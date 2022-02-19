Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past few years, one of the most interesting and attractive trends for the investment community has been to buy into companies dedicated to the IoT (or Internet of Things) space. While you can slice this market up in many different ways, one traditional way of doing so is to look at it from the perspective of either the consumer IoT market or the industrial IoT market. One company dedicated to the latter is a firm called Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI). In particular, the company's focus is on providing IoT services that help to enable utilities and cities to deliver critical infrastructure solutions to their communities. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had done well to grow its revenue. But profits and cash flows have always been somewhat mixed. Add in the pain associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and it makes for a complicated company to understand. With data now available for the first nine months of the firm's 2021 fiscal year, there are some signs that the worst has passed. But the company still struggles from a revenue perspective as its recovery has proven slower than what some might have liked.

An Industrial IoT play

Although Itron would not always have considered itself an industrial IoT play, the company has come to describe itself in those terms in recent years. Historically speaking, the company has focused on providing meter reading services and related technologies but it has come to diversify over time. Today, the company's solutions include the deployment of smart networks, software, services, devices, sensors, and data analytics that are all organized on its own software platform. Combined, these technologies help its clients to engage in things like automated meter reading, to operate smart grid and distribution automation, to provide smart street lighting, to engage in traffic management, smart parking, air quality monitoring, electric vehicle charging, and more.

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, management had done well to expand the business. Revenue increased from $2.01 billion in 2016 to $2.50 billion in 2019. In none of these years did revenue actually decrease. That was, however, until the 2020 fiscal year. During that year, sales came in at $2.17 billion. That implies a decrease over the 2019 fiscal year of 13.1%. For investors hoping that the pain would be temporary, it's important to note that revenue has continued to suffer through the first nine months of the firm's 2021 fiscal year. According to management, sales during that timeframe came in at just under $1.50 billion. That is 9.2% lower than the $1.65 billion generated in the first nine months of 2020. It's also important to note that, for the full fiscal year, management is expecting revenue to be somewhere around $2.03 billion. For the entire year, that would result in a decline in sales of 6.8%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to profitability, the picture is a little more complex. In three of the past five completed fiscal years, the company generated net losses. And there really has been no consistent trend when it comes to profitability. The high year was in 2017 when the company reported profits of $154.9 million. Only one year later, in 2018, the company generated a loss of $99.3 million. 2020’s net loss was $58 million. What data we have for the 2019 fiscal year is pointing to yet another loss for the business. Though, it is important to realize that the loss is significantly narrowed compared to what the company achieved in the first nine months of 2020. During that time, the company's loss was $79.5 million. For 2021, the loss so far has been registered at $22.4 million. For the full 2021 fiscal year, if we use midpoint expectations, the company should generate a profit of $55.9 million. So we could yet see some drastic improvement in the final quarter of the year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

It is also worth noting that there are other profitability metrics to take into consideration. One of these is operating cash flow. Between 2016 and 2020, this remained in a fairly narrow range, with a low point of $109.5 million in 2020 at a high point of $191.4 million in 2017. Normally, when analyzing a company, you can get more stability by adjusting for changes and working capital. But that actually just increases the volatility to some degree, moving the lower end of the range for operating cash flow to $47.4 million and the higher end to $212.1 million. The other metric that we should pay attention to is EBITDA. Between 2016 and 2020, EBITDA increased consistently, rising from $211.2 million to $270 million. But then, in 2020, it dropped to $178.4 million. For the first nine months of 2021, operating cash flow did improve significantly, climbing from $70.6 million to $141.1 million. The adjusted equivalent of this increased from $91.1 million to $130.7 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA dipped slightly, declining from $122.9 million to $112 million. Management did not give any guidance when it came to these profitability metrics. But for the purpose of my analysis, I estimated a reading of $157.1 million for operating cash flow and $162.6 million for EBITDA.

Although revenue for Itron continues to decline, there are some positive signs here. The first, as you may have guessed already, is the improvement in profitability. But another is that the company is seeing its backlog increase. In its 2020 fiscal year, the company reported backlog of $3.26 billion, generated as a result of bookings of $2.21 billion. By the end of the latest completed fiscal quarter, backlog had expanded to $3.43 billion. That compares to the $2.80 billion reported one year earlier. Of course, investors should consider that this backlog may not benefit the company near term. That's because backlog for the period of 12 months out from that quarter with just $1.44 billion. Although that is an improvement over the $1.11 billion reported one year earlier, it is still lower than the company's peak here of $1.50 billion that it generated in 2019 when total backlog was a more modest $3.21 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to pricing the company, the process is fairly straightforward. On a price-to-earnings basis, the firm is trading at a multiple of 47.2. But I would caution investors when it comes to using this approach. The severe volatility of the company makes this an unreliable means of evaluating how expensive or cheap shares are. The price to operating cash flow approach, meanwhile, is more consistent. For the 2021 fiscal year, it should be around 16.8. This is down from the 24.1 we get if we rely on the 2020 figures. And the EV to EBITDA multiple for the company is 18.3. That compares to the 16.7 we get if we rely on 2020 figures.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To put pricing for the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 21.4 to a high of 37.5. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was 21.8 to 25.7. In both cases, Itron was the cheapest of the group. But I would make the case any company with this kind of bottom-line volatility would deserve to trade at a discount relative to the competition. That is especially true when you consider that revenue is still declining.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Itron 47.2 16.8 18.3 Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) 32.1 21.4 23.9 National Instruments (NATI) 61.1 37.5 25.7 Teledyne Technologies (TDY) 42.2 23.8 24.9 Keysight Technologies (KEYS) 34.7 23.5 21.8 Trimble (TRMB) 32.0 22.9 22.1

Takeaway

On a relative basis, shares of Itron look to be cheap. On top of this, the company is showing some signs of improvement. Long term, the company will probably be alright. But I would be mistaken, I think, for making the claim that shares are attractively priced right now. On an absolute basis, shares look, at best, fairly valued. And when you factor in the risk associated with the historical volatility of the firm, I do believe that it will prove fairly risky.