Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We analysed GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ:GFS), and its $6 bln capacity expansion plans to Singapore, the US, and Germany over the next 2 years, which we believe could support its growth. Furthermore, we analysed its long-term agreements which management guided has risen above $20 bln with major chipmaker clients including AMD (AMD) and QUALCOMM (QCOM), to determine its demand outlook. Lastly, we analysed its free cash flow and debt levels to determine the cash available for the company's future capex and R&D requirements needed to enhance its competitiveness in terms of its technological advancement.

Global Capacity Expansion Plans

The company has a 3-year average revenue growth rate of 4.34%, driven by its wafer shipments growing by an average of 8.9%. The company previously announced that it will spend $6 bln to expand capacity in Singapore, Germany and the US. From that figure, more than $4 bln is allocated for Singapore with the remainder $1 bln each for its other locations up to 2023. In its Q4 2021 earnings briefing, management confirmed that construction of Phase one expansion remains on track for its Singapore expansion where 40% of its chips are manufactured and will increase capacity by 450,000 wafers per year with production expected to commence in Q1 2023. This represents a capacity increase of 42.9% to 1.5 mln wafers per year.

We believe the company's capacity expansion plans bode well for its wafer shipments growth. In 2022, we based our forecast on the company's past 3-year average wafer shipments growth of 8.9%. This happens to be in line with management's guidance of a high single-digit growth rate from its latest earnings briefing.

For 2022, our plan is to increase capacity by high single-digits, primarily driven by the expansion plans underway in Dresden. - Tom Caulfield, CEO

Beyond 2022, we forecasted its 2023 shipments growth to be around 17.4% driven by its expansion in Singapore (450k wafers per year) followed by a 6-year average growth of 11% in 2024. Besides that, Counterpoint Research forecasts wafer prices to rise from 30% to 38% between 2020 and 2022 across 40nm to 90nm nodes. We believe its pricing could remain firm as competitors including TSMC (TSM) were reported to raise prices in 2022. We factored in a more conservative wafer ASP growth based on management's guidance of a 10% hike in 2022, followed by the 4-year average of -0.6% beyond that.

Revenue Forecast ($ mln) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F Wafer Shipments 300mm equivalents ('000s) ('a') 1,863 1,758 2,030 2,374 2,586 3,036 3,358 Growth % -5.6% 15.5% 16.9% 8.9% 17.4% 11% Wafer ASP (Revenue per wafer) ('b') 3,326 3,306 2,389 2,774 3,051 3,034 3,017 Growth % -0.6% -27.7% 16.1% 10.0% -0.6% -0.6% Revenue ($ mln) ('c') 6,196 5,813 4,851 6,585 7,890 9,212 10,133 Growth % -6.2% -16.6% 35.8% 19.8% 16.7% 10.0%

* c = a x b/1000

Source: GlobalFoundries, Khaveen Investments

Overall, as the company plans to expand its production capacity across various locations globally, we expect its expansion plans to support its shipments growth and forecasted its wafer shipments to rise by 8.9% in 2022 and rise to 17.4% in 2023 with its Singapore expansion. Our wafer shipments forecast is also in line with management's guidance of a 50% increase in 2023 from 2020. We believe its shipments growth could be a key driver of its revenue growth through 2024 aside from the expected ASP increase in 2022 with the firm foundry market.

Long-term Agreements Highlights Strong Demand

According to its prospectus, the company's clients include Qualcomm, MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF), NXP (NXPI), Qorvo (QRVO), Cirrus Logic (CRUS), AMD, Skyworks (SWKS), Murata (OTCPK:MRAAY), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and Broadcom (AVGO). Its top 2 customers were AMD (21% of revenue) and Qualcomm (11% of revenue) in 2020. Moreover, it disclosed long-term agreements with its customers at $19.5 bln with contract durations between 3 to 6 years.

Furthermore, it was highlighted in the latest earnings briefing that its commitments have grown to above $20 bln. In 2021, the company extended its deal with AMD to supply $2.1 bln of wafers through 2025. Based on AMD's annual report, it primarily relies on the company for wafer purchases between 12nm to 14nm technology nodes. According to ElectronicDesign, its chips are made with a central I/O die that is based on GlobalFoundries's 14nm node. Additionally, the company also announced its extension to collaborate with Qualcomm, its second-largest customer, for its RF front-end products to enable 5G connectivity.

We expect the company's long-term agreements to support demand for its revenue growth. Assuming a period of 5 years for its average contract duration, we estimated its long-term agreement related revenues and the % of total revenues through 2024.

Long-Term Agreement Revenues Forecast 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F Revenue ($ mln) 6,585 7,890 9,212 10,133 Growth % 35.8% 19.8% 16.7% 10.0% Long-Term Agreement Revenues 4,000 4,000 4,000 % of Total Revenue 50.7% 43.4% 39.5%

Source: GlobalFoundries, Khaveen Investments

All in all, we believe that the company's long-term agreements with its key customers which have grown to above $20 bln as claimed by management indicate a strong demand outlook for its foundry services with deal extensions from key customers such as AMD and Qualcomm, its two largest customers. With regards to its largest customer AMD, we do not view the concentration risk as high and believe AMD to be a reliable long-term revenue source for the company, given they were once the foundry segment for AMD. We estimated its long-term agreements to represent around half of our projected revenues in 2022.

High Debt Levels and Low Cash Flows Hinder Technological Advancements

In the past 5 years based on data from Trendforce, the company's market share had declined from 9.9% in 2015 to 6.2% in 2020 while market leaders TSMC and Samsung strengthened their market share. On the other hand, smaller foundries including UMC (UMC), SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY) and others also saw their market share contract.

Trendforce, Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the chart of a comparison of technology nodes by IC Insights, GlobalFoundries' most advanced process is 12nm which is behind competitors TSMC, Samsung and SMIC but ahead of UMC.

IC Insights

In its prospectus, it also cited the high capital investments to serve the foundry market at the lower more advanced nodes.

Samsung and TSMC are the only remaining foundries serving the market at lower nodes, which require capital investments of approximately $20 billion to ramp and scale a new fab, plus additional R&D expenses, to serve this additional, smaller portion of the overall market. - GlobalFoundries Prospectus

According to management, the company guided Capex in 2022 to be $4.5 bln in 2022 compared to $1.8 bln in 2021, a massive increase of 150%. Additionally, it guided 20% of revenue for capex in the long-term in 2024 and beyond. We factored this assumption in our cash flow projections for the company below.

GlobalFoundries, Khaveen Investments

GlobalFoundries Cash Flow Forecast ($ mln) 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Operating Cash Flow 1,006 2,839 2,167 1,788 2,176 2,445 2,700 Capital Expenditure -366 -1,450 -4,655 -1,842 -2,027 -2,209 -2,386 Free Cash Flow Margin (%) 12.63% 20.75% -32.71% -1.59% 0.56% 1.29% 1.86%

Source: GlobalFoundries, Khaveen Investments

On top of its cash flows, the company has a net debt of $4.06 bln in 2021 which represents around 15.6% of its market capitalization.

Net Debt ($ mln) 2019 2020 2021 Debt 5,474 5,077 6,995 Cash & Cash Equivalents 997 908 2,939 Net Debt 4,477 4,169 4,056

Source: GlobalFoundries

As the company competes against fierce competitors TSMC and Samsung in the foundry market, it is lagging in comparison in terms of its technology nodes which require high capital investments. Based on our cash flow projections for the company as well as its high debt levels, we believe the company lacks the financial resources to improve the technological advancement of its nodes. With a projected cash flow reaching positive only in 2024 at $56 mln, the company's cash flows are significantly lower in comparison to TSMC and Samsung's Capex of $30.15 bln and $27.5 bln respectively in 2021.

Risk: Stock Liquidity

According to CNBC, the company is 85% owned by UAE State Investment Fund Mubadala. We believe this highlights a liquidity risk to the company. According to its prospectus which was filed on the 4th of October 2021, the company stated the risk of the sale of Mubadala shares depressing its share price. The company also added that while it does not have contractual obligations to maintain ownership of the company, it stated that it agreed not to sell its shares for 180 days after its prospectus was filed without written consent from Morgan Stanley on behalf of underwriters. Its Bid/Ask spread was $0.30 which was around 0.6% of its share price. The company's average 100-day volume was 2.2 mln compared to its shares outstanding of 531.85 mln, for a ratio of 0.4%. This is much lower when compared to a Large Cap sample of 200 companies that has an Average Volume/ Shares Outstanding ratio of 2.0%.

Liquidity Average Volume/Shares Outstanding Large Cap Companies 2.0% GlobalFoundries 0.4%

Source: BarChart, Investing.com

Overall, we believe the low liquidity of the company could indeed result in share price declines due to selling pressure, should its major shareholder decide to divest their shares.

Valuation

As we forecast the company to have negative free cash flow going forward weighed down by high capex, we believe a P/S valuation is appropriate as we expect the company to grow its revenues strongly in 2022 at 19.8%. We obtained an average P/S of 5.92x based on its foundry competitors.

Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, Khaveen Investments

Based on our revenue projections in 2024, we obtained a 2024 Price Target of $112.79.

Valuation 2024F Revenue 10,133 P/S 5.92 Valuation ($ mln) 59,989 Shares Outstanding 531.85 Price Target $112.79 Current Price $48.95 Upside 130.4%

Source: Khaveen Investments

Based on our 2024 valuation, we derived a 2022 price target of $64.65 which presents an upside of 32.1%.

Valuation Price Target Upside Current Price $48.95 Price Target (2022F) $64.65 32.1% Price Target (2023F) $85.40 74.5% Price Target (2024F) $112.79 130.4%

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

To conclude, we analysed its foundry business and expect its capacity expansion plans across Singapore, US and Germany to support its growth with a wafer shipment forecast of 8.9% this year followed by a 17.4% increase in 2023. Additionally, we expect the wafer pricing growth to remain firm in 2022 for a total revenue growth forecast of 19.8% as the company and its competitors operate at maximum capacity. Moreover, we examined its top customers including AMD and Qualcomm as well as long-term agreements which management stated to have grown above $20 bln and expect it to support its demand outlook through 2024 representing 39.5% of revenue for that year. Lastly, we analysed its competitiveness in terms of its technology node compared against competitors and expect its technological advancement to be hindered by its high debt and capex expected to weigh down on its free cash flows compared to market leader TSMC and Samsung which had significantly higher capex than this company's cash flows. Based on our valuation using P/S, we obtained an upside of 32.1% in 2022. Overall, we rate the company as a Strong Buy with a target price of $64.65.