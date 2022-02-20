Debunking Myths Of A U.S. Monetary Collapse: 10+ Years Later

doomu/iStock via Getty Images

"Just wait, Tim!" I hear that all the time from armchair macro-economists when I tell them about their view on the debt and dollar is wrong. The arguments seem so logical too:

"A major depression is inevitable for America because decades of growing debt-financing by consumers, businesses, and state and (especially) federal governments have undermined the health of the economy, giving the appearance of wealth when in fact there is poverty. The enormous private and public debts bring the law of compound interest into play, and it takes no great mathematician or economist to figure out that those who live beyond their means for too long must finally reach the point at which they not only cannot pay off their debts, but they also can’t even pay the interest on them—or find anyone willing to lend enough to cover the interest!"

If you find yourself nodding in agreement with the above statement, would you be willing to admit you might not have it figured out if you knew that statement was written in 1990 by Larry Burkett in his book The Coming Economic Earthquake? The debt at the time he wrote that was hovering around $4 trillion. You can imagine how certain and scared everyone was at such a high level of debt. 32 years later $26 trillion more in debt, and here we still are. What gives? Do we have to spend another 32 years listening to the doomsday crowd telling us how we are just ‘kicking the can down the road’ and the day of reckoning is coming? Or is it time for those masses to realize they maybe don’t have it all buttoned up and figured out like they thought they did? Maybe they need to reconsider their certainty. Are you losing sleep over this concern as well?

If you are finding yourself with ruffled feathers and antsy to blow me up in the comment section below, maybe take the time to read my articles on this exact topic over 10 years ago here on Seeking Alpha first. Then read the passionate comment section (over 300 each) in those articles to make sure somebody didn’t say what you are about to say back then. It can weaken your arguments if your points are rehashing similar points over a decade later, with the caveat to, “just wait Tim! You will see soon enough!”

Debunking Myths of a U.S. Monetary Collapse

The End of America? Not Quite

Let's admit it we all are a bit arrogant and think we have it all figured out. Even I battle a false humility with my stance as if I have arrived at something most don't understand. We all come to the market with wrong preconceived ideas about how the system ‘should’ work based on exogenous inputs. I want to list out many of the common statements you might be guilty of agreeing with even now. Have you ever made statements such as these?

The debt level is unsustainable. Eventually, our creditors will cut us off and we will collapse. The Fed is printing so much money, you must buy gold and silver. The US Dollar will collapse. It’s already lost 90%+ of its purchasing power. America is broke. The Day of Reckoning is here.

If you are someone who enjoys learning by having your certainties challenged, go grab a drink and prepare to be stretched. If you are already mad, you can skip this and jump right into calling me an idiot below in the comment section. I'll catch up with you there. I just ask that you be brave enough to put a date on your doom/collapse call. Every doomsday human is 100% certain of the collapse, but 0% certain as to when. That rhetoric does nothing but promote unwarranted fear of impending doom that continues to be elusive decade after decade. These are often the same people constantly chirping as to why the stock market is “fake” and fraudulent and a house of cards.

This is them:

Bears Are Never Wrong (StockCharts.com - Tim Ayles)

Robert Prechter, of Elliott Wave International (I am not a subscriber), wrote a book called The Socionomic Theory of Finance. I would highly recommend you spend the money on the 700+-page book just to read the first 2 chapters. In that book, he will blow up many of your preconceived ideas about what affects the market, such as:

Will news, such as a president assassination (1963), crash stocks? (No) Do rate hikes equal lower stock prices? (No) Are rising oil prices bearish for stocks? (No) Are falling oil prices bearish for stocks? (No) Does GDP determine the trend of the market? (No) Is war bullish/bearish for stocks? (No) – this one is timely with the Ukraine/Russia drama. Does inflation make gold and silver go up? (No)

... Plus many more fallacies destroyed

I want you to consider his book because if you truly have an open mind, you will begin to understand why the market and the economy does what it does in spite of all these events, often different than how you ‘thought’ it would have performed based on the exogenous events around us.

If you get there with a purging of your preconceived ideas regarding the stock market from his book, it will be much easier for you to digest what I am about to say regarding the debt and monetary system.

Fallacy #1: The US Dollar is About to Collapse. Inflation Makes Us Poorer

I don’t need to spend time convincing you this is a major thesis roaming around our world today. In fact, a quick search in the Seeking Alpha search bar or a search engine will give you more content than you could read on this topic in your lifetime. The basis for the argument is always rooted in the idea that the Fed is printing trillions of dollars, thus making all your existing dollars’ worth less, and there is some point in the future that it will break and go from “worth less” to worthless.

This is usually where the scared prophet whips out an ominous graph showing you how the purchasing power of your money has already collapsed through history. Like this:

The Collapsing Purchasing Power of the US Dollar (Visual Capitalist)

This is a frightening thought on the surface, I must admit. But, like the Bible tells us in Proverbs 18:17:

“The first to state his case seems right, until another comes and cross-examines him.”

I want to cross-examine this claim as being baseless and a reason for fear and horror. Let's start our journey with a descriptive quote. Oscar Wilde once wrote:

“A cynic is a man who knows the price of everything, and the value of nothing.”

I would argue that many of you are cynics because you cite the price of gas, or eggs, or milk, etc. as the basis for your argument of why we are going to collapse under the worthless dollar, which causes you to be pessimists when it comes to the value of the dollar. This pessimism then causes you to react in certain ways that seem logical but are not rooted in reality. I have family members who used this exact logic to load up on silver in the '80s, much to their current chagrin. As your cross-examiner, I want you to consider this argument to see if you really have lost as much purchasing power as you have been told. Let’s take the dollar out of our 'price of things' discussion, which is a stumbling block to many, and instead, price everything in something 100% stable that we all have:

Hours of time

1 hour of time for you = 1 hour of time for Elon Musk, recently the richest man on the planet. He just gets more dollars per hour than you or I do.

From here, let’s look at a few items that are priced in hours of time today, compared to hours of time decades ago. For sake of the example, let’s use a minimum wage worker since everyone likes to talk about how inflation is hurting the poor.

Let's first start off with the low-hanging fruit. Below you see a 20-year price chart of the Reuters/Jefferies CRB (Commodity Index) which is a basket of 19 commodities broken down as 39% Energy, 41% Agriculture, 7% Precious Metals, and 13% Industrial Metals. As you can see, it is a pretty good representation of a basket of input costs for many of the items we live with day-to-day.

CRB Index (StockCharts.com)

StockCharts.com only goes back 2 decades, but the point can still be made. This basket traded at 182.32 on February 2002 and closed today (Feb 18th, 2022) at 263.62. In 2002, the federal minimum wage was $5.15 per hour, while today it is $7.25 per hour. A minimum wage worker in 2002 would have to spend 35.40 hours of labor to earn 1 unit of this basket of commodities. Today, that same minimum wage earner would need to spend 36.36 hours of their labor to acquire the same amount of goods.

Does 2.7% more hours of labor after 20 years (and this coming on the back of a 160% increase from the COVID lows) sound like we are being destroyed by inflation? Of course, most of us are not in the market for a basket of raw input costs, so let’s look at something most of us do daily... driving.

I have a close friend who is trying to tell me how crazy my ideas are because when he looks at his gasoline bill, his costs are up over 50% Y-O-Y. He then wants me to ask the average person if they made twice as much in 2021 as they did in 2020. He concludes by saying “very few could answer yes.” He wasn’t done though, he ended his text to me with the typical proof of the convinced by saying, “Since 1971, money printing has gone crazy, and we have lost 90%+ of our dollars' purchasing power. The curse of inflation is staring us in the face.” Now there’s an original argument.

My friend’s argument, like many of the dogmatic doomsday prophets, always seems so logical but is at the same time too simple and easy to refute. Remember that Proverb about seeming right when you first hear their case?

In 1971, the average car achieved 12 miles to the gallon. Today, that is 26.5. In 1971 the average cost of a gallon of gas was .36/gl. and minimum wage was $1.60 per hour. The minimum wage earner needed to work 13.5 minutes to travel 12 miles in their 1971 car. Today, the average cost of gas is $3.52/gl. and the average car travels 26.5 miles per gallon. At $7.25 per hour, the minimum wage earner needs to burn .4528 gallons of gas to travel 12 miles at a cost of $1.59 to our worker, which means they need to work 13.15 minutes at their job to be able to do so. Shocked?

Let me ask you a simple question. Would you rather work 13.5 minutes at a minimum wage job for a gallon of gas or 13.15 minutes? Even though the price of gas per gallon has skyrocketed, when measured in hours of labor, the minimum wage worker is ahead of the game. Just because the price of gas has increased 977% since 1971 doesn’t mean people are poorer. That is too simple of an argument that breaks down with any sort of analytical rigor.

Now, I know this is where you think you caught me. “The average price of a car is WAAAY up compared to 1971. Even more so when measured in hours of labor.” While you make a great point, cars today also offer airbags, better safety engineering, more comfortable handling and ride, better brakes, better emissions for the environment, traction control, etc. Those are all signs we are wealthier, not poorer. The point is, we can do this with a lot of daily items we use. Milk. Coffee. Electricity. You will, if you try hard enough, find a few things like homes in California, that have seen the hours of labor required to obtain increase dramatically if you look hard enough. My only point here is to get you off the "Look at the price of XYZ" bandwagon that everyone uses. Make sure you don’t look at price alone. Does population growth or other factors come into play as part of the reason for higher prices of the product you are observing? Or is it forever and only because “They’re printing money!” My point of this exercise was to slow you down in drawing drastic conclusions about money printing being the end of all things evil because of price inflation.

Fallacy #2 – Money Printing = Massive Inflation and Leads to Hyperinflation

I know there is a lot of debate currently about transitory inflation vs. permanent inflation going on. I mean, it’s everywhere all the time right now. I am firmly in the transitory camp. The evidence to me is clear, even if the Fed is changing their rhetoric and dropping the transitory verbiage. There is currently a major labor shortage and supply chain disruption going on from COVID. I have multiple businesses and have seen the labor shortages first-hand. Last year, for example, my 64-employee trucking company saw 25%-man-hours lost to workers taking 2 weeks off (government paid) because they were exposed to or had COVID. Out of all the 832 workweeks lost, we only had 3 employees test positive for COVID. My tiny little trucking business that moves packages for FedEx was a hiccup in the supply chain. But multiply that by nearly every business in America, and we have some issues. When people are not working, they are not producing, nor are they moving products. When demand is there, but supply is not, prices go higher. Eventually, the market will alleviate these supply constraints, and in fact, business inventories are already showing they will sooner than later:

Business Inventories (St. Louis Fed)

If you want a hint of where prices will go from here, just look at the futures market for most commodities. Usually, commodities trade in contango, meaning the further you go out on the delivery date timeline, the higher the prices should be. This is normal. If I want to buy oil 1 year from now but not take delivery, then I should pay the current price of oil, plus a bit more for someone else to store that oil for me. If the oil on the spot market today is $90 per barrel, oil in February 2023 should cost more. Oil is oil, but someone must bear the cost of storing it.

Look at the future price of oil:

Oil Futures (Barchart.com)

This is called backwardation. This unusual phenomenon is not just limited to oil, in case you thought I was cherry-picking the data to make a point. The same is currently true in most of the major commodities like Corn, Wheat, Soybeans, Energy, Coffee, Cotton, Sugar, Lumber, etc. The bottom line is, prices should be coming down in the next few months, and this current huge spike in inflation that cost the minimum wage earner 2.7% more hours for a basket of goods, after two decades, could soften and see that workers having gotten ahead of their 2002 peer if we do soften. If money printing was the source of inflation, then why is the CRB Index (Commodity Basket) down 44% since the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, yet the M2 money supply has exploded over 1200%? Something isn’t adding up to the money supply = hyperinflation narrative. It does equate to hyperventilating though almost every day in most financial circles.

Money supply means nothing to prices unless there that money supply has velocity in an economy. Here is a simple example to prove my point. Let’s pretend the US Government gives 329.5 million American $100,000 tomorrow from the printing press. Everyone’s knee-jerk reaction is “hyperinflation!!!” We just increased the money supply by $32.95 trillion overnight.

Is that true though? What if the US government told you that you could only take the cash and put it in the mattress for the rest of your lives? You weren’t allowed to spend any of it. Would prices skyrocket just because the money supply exploded overnight? I would argue that it would not because the new money is not chasing goods. Now, what if the government told you that you had to spend the money within a week on a brand-new Cadillac Escalade or you must give the money back. If 329.5 million people run out to buy the 40,000 Escalades that are produced each year, we could expect the price of an Escalade to increase to $823,750,000 overnight. You see, just because we have more money does not mean we have more supply of the things we want to buy. In this case, the price goes up due to both money supply and velocity of money chasing a fixed amount of Escalades.

Now, what if the government said you get $100,000, but you must spend it on any new car within the next 30 years. At the current 12,000,000 per year annual car production rate, the current money supply increase would absorb all the car production for the next 27 years. Many new car businesses might start as entrepreneurs want to exchange their labor and talents for some of that money, thus potentially driving down the price of cars through supply increases and competition. Am I advocating that we do that as a nation? Absolutely not. Can it be done? Yes. There are other consequences from doing this, but hyperinflation and monetary collapse are not one of them.

Which brings up the next fallacy:

Fallacy #3 The 'Debt' from 'Printing' Will Never Be Repaid. We Will Default.

This is an easy one to get worked up about, and many do. But it is easily put to rest when one understands that the money never has to be repaid. Ever. Somewhere in our brains that doesn’t sit right, because if I personally borrow money from the bank and don’t repay it with interest, I lose whatever secured that loan. If I borrow $100,000 and buy a car, then I need to repay $115,000 over X years or the bank takes my car. In this example, I had to go to the bank and ask them to lend me money. When it comes to our country, it just doesn’t work that way. The collective thinking is that we must call up China and Japan or other countries, tail between our legs, and hope they will be kind enough to lend us money for a bit longer, even though we are up to our eyeballs in ‘debt.’ But that is just not the way it works. The more the government runs a deficit, the more you and I run a surplus. I don’t know about you, but I really like it when my balance sheet is showing a surplus. Were you aware that the US Government’s deficit equals your and my surplus… to the penny? For whatever reason, everyone thinks it's a good thing for their government to ‘pay down the debt’ before we take on too much more, and collapse. Again, that is true for you and me, we can take on too much debt, or for a corporation, or even the state of California, but it is not the case for the US Government. If the government were to start chipping away at the ‘debt’ they would need to run a surplus and tax more than they spend. With the excess surplus, they could then pay down the 'debt.' Likewise, for you to run a surplus, you need to earn more than you spend. Nothing new there. The government surplus would need to come from your and my balance sheet though. If the government is taxing more than they are spending, we are paying more than we are earning when it comes to the government. Government surpluses are extremely bad for private sector savings. In fact, the last time the US ran a surplus was during the 2000–2002 timeframe. Do you remember how well our private sector balance sheets did during that time? Collectively, we were required to go to the bank and ask for loans to maintain our lifestyles (yes, we can argue for lowering our lifestyle, but that is an argument for another day). Our balance sheets were going negative because the US Government was running a surplus. Look here:

Government vs. Private Sector Balances (Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider (notations unknown)

I don’t know about you, but I really prefer that the blue line stays above zero since I land in the blue as a citizen/user of the US Currency. I don't get to create it, so I have to exchange my labor, goods, and services to get what the government determines is the currency. (Enter in all the comments how the population will supposedly lose faith in the currency and demand payment in gold, or milk, or Bitcoin, or whatever. That's just not how it works though. Taxes satisfied in the currency of the folks who can put you in jail will require you to sell your gold, milk, or Bitcoin to obtain US Dollars to pay your tax liability. There is a lot more to say on this topic, but that is for another article.) I REALLY don’t want the government to pay down the debt, and truly prefer that the debt keeps growing.

Remember that quote at the beginning of this article from 1990 when the debt was at $4 trillion? If you are making the same baseless claims about our inevitable collapse because of the size of the debt like they were in 1990 (and before that), then I would ask you flat out, what is the proper level of debt that we should have as a nation? If you are certain that it is too high at $30 trillion, then where should we get it down to? We know that $4 trillion in 1990, although seemingly high, was obviously not the arrow to our Achilles' heel. You can’t answer that question because there is no answer to it. You don’t know what the number should be, you just ‘feel’ like it is too high currently. You might even use the current inflation spike we are experiencing as proof as to why you are correct.

Many in this camp will throw out the stat that shows the debt being so large every citizen owes $90,590. When presented like that, it sounds overwhelming. "How in the world am I going to come up with $90,590 to pay my portion of the debt? What if my neighbors can't afford it? Will I have to cover their portion as well? Oh no! This is depressing! We are doomed!"

Until you realize the debt is not owed by you. If government deficits = private sector surplus as shown above, then that means there should be at least that much in assets per citizen, correct? Well, the assets per citizen are actually quite higher. Before you go drink away your despair about all the debt you supposedly owe for your part, spend some time as U.S. National Debt Clock: Real Time and focus some time on the asset side of the ledger. In the same way that you don't owe $90,560 of debt, you also don't get $605,820 of assets per citizen. The US has plenty of national assets. In fact, we have $34 trillion of national assets compared to $30 trillion of national debt. Oh yeah, on top of that, we have $166 Trillion in total household assets. So, with $201.2 Trillion in total national assets to cover $86.5 trillion in household and national debt, we are sitting with a Loan-to-Value of 43%. Can you imagine living life in a $1 million home that has a $430,000 mortgage on it, and being completely paranoid you are broke, bankrupt, and about to be ruined?

People do every day.

US Assets Per Citizen (www.usdebtclock.org)

Conclusion

I am not afraid of that at all. There will be bumps and bruises at times like we are seeing right now with huge money supply chasing a crippled supply chain, but that will ease soon. The high drama and intense rhetoric of the current inflationary disaster, when put in the proper context, will be forgotten soon enough in our near future. The Dollar isn't going to collapse. The US is not burdened by so much debt that we are bankrupt. The standard of living from the past few decades has not gone down. Your children will not be required to pay off the debt. Tune out the noise that is so strong right now that everyone thinks they have this all figured out and their arguments are logical. Go enjoy your life.

Until then, be in awe as to why everything will not fall apart over the next decade. Lord willing, if I am still alive then, I will write another update to see if we collapsed like you might have thought we would. Many mocked me 10+ years ago in that article, certain I was wrong. Larry Burkett in 1990 was certain the collapse was imminent. Is 32 years not a long enough time to price your position? Were the last 10 years since my articles just luck and it's all about to hit the fan?

Or do you need to change your own thinking on the subject?