Overall Bearish Tone Continues (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 2/14-2/18)

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

This week, the Federal Reserve released its latest meeting minutes. These provide an excellent overview of the current US economic situation. Today, I'll be using them to provide a, "You are here" perspective on the U.S. economy.

Let's start with the Fed's dual mandate -- employment and inflation:

The unemployment rate declined from 4.2 percent in November to 3.9 percent in December... The labor force participation rate was unchanged in December, and the employment-to-population ratio moved up. The private-sector job openings rate, as measured by the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, moved down in November but remained well above pre-pandemic levels; the quits rate was also elevated.

Let's take a look at the charts:

Total payroll employment and the monthly gain in jobs (Federal Reserve Economic Data)

Total payroll employment continues to move higher (left). The monthly gain is settling into to 400,000-500,000 range (right).

U3 and U6 unemployment (Federal Reserve Economic Data)

Both U3 (in blue) and U6 (in red) unemployment rates continue to move lower. Both have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Labor force participation rate and the employment/population rate (Federal Reserve Economic Data)

The labor force participation rate (top two charts) and the employment/population rate (bottom two charts) continue to improve. Remember that both recently moved higher due to a rebalancing of the population data.

From the Minutes

Total PCE price inflation was 5.7 percent over the 12 months ending in November, and core PCE price inflation, which excludes changes in consumer energy prices and many consumer food prices, was 4.7 percent over the same period. The trimmed mean measure of 12-month PCE inflation constructed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas was 2.8 percent in November, 1 percentage point higher than its year-earlier rate of increase. In December, the 12-month change in the consumer price index (CPI) was 7.0 percent, while core CPI inflation was 5.5 percent over the same period.

Here are the relevant charts:

CPI total and core and PCE price index total and core (Federal Reserve Economic Data)

All major price indexes, be they the CPI (top two charts) or PCE price indexes (bottom two charts), continue to move higher.

Back to the Fed:

Real PCE was unchanged in November, and available indicators—including the components of the nominal retail sales data used to estimate PCE—pointed to a decline in December, possibly reflecting the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the second half of that month as well as some holiday sales having been pulled forward to earlier months.

Here's the chart:

Total PCEs (Federal Reserve Economic Data)

Personal consumption expenditures (a broader measure of consumer spending than retail sales) have declined modestly in the last two months. This drop occurred concurrently with a rise in Covid cases, which is the likely cause of the slowdown. It's not for lack of funds:

Personal income less transfer payments (Federal Reserve Economic Data)

Personal income less transfer payments are just shy of a 5-year high.

Y/Y percentage change in hourly compensation (Federal Reserve Economic Data)

The growth of average hourly earnings on a Y/Y basis is rising at a brisk clip.

From the Minutes:

Manufacturing output moved down in December after advancing strongly in October and November. Motor vehicle assemblies reversed some of their November increase; in addition, manufacturing production outside of motor vehicles ticked lower.

Industrial production (Federal Reserve Economic Data)

Industrial production is back to pre-pandemic levels.

The minutes contain this one very important cautionary note:

The staff provided an update on its assessments of the stability of the financial system and, on balance, characterized the financial vulnerabilities of the U.S. financial system as notable. The staff judged that asset valuation pressures remained elevated. In particular, the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 index stood at the upper end of its historical distribution; high-yield corporate bond spreads and the excess loan premium for leveraged loans remained at low levels; and house prices grew strongly, with price-to-rent ratios that were at elevated levels. The staff noted that the market capitalization of crypto-assets had grown significantly over the past decade and had experienced considerable volatility, including sizable declines since late last year

Sky-high PEs, low rates on high-yield loans, and the ongoing crypto market issues all indicate that the market's risk tolerance is unbalanced. Admittedly, low rates have a great deal to do with this.

Now, let's turn to the charts, starting with the year-to-date:

YTD SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (Stockcharts)

The overall tone is undecidedly bearish. With the exception of the DIA (lower left), all the indexes have printed declining highs. The 200-minute EMAs (in magenta) on all the charts are also heading lower. All indexes have also been unable to maintain prices above the 200--minute EMA. All of these observations are bearish.

1-year charts of SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (Stockcharts)

The 1-year charts remain centered on the 200-day EMA -- which is the line that separates bull and bear markets.

The last cited paragraph from the latest Federal Minutes which discusses the extreme market valuations seems especially pertinent to the above charts. With the Fed clearly in a rate-raising mood, further market consolidation seems more than likely.