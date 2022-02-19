lovenimo/iStock via Getty Images

Background

In choosing an equity fund, an investor is interested not only in return potential but also in the fund's risk. An investor wants both high returns and minimal risk. He or she might accept a higher risk if it leads to higher performance. But how does one assess risk versus performance? A good approach would be to compare a fund's historical performance versus historical risk. Risk is defined as a fund's volatility which is the standard deviation of returns. This article examines the historical returns versus volatility of a large number of equity funds and examines the performance of those funds during rising interest rates.

2022 Fund Analysis

In January, I examined the historical performance of fifty-two funds highly rated by Morningstar. I compared fund historical returns versus their historical volatility. I also examined how well each fund did during the last interest rate increase cycle July 2016-October 2018. That study can be found here The Best Equity Funds and Portfolio for 2022.

One of the suggestions I received was to extend the study to look at more rising interest rate periods than just the one July 2016-October 2018 period. I extended the study and examined the historical performance of the equity funds during the last five rising interest rate periods, 2003 to the present. Which funds or type of funds generally outperform or underperform during rising interest rates? This article presents data and analysis to answer that question. The results are interesting and informative.

Funds Examined

The equity funds I examined ran the gamut from large-cap growth mutual funds to gold miners Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). The funds were primarily Morningstar top-rated funds - Vanguard funds augmented by ETFs and some mutual funds from other providers.

The two tables below show fund type, 12-year (2010-2021) annualized return, 12-year (2010-2021) annualized volatility (standard deviation), 2021 return as well as Morningstar rating of the fund (negative, neutral, bronze, silver, gold). The funds are ranked by 12-Year Annual Returns. Fund returns and volatility came from Portfolio Visualizer. The Vanguard Total Market Index Fund which is a good proxy for the overall US stock market is highlighted in yellow.

Equity Funds Analyzed (Portfolio Visualizer, Morningstar) Equity Funds Analyzed (Portfolio Visualizer, Morningstar)

Annual Return versus Volatility

As discussed in my previous January 2022 article, I compared twelve-year annualized returns - 2010 through 2021 - against twelve-year annualized standard deviation or volatility. The market has had six corrections over the last 12 years as well as periods of rising and decreasing interest rates. A twelve year look does a good job of capturing a fund's performance and variability during the up and down markets.

The chart below shows the fund's 12-Year annual returns versus 12-year volatility.

12 Year Annual Return versus 12 Year Volatility (Portfolio Visualizer)

Labeled in green is the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index fund (VTSAX) which had a 15.0% annual return from 2010 through 2021 with 14.3% volatility or standard deviation to the return. I added a notional line of return versus volatility. An investor would accept higher volatility if it provided higher returns. The line goes through the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index fund which represents the overall market average.

One can see which funds gave superior returns compared to their volatility - hit above their weight class. The Nasdaq 100, represented by The Invesco QQQ Trust fund (QQQ) had the highest annualized return and highest return compared to its volatility. QQQ is a large-cap growth fund. Other large-cap growth funds - Vanguard US Growth fund (VWUAX), Vanguard Growth Index fund (VIGAX) had high returns for their volatility. Healthcare funds had superior long-term returns and high returns versus volatility. T. Rowe Price Health Services fund (PRHSX), Fidelity Select Health Care fund (FSPHX), and Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices fund (FSMEX) were the best performers. Of the major indexes, the Dow, right below the S&P 500, had about the same volatility as the S&P 500 but gave 1.6% less return per year than the S&P 500. Further discussion of return versus volatility can be found in my January 2022 article listed above.

Periods of Rising Interest Rates

We are currently in a period of high inflation. The consumer price index jumped at a 7.5% annual rate in January, larger than economists anticipated and the fastest increase since 1982. January 2022 Inflation

To combat inflation the Fed has agreed to end their asset purchases in March and begin raising interest rates in March. Interest Rate Hike in March

The 10-year Treasury Bond hit its highest level in 2 ½ years on Monday. 10 Year Treasury Yield

Although it is an open question how many interest rate hikes and how high interest rates will go before inflation is tamed, it's clear we are in an increasing interest rate cycle.

Given interest rates will be increasing in 2022, it is prudent to examine the performance of equity funds during rising interest rate cycles to gain insight into which funds may provide superior returns when interest rates are rising.

The Fed Fund Rate is the rate at which commercial banks borrow and lend their excess reserves to each other overnight. More relevant to companies borrowing money are longer-term bond rates. The chart below shows Fed Fund and 10 Year Treasury Interest Rates over the last 21 years. There have been five periods of rising interest rates since the dot com bubble crash in 2001.

10 Year Treasury and Fed Fund Rates (Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System)

The table below summarizes the rise in interest rates and returns of the total US stock market - the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund during the five periods of increasing interest rates.

Interest Rates and Market Performance During Rising Interest Rate Periods Since 2001 (Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Portfolio Visualizer)

Two of the periods had both rising Fed Funds and rising 10 Year Treasury Interest Rates. Two of the periods had rising 10 Year Treasury Interest Rates with constant Fed Fund Rates. Our current rising 10 Year Treasury Interest Rates are occurring in an environment anticipating increasing Fed Fund Rates.

The good news is that rising interest rates are not a death sentence for equities. The data shows that contrary to pronouncements of "experts", the stock market has generally done well during periods of rising interest rates. Some equity funds do better than others during rising interest rates. So which type of equity funds did better during periods of rising interest rates?

Equity Fund Performance During Rising Interest Rates

Period 1 - June 2003 through June 2006

Thirty-four of the fifty-three equity funds examined were operational on or before June 2003. Their annualized returns during the rise in interest rates period, June 1, 2003 through June 30, 2006 versus their 12 Year Annualized return are shown in the chart below. I added a notional goodness line signifying investors would accept lower performance during rising interest rates if the fund provided a superior long-term return.

Fund Annualized Return During (June 2003 - June 2006) Interest Rate Increase versus 12 Year Annualized Return (Portfolio Visualizer)

The performance of equity funds during this period feels like the recent performance of equity funds. Large-Cap growth funds lagged the general market. Healthcare underperformed. The Dow Industrial Index (DIA) underperformed compared to either the S&P 500 (SPY) or Vanguard Total Market Index Fund (VTSAX). Small and Mid-Cap funds - Vanguard Tax-Managed Small Cap Fund (VTMSX), iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR), Vanguard Small Cap Value Fund (VISVX), Vanguard Small Cap Index Fund (VSMAX), Vanguard Extended Market (VEXAX), Vanguard Mid Cap ETF (VO), the small cap growth Vanguard Explorer (VEXPX), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - overperformed returning better than their long term averages. Energy hugely outperformed.

Period 2 - December 2008 through April 2010

All fifty-three equity funds examined were in operation from December 2008 forward. Their annualized returns during the rise in interest rates period, December 1, 2008 through April 30, 2010, versus their 12 Year Annualized return are shown in the chart below.

Fund Annualized Return During (December 2008 - April 2010) Interest Rate Increase versus 12 Year Annualized Return (Portfolio Visualizer)

Performances of equity funds during this period of rising interest rates were more typical of performance in rising interest rates. Growth funds outperformed particularly the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) and BlackRock Midcap Growth (CMGSX). Healthcare funds outperformed particularly Fidelity Select Health Care (FSPHX), Fidelity Select Medical Devices (FSMEX), and T. Rowe Price Health Services (PRHSX). Small and mid cap funds that outperformed during the first rising interest rate period outperformed again. Once again the Dow Industrial Index underperformed compared to either the S&P 500 or Vanguard Total Market Index Fund. Utilities - Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) and Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) - were the worse performers. Consumer funds - Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) continued underperforming the general market. Surprisingly, real estate - the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VGSLX) and gold funds - the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), did well. That was the only rising interest rate period where they outperformed probably because they cratered so much during the 2008 financial great recession crash.

Period 3 - July 2012 through December 2013

The annualized returns of the fifty-three equity fund during the rise in interest rates period, July 1, 2012 through December 30, 2013, versus their 12 Year Annualized returns are shown in the chart below.

Fund Annualized Return During (July 2012 - December 2013) Interest Rate Increase versus 12 Year Annualized Return (Portfolio Visualizer)

Healthcare funds once again performed well. Small-Cap and Mid-Cap funds - CMGSX, VEXPX, VEXAX, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR), iShares Morningstar MidCap Value (IMCV), Vanguard Mid Cap Value ETF (VOE), Vanguard Small Cap Value (VISVX), Vanguard Smallcap Index Fund (VSMAX) - outperformed the overall market. Large Cap growth funds - QQQ, Vanguard US Growth (VWUAX), Vanguard Growth Index (VIGAX), Primecap Odyssey Growth (POGRX) performed similarly to the overall market. Financial funds - Ishares Financial Services ETF (IYG), Financial Services Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) - performed exceptionally well, much better than their long term averages. Real Estate, Utilities, and Gold were bottom performers.

Period 4 - July 2016 through October 2018

The annualized returns of the fifty-three equity fund during the rise in interest rates period, July 1, 2016 through October 31, 2018, versus their 12 Year Annualized returns are shown in the chart below.

Fund Annualized Return During (July 2016 - October 2018) Interest Rate Increase versus 12 Year Annualized Return (Portfolio Visualizer)

Growth funds - QQQ, CMGSX, Vanguard US Growth, Vanguard Growth Index, POGRX, VEXPX - outperformed as did excellent long-term performance Healthcare funds Fidelity Select Medical Devices, Fidelity Select Healthcare, and T. Rowe Price Health Services. Financial funds -IYG, XLF, KBE - once again performed much better than their long term averages. Real Estate, Utilities, and Gold once again were bottom performers with GDX returning an average of -14.7% annually over the 28 months. Consumer staples VDC was once again not a haven when interest rates rose.

Period 5 - July 2020 through January 2022

Our current period of rising interest rates began after the 10 Year Treasury Bond reached its nadir interest rate of 0.62% in July 2020. The annualized returns of the fifty-three equity funds from July 1, 2020 through January 31, 2022 versus their 12 year annualized return are shown below.

Fund Annualized Return During (July 2020 - January 2022) Interest Rate Increase versus 12 Year Annualized Return 2020 - (Portfolio Visualizer)

Financial funds - KBE, XLF, IYG - have outperformed. QQQ has done the best of all the growth funds which generally underperformed the overall market. Small and mid caps outperformed as did energy (VDE) and SPDR Metals & Mining (XME). Healthcare funds underperformed their excellent long-term performance.

Best Returns Through Multiple Rising Interest Rate Periods

Selecting the best equity funds to invest in during 2022 is a tradeoff between funds that have shown to be superior long-term investments, have high historic return to volatility, and funds that have had superior returns during periods of rising interest rates. The chart below shows the equity fund's average annualized return during the last four periods of rising interest rates (June 1, 2008 forward) versus their overall annualized return from June 1, 2008 forward.

Annualized Return During Last Four Rising Interest Rate Periods (December 1, 2008 - Present) versus Overall Annual Return Over The Same Time Period (Portfolio Visualizer)

The best investments for 2022 would be those that combine excellent long-term returns and superior returns during rising interest rate periods. Those would be the large-cap growth funds QQQ, POGRX, and mid-cap growth fund CMGSX. Healthcare funds, particularly T. Rowe. Price Health Services, Fidelity Select Medical Devices, and Fidelity Select Healthcare combine superior long-term performance with returns during rising interest rate periods equal to or better than the overall market. Small and mid cap funds including IMCV, IJR, VTMSX, VEXPX, VEXAX combine superior returns during rising interest rate periods with long-term returns similar to the overall market. Finally, financial funds IYG, XLF, and the metals and mining fund XME have had some of the best returns during periods of rising interest rates far superior to their long-term returns. These funds should only be invested during periods of rising interest rates. Examining the returns of the iShares Financial Services ETF (IYG) is informative. IYG had an average annualized return of 28.1%, 443% total return during the 82 months of rising interest rates from June 2008 to the present. IYG had an overall average annualized return of 12.6%, 379% total return during the 158 months from June 2008 to the present. The total return during just the periods of rising interest rates was larger than the total return for the whole period. That means that IYG lost money during the months when interest rates were not rising from June 1, 2008 to the present. It had a total return of minus 14% (minus 2.4% annually) during the 76 months that interest rates were not rising from June 1, 2008 to the present.

The total market - the Vanguard Total Market Index Fund shown in green - on average performed better during the periods of rising interest rates than during periods when interest rates were not rising. The DOW performed better during periods of rising interest rates than its long-term average but, once again, underperformed the Vanguard Total Market Index Fund.

This chart also shows funds that are not good choices for 2022. Utilities (XLU, VPU, UTG) and Gold funds (GLD, GDX) are some of the worse performers during periods of rising interest rates. Bottom performer GDX averaged minus 8.6% annualized gain during the 82 months of rising interest rates from June 2008 to the present. Real Estate (VNQ, VGSLX) underperformed the general market.

Fund performance during the various periods of rising interest rates is tabulated in the following two tables. Funds are ranked by average annual gain during rising interest rate periods 2 through 5. The overall market - Vanguard Total Market Index Fund is highlighted in yellow. The best return in any period is denoted in blue.

Fund Returns During Periods of Rising Interest Rates - Table 1 (Portfolio Visualizer) Fund Returns During Periods of Rising Interest Rates - Table 2 (Portfolio Visualizer)

2022 Fund Selection

I wrote this article to determine which investment funds might offer superior long-term performance and superior performance during rising interest rate cycles.

The table below shows 2021 Return, 12 Year Annual Return (January 1, 2010-January 1, 2022), 12 Year Volatility, and Average Annual Gain during the last four periods or rising interest rates for recommended funds and Recommended Portfolio(s). The current Zacks Investment Service rating for recommended funds is shown. 12 Year Volatility for the funds is from Portfolio Visualizer. Combining funds that do not correlate 100% into a portfolio reduces the portfolio volatility. Portfolio volatility was calculated by the author using individual fund volatility and combined using methods discussed here for combining different assets that do not correlate 100% to each other Calculation Portfolio Volatility

Recommended Funds and Portfolio(s) (Portfolio Visualizer, Zacks Investment Service, Author Calculations)

The portfolio I recommended a year ago (60/30/10 Portfolio) - 60% invested in the Vanguard Total Market Fund (VTSAX), 30% in the Nasdaq 100 - the Invesco QQQ Trust fund (QQQ), and 10% in Healthcare funds - equally invested in the Fidelity Select Health Fund (FSPHX), the Fidelity Medical Technology and Devices Fund (FSMEX) and the T. Rowe Price Health Services Fund (PRHSX) is excellent. Few mutual fund managers beat the overall market over a long time. Choosing a total market fund like VTSAX is a low-risk approach to achieve superior long-term performance and history has shown has beaten most equity funds. QQQ has both the best historical return versus volatility and the best return during increased interest rate periods of any fund examined. Although healthcare funds underperformed in 2021, they have had superior long-term returns. They are excellent defensive funds and have held up during periods of rising interest rates. And if they revert to mean, they should outperform in the coming years.

The 60/30/10 portfolio had a 17.2% annualized 12 Year return and returned an average of 24.2% annually during the last four increasing interest rate periods both better than the average equity fund which returned 12.8% and 20.9% respectively.

The 60/30/10 portfolio should provide superior long-term performance with demonstrated lower risk compared to the overall stock market coupled with good returns during periods of rising interest rates. That said, examining the data suggests a few small changes could improve returns during rising interest rates. Investing some funds into a financial fund should increase returns during periods of rising interest rates. The iShares US Financial Services ETF (IYG) had superior returns during periods of rising interest rates. It is currently rated a buy by the Zacks Investment Service.

Substituting 10% of IYG in place of VTSAX (50/30/10/10 Portfolio) would raise the performance of the portfolio on average by 0.6 percentage points annually during the last four increasing interest rate periods without significantly impacting longer-term returns. Adding IYG is appropriate during periods of rising interest rates but doing so increases portfolio long-term volatility.

Adding the excellent Blackrock Midcap Growth Fund (CMGSX) adds diversification and can increase portfolio return during rising interest rates. Two cases - substituting 5% of QQQ for CMGSX and substituting 5% of VTSAX for CMGSX are shown. The latter, in blue, had the better 12 year and rising interest rate period returns. That is the recommended portfolio for 2022. As IYG has high volatility and underperforms when interest rates are not rising, it should be sold after the current rising interest rate period is over reverting to either a 60/30/10 or 55/30/10/0/5 portfolio.

The last portfolio shown (45/30/8/10/5/2) substitutes 2% of the metals and mining fund XME for healthcare funds. It increases returns during periods of rising interest rates while increasing volatility and reducing the annual 12-year return. As XME has much higher volatility than the other funds and loses money when interest rates are not rising, the trick in adding it would be perfect timing to sell it when interest rates top out. Timing is always difficult so I do not recommend adding XME to a portfolio.