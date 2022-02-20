baona/E+ via Getty Images

PIMCO is the king of fixed income. In a world of zero to minimal yield, they have squeezed returns out of every corner possible. We have covered a bunch of closed end funds that are run by PIMCO, including the flagship, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY). Today we look at PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) and compare it to PTY. We also see if the recent declines make this one a buy.

The Fund

PDO is designed for the income investors and it seeks high current income as a primary objective. Thanks to its brand, PDO was able to raise substantial assets for a fixed income closed end fund. Total common/net assets were over $2.0 billion on last check. The fund is relatively new and started off in January 2021. We don't have a long history to go on but we do have a management team led by Alfred T. Murata, who also is the lead for PTY. We would add here that the team for PDO is much larger by comparison to the two person team for PTY.

PDO Team (CEF Connect)

Holdings

With close to 500 different holdings in the fund (PTY has 821) , it is unlikely that you will be able to glean anything useful by a line by line search.

PDO Holdings (CEF Connect)

Even if you did find something interesting, chances are that they might have traded out of that or that size is too small to have any material influence on your assessment. The bulk of these holdings are in the US though PIMCO's global desks give PDO a lot of deals overseas as well.

PDO Country Exposure (CEF Connect)

What you also need to know is that these holdings go far down the credit rabbit hole.

PDO Credit Quality (CEF Connect)

This is very similar to what you see today with PTY.

PTY Credit Quality (CEF Connect)

The move down the credit ladder is not the only risk factor here. The fund has a lot of duration risk as well.

PDO Maturity Breakdown (CEF Conect)

One thing that makes these numbers a little confusing is that for the geographic and duration exposures, CEF Connect uses percentages based on net equity. That is they are ready to show it over 100% where applicable. On the other hand the credit ratings are shown as percentage of total assets. This bring us to the most important point here.

Leverage

PDO dials up a lot of heat on the leverage. There are two ways to look at these numbers and one is clearly more uncomfortable than the other.

PDO Leverage (CEF Connect)

The first is how CEF Connect shows it, likely because it does not have the ability to dole out free metoclopramide for everyone visiting its website. The 48.82% is derived by dividing $1,935.99 million by $3,965.60 million. The real number here for us is that this is a 2X leveraged fund. Total debt ($1,935.99) is almost the same as the total equity ($2,029.61). PTY is slightly less leveraged.

PTY Leverage (CEF Connect)

Outlook & Verdict

PDO may appear like a great bargain after the recent drop. It has underperformed SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond (JNK) by 16% on price.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately a lot of that was just an unwinding of the premium.

PDO Pricing (CEF Connect)

This July madness shows up in a lot of closed end funds where it appears the collective wisdom just went AWOL. PTY is shown next.

PTY Pricing (CEF Connect)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO) a fund with a sub 2% real earnings yield was also pushed to a 50% premium on NAV.

FCO Pricing (CEF Connect)

Unfortunately those that bought at those levels will have negative total returns for a long time. The current pricing on PDO though does appear modestly better. With a 7% discount and a very negative Z-score, the risk-reward appears better balanced from that point.

PDO Z-Score (CEF Connect)

If that was all there was to the story, we might stamp a buy rating on this. Unfortunately it isn't. Total 1 year return on NAV has really struggled (2.46%) despite putting the pedal to the metal on leverage. PTY has actually done a lot better, though in both cases total return was less than distributions paid.

Data by YCharts

Total price returns, thanks to declining premiums, were poor.

Data by YCharts

We think High-Yield bond pressures are not yet done.

High Yield Option Adjusted (Bank Of America)

At a minimum we would look for a 5% yield on this indicator to get the Fed to back off its rate hike aggression. As to how that plays with the combination of massive leverage within PDO, we don't know. What we have seen so far is that the current yield in the chart is just a shade higher than what it was 1 year back. Despite that small increase, PDO has just generated 2.46% on NAV. This was probably duration hit kicking NAV down. If we are correct about another 130 basis points of climb on the high yields, the damage is likely to be substantial. We are staying out of PDO although we did come off the sidelines recently. We bought two individual preferred issues pushing our fixed income allocation to a stunning 2.5%. We are happy to buy the dip in this sector and think opportunities will be dime a dozen in due course. We are not touching leveraged funds though.

