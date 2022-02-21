Riding The Stock Waves: Update On The Medical Devices Sector

alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

For the Stock Waves webinar on February 10, we wanted to focus on medical devices sector using the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI). IHI is looking pretty convincing so far with this bounce off of the January low that a bottom has been struck. That low was the 38.2% retrace for the wave (4) correction off of the high that was made in September of last year. It is now trying to turn up and start the (5)th wave of a larger ending diagonal for the Primary degree 5th wave off of the 2020 low. Since we are dealing with a diagonal, that would suggest that the subways within this fifth take shape as an ABC structure a three wave move. A-waves can themselves subdivide into either five wave moves or three wave moves. For trading purposes that doesn't matter too dramatically because we have what looks like a reasonable five waves up here, as either wave one or a small a-wave. The support range for a corrective pullback as either a b-wave or wave two would be the same, between 59.21 and 57.86. So a corrective pullback would provide a decent entry using support just underneath the January low for making risk/reward favorable for the wave five.

IHI Daily (MotiveWave/EWT)

With a clear view of the sector as a whole, it is time to dive into some of the main individual holdings.

First up is Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO). There are some concerns with TMO, and at 15.5% of IHI it could weigh on the whole sector. We can count five waves up from the 2020 low complete, and that potentially completed counts up at even larger degrees. TMO can easily attempt at least a higher b-wave bounce in the near term but this chart does not have a high probability of attaining new highs.

TMO 2hr (MotiveWave/EWT)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) flip-flops with TMO for the heaviest weighting in IHI. Like TMO, ABT might not be long-term bullish just yet. It should attempt higher first in a (B.) wave and then fill out a wider flat for a Primary wave 4, but unlike TMO it does not look like it has completed five waves up from 2020 yet.

ABT Daily (MotiveWave/EWT)

Medtronic (MDT) came a little bit deeper than ideal for the scenario where this pullback is wave 4 within an ending diagonal off of the 2020 low but it is still technically a valid count. It needs to hold above the low that was made at the end of January, but it does look like it can still support the expectation for more upside in line with IHI.

MDT Daily (MotiveWave/EWT)

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) really stretched out the B-wave within the third of the diagonal structure off the 2020 low. But it has maintained that count and is attempting to break out above the sideways consolidation that has formed since the beginning of last year. While it may continue to fill out a choppy path potentially even as a smaller diagonal for the C-wave itself, probabilities favor higher in the larger third. Any near-term consolidation should hold a corrective retrace between 268 and 261 regions.

BDX Daily (MotiveWave/EWT)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is a chart that we are much more enthused about and have included in our list of 70 names in the recent "2022 Shopping List". BSX has a solid structure off the November low confirming the start of either a C-wave or 3rd wave inside a larger third wave. Even if BSX were to attempt a retest of the 41 region as support the targets in the 55+ region will remain. More immediate smaller degree support would ideally hold 42.50s and breakout soon over 45.

BSX 2hr (MotiveWave/EWT)

Stryker (SYK) matches the IHI chart pretty closer where price looks like it has filled out a flat structure for the fourth wave of a diagonal off of the 2020 low. Since it stopped a little short in the C-wave of (4), one could argue that it attempts either double bottom or slightly lower low, but it is not actually required. The IHI chart is also a bit more impulsive looking off the low, so more convincing that the bottom is in place.

SYK Daily (MotiveWave/EWT)

Next is Edwards Lifesciences (EW), it too looks like a diagonal structure off the 2020 low as a larger fifth wave and the decline into the January low should have completed the 4 inside that. Like IHI, it has a strong reversal off that low and should hold any corrective retrace in the 107-103 region.

EW Daily (MotiveWave/EWT)

Next is Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), this is another one of the charts that we included in the "2022 Shopping List" presented on January 28th. The same 4th of the diagonal here was a little sharper and deeper than BSX & IHI but it is getting a nice initial 5up off that low.

ISRG Daily (MotiveWave/EWT)

IDEXX Labs (IDXX) fits the same potential diagonal structure off the 2020 low where price is putting in a bottom as the wave 4 and decent enough sized bounce to favor that fourth wave completed. So another chart that seems to argue pretty well in favor of the start to a fifth and a good risk-reward using support underneath that January low.

IDXX Daily (MotiveWave/EWT)

The final holding in the top 10 is Baxter International (BAX). Whether we count the Aug 2021 low as a very drawn out wave 2 or a wider (4) at the larger degree, it looks very constructive off that arguing for higher long-term. If it is completing the a-wave inside the 3 of an ED for (5) shown in blue then any b-wave retrace should hold the 85-80 region. That "a-b" could also be part of just a new wave 1 start to a (5) off the red (4).

BAX 2Day (MotiveWave/EWT)

Other notable holdings that we follow regularly in Stock Waves are Abiomed (ABMD) and Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM).

ABMD still allows for a larger (1)-(2) setup of a much larger Primary 5 off the 2020 low but can still get another low in the C of (2). If it is a slightly more nested (1)-(2)-1-2 shown in red, it would need to get a sustained breakout over 330 pretty soon.

ABMD Daily (MotiveWave/EWT)

TNDM looks more pronounced as in the same (1)-(2)-1-2 of a larger Primary 5 that is the red alt in ABMD above. Because that is more pronounced here, it does not have the ability to count as just a larger (1)-(2), but there is room for a deeper red 2 if need. Ideally this is starting the wave i of 3 targeting that 150s off the January low which will hold from here on.