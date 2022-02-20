Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

Used Auto Prices Good for Lenders

Used autos prices were up 40.5% in January 2022 compared to a year earlier. A key beneficiary of rising used car prices is the banking industry which saw recoveries on car loan charge-offs hit a record high in 2021.

Investors Avoid Auto Industry

Investors are wary of the auto industry.

On Feb. 9 I posted an article highlighting the case for auto dealer, Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD).

Today's article covers Ally Financial, Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), the U.S. bank with the greatest exposure to auto lending.

ALLY and Lithia share three facts:

P/E ratios less than 9x

Consensus Analyst Buy Ratings: 1.7

Excellent ROEs: 20% ALLY, 30% Lithia

FDIC Data YE 2021 for U.S. Auto Loans

ALLY's success is directly tied to the overall success of U.S. auto lending. I have examined FDIC data (source: BANKREGDATA) for auto lending trends for all U.S, banks since 2016.

Here are key findings for the year-ending Dec. 2021:

Loan Growth 9.4% Y/Y growth compared to 3.5% for all loans

Credit Quality .20% net charge-offs in 2021 vs. .76% avg. 2016-2020 1.29% past-due loans (30-89 days) vs. 1.83% avg. 2016-2020

Recoveries Loan charge-off recoveries in 2021 = $3.1 Bill. compared to charge-offs $4.1 bill. Recovery/Charge-off ratio in 2021: 77% compared to 2016-2020 average of 41%.

Yields Auto loan yields 4Q 2021: 4.69% compared to 5.17% in 4Q 2020, 5.77% in 4Q 2019.

Four banks dominate auto lending in U.S. 49% of the industry's $537 bill. auto loans held by four banks. Those banks are ALLY, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

auto lending in U.S.

Implications:

Banks like auto loans judging by 9.3% annual growth rate.

The decline in loan yields is a function of three factors: Competition, lower cost of funds, credit quality trends.

Credit quality is strong given consumer health and robust used car prices.

The four big lenders hold Narrow Moats.

Key ALLY Numbers

Per Ycharts, at market close Feb. 18:

Feb. 8 closing price: $49.76

Analyst Consensus 12-mo. price: $65.20

12-mo. price change: 22.8%

12-mo. price range: $40.64 - $56.61

Market Cap: $16.8 billion.

P/E: 6.1

Forward P/E: 6.5x

Price/Tangible Book Value: 1.14x

Share count YE 2021: 337.9 mill. (-9.8% Y/Y, down -16.5% since YE 2018)

Dividend yield: 1.98%

Dividend payout ratio: 9%

ROE: 20.6%

Beta (5Y): 1.43

Key Comments, Data from January Earnings Report/Call

ALLY CEO's comments (from the bank's recent 10-Q):

“In 2021 Ally strengthened its position as a leading, disruptive growth company, delivering record-setting results across our dealer financial service and digital-bank platforms.... We generated the highest total revenue, PPNR and net income levels, added new product capabilities, and surpassed 10 million total customers across the wide array of Ally products."

During the January earnings call, the CFO and CEO made the following key comments:

"Asset quality remained strong throughout Q4, as consumer and commercial losses remained historically low..." "... used car prices... we see them within our financial plan is moderating. But I think if you look at current trends, you look at the environment... used car prices are still really strong...our outlook... this year is a really robust used car market." " And we’ve been guiding towards NIM (net interest margin) expansion now for years... this has been a guide irrespective of the rate trajectory... we are expecting NIM to expand irrespective of rates." " I mentioned assets getting to $200 billion ($180 B. YE 2021) and in our medium-term... driven by all the portfolios... retail auto... we had $46.3 billion this year, we’re guiding towards low $40 billion."

ALLY: Adding to Trading Account

I do not currently own ALLY. I intend to sell Calls and Puts on ALLY in the coming months during times of high volatility.

Here is what I like about ALLY:

Strong management in whom I have confidence (several former colleagues from my Bank of America days).

in whom I have confidence (several former colleagues from my Bank of America days). $2 billion buyback planned for 2022 (on $16.8 bill. current market cap).

planned for 2022 (on $16.8 bill. current market cap). Credit quality metrics expected to remain excellent through at least first half of 2022. Confident auto loan recoveries will reduce risk of loss. Strong employment numbers and rising wages bolster consumer health.

metrics expected to remain excellent through at least first half of 2022. Confident auto loan recoveries will reduce risk of loss. Strong employment numbers and rising wages bolster consumer health. More than adequate Allowance for loan/lease losses robust at 2.69% compared to a net charge-off ratio that averaged 1.01% from 2016-2021 (.46% in 2021). Will not be surprised in ALLY does not release Provision in Q1 2022.

for loan/lease losses robust at 2.69% compared to a net charge-off ratio that averaged 1.01% from 2016-2021 (.46% in 2021). Will not be surprised in ALLY does not release Provision in Q1 2022. Per Ycharts, of the twenty analysts who follow ALLY, as of Feb. 18, the range of 12-month targets is $52-$81 (average $ 65.20 ), with nine Buys, eight Outperform, and three Holds, which results in a Composite Buy rating of 1.70.

), with nine Buys, eight Outperform, and three Holds, which results in a Among the twenty largest U.S. banks, ALLY has the highest analyst consensus buy rating.

Concerns/Risks

Chief concerns/risks that could temper enthusiasm:

Spike in fuel prices that pushes US economy into recession.

that pushes US economy into recession. Rising interest rates. Though the CFO said in January that rising rates will help expand ALLY's NIM, the Interest Rate Sensitivity chart in the recent 10-Q did not seem to support the CFO's view. Rising rates will clearly help some banks, but ALLY is not a slam-dunk winner. In fact, if rates get too high, auto sales could suffer. Also, ALLY lacks a dependable source of cheap core deposits.

The June Fed Stress Test is a wild card. The Fed recently announced its criteria which seems to suggest a global depression (e.g., commercial real estate price declines of 40%). An onerous Stress Test could be a back-door way for Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren (who influences President Biden who appoints Fed governors) to get what she has long sought: More capital in U.S. banks. If the Stress Test results in questions about bank capital adequacy ratios, bank investors can expect to see repurchase plans slowed if not curtailed. Investors must pay close attention to whether Sarah Bloom Rankin gets approved by the U.S. Senate as she will be the lead Fed official overseeing Stress Tests.

is a wild card.

While ALLY meets my risk/return profile as an investor, investors interested in ALLY should do their homework before investing. ALLY's high beta indicates meaningful volatility. In addition, unlike large banks with highly diversified loan portfolios, ALLY investors face concentration risk. My view is that the main reason ALLY's P/E and P/TBV are so low is because of the bank's exposure to one industry.