to improve cash generation to compensate for increased interest expenses due to declining margins despite explosive revenue growth. Fortunately, profit margins have improved since 2020.

Data by YCharts

After strong improvements since 2020, during the third quarter of 2021, gross profit margin was weaker than trailing-twelve months' at 11.77% due to raw material cost inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages, but EBITDA margin was stronger at 5.84%. The company is currently passing on raw material cost increases to customers, so gross profit margins should stabilize in 2022. Underutilization and plant disruptions also caused gross profit margin weakness during the third quarter of 2021 due to the company not being able to keep up with demand.

The recently acquired Dream and WestSoy brands, as well as Sown creamer, have over 1000 basis point gross margin advantage compared to the company's core businesses as stated by the management during the third-quarter earnings call conference of 2021, so the company seems to be sacrificing revenues in exchange for better profit margins, which is exactly what it needs and the opposite of what management has done until now. For this reason, I believe the company's capacity to generate cash will keep improving as the new strategy continues its implementation.

Debt is declining fast

At the time of the acquisition of Sunrise Growers, many investors guessed that the company paid too much for the business and that cash from operations would not be enough to cover the interest on the debt incurred as the newly acquired business operated in an industry with such low profit margins, and it was reflected in the share price very quickly. In the following years, time proved them right: the company took more debt than it could afford to acquire a money loser, which is a clear recipe for disaster.

Data by YCharts

After almost five years of high debt exposure, the company's debt is again at relatively manageable levels thanks to divestitures. During the third quarter of 2021, it increased to $212.59 million compared to $66.25 million during the same quarter of 2020 as the company built inventories and acquired the Dream and WestSoy brands, but should decline again once these inventories are sold.

In the graph below, we can see how interest expenses increased significantly after the company acquired Sunrise Growers to levels above cash generated from operations.

Data by YCharts

As of recently, interest expenses have significantly declined as a result of decreasing long-term debt, which is freeing up significant cash each quarter. During the third quarter of 2021, interest expenses were $2.85 million, which represents a 61.22% decline from $7.36 million during the same quarter of 2020. In this sense, interest expenses should be around ~$11.5 million per year.

Currently, the trailing twelve months' cash from operations is again in negative territory at -$7 million because the company increased inventories by $83.2 million during the last twelve months. Accounts receivable also increased by $14.1 million during the same period, although accounts payable increased by $40.7 million and CAPEX was high at $33.5 million as the company is expanding production capacity. In this sense, I believe that the company has much more capacity than before to cover interest expenses through its own operations.

Share dilution needs to be considered

The company has suffered significant share dilution over the years. Shares outstanding increased by 58.35% from 67,785,470 in May 2015 to 107,339,022 in November 2021.

Data by YCharts

This means that each share represents, over time, a smaller portion of the company. Share dilution is not necessarily negative as companies often carry it out to raise cash and thus be able to make investments focused on the growth of the company. The problem is that in the case of SunOpta, the share dilution was carried out to make a major acquisition that did not benefit the company's operations.

Risks worth mentioning

The current increase in the price of raw materials, as well as the increase in the price of energy, transportation costs, and the current labor shortage and supply chain issues, represent a particularly delicate risk for the company since the profit margins of SunOpta are characterized by being low. During the past few years, the company has been working on changing its business model by getting rid of those companies and products whose margins are too low and acquiring brands and products with real added value so that sales are translated into actual cash.

There is a high risk that the company will continue to dilute its shares to continue paying its debt pile if it fails to improve cash from operations in the coming quarters. This will happen in the event that it fails to pass on the increased production costs to its customers on time, which is a risk that should not be overlooked.

Also, the current price to sales ratio shows more optimism than in 2016-2019, and although I believe that the direction of the company is now very different from that of the past and that its prospects have improved significantly, current margin pressures could stress the company's ability to generate positive cash in the next few quarters, which would lead to the impossibility of using the cash from the sale of accumulated inventories to pay down the long-term debt.

Conclusion

It appears that Oaktree and Engaged Capital are willing to undo the changes made by management in the past by selling off less profitable businesses and acquiring value-added brands to increase profit margins. So far, this has translated into improved margins, although the current inflationary pressures, as well as the labor shortages and supply chain issues, suppose new headwinds for the company's margins.

Even so, we must bear in mind that the new strategy has only just begun and that the company still has room to continue implementing new changes due to lower long-term debt. The interest on the debt is going down as a result of this fall in debt, and the company has been generating positive net income for almost two years.

For this reason, I believe that it is worth offering our confidence in SunOpta's turnaround, but that this should be done in a very price-sensitive way by averaging down from here in case an investor is interested in joining the ride, especially now that the company is about to release the results for the fourth quarter of 2021.