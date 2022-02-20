Rawpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK) (NYSE:CCL) is a British-American entertainment cruise giant that has been going from bad to worse for the better part of the last two years. The cruise operator has gotten one of the worst deals of the pandemic, being unable to operate its cruise empire while burning through cash and building up significant amounts of debt. With the company diluting its shareholders by almost doubling its outstanding shares and issuing so much debt that it almost tripled its debt levels, the bull case of the entertainment cruise giant has been turned upside down.

Even prior to the pandemic, Carnival has not been held in high regard among growth-focused investors. The cruise company was always regarded as a stable dividend-paying company that was a favorite among dividend-oriented investors. However, as the macroeconomic headwinds that the company has been facing are clearing up, the main focus of management will be on significantly deleveraging their balance sheet. This means that income-oriented investors will be largely left on the sidelines as there is little more to hope for other than a token dividend. The company only remains interesting as a possible turnaround investment, however, I would argue that the risks vastly outweigh the potential benefits.

How does the balance sheet look?

Carnival Corporation is burning roughly 2 billion dollars per quarter for the better part of the pandemic. The unfortunate reality is that the entire cruise empire has been docked for the better part of the last two years and the bills kept on coming. During the time, the company has largely financed itself by either issuing debt or equity financing.

As per the latest quarterly filing, the company had $34.61 billion in total debt and $25.47 billion in net debt. That is a significant increase from its debt levels back in 2019 prior to the pandemic, when the company had only $14.43 billion in total debt.

To place things into perspective, the company went from a current ratio of 0.27x and a quick ratio of 0.18x to the same 0.97x and 0.90x ratios in the last quarterly report. They went from a very manageable Total Debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.44x and a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.02x all the way to today's negative 8.58x Total Debt/EBITDA ratio.

Management was successful to a certain extent in stopping the rise of the debt and bringing some stability to the finances. With a part of the fleet finally sailing and generating some much-needed cash flow, as well as management doing its best in refinancing efforts, it is likely that better days are awaiting CCL investors.

Total Debt (TIKR Terminal)

To place things into perspective, the company went from a current ratio of 0.27x and a quick ratio of 0.18x to the same 0.97x and 0.90x ratios in the last quarterly report. They went from a very manageable Total Debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.44x and a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.02x all the way to today's negative 8.58x Total Debt/EBITDA ratio.

The company's EBITDA/Interest Expense ratio before the pandemic outbreak was 14.78x, meaning generated EBITDA could cover the interest payment by almost 15 times. These days are long gone since CCL produced a negative EBITDA of $1.05 billion last quarter. The same ratio today stands at a negative 2.90x, as the company has to pay close to $400 million in interest payments quarterly.

Cash from Operations and CapEx (TIKR Terminal)

Not everything in this aspect is exactly bad. Management was successful to a certain extent in stopping the rise of the debt and bringing some stability to the finances. With a part of the fleet finally sailing and generating some much-needed cash flow, as well as management doing its best in refinancing efforts, it is likely that better days are awaiting CCL investors. Furthermore, the company does have a strong cash position of little more than $9 billion while it is now burning significantly less cash per quarter than before.

It would be also interesting to take a look at the pre-pandemic company EBITDA and revenues. If the cruise entertainment industry gets fully back to normal in 2023, we could expect numbers that are close to those. Back at the time, the company was mostly FCF positive, taking home roughly $2 billion in free cash flow from its around $5 billion in cash from operations yearly.

Revenue and EBITDA (TIKR Terminal)

Even if we are to give the company the benefit of the doubt, expecting that they are going to regain or exceed the pre-pandemic cash generation, there is still a long way to go until Carnival can be considered a de-risked company in terms of leverage.

Still, it is worth noting that management seems to be well aware of this and has already set things in motion to handle the situation. As it was reported, a large portion of the debt was refinanced and management was able to push almost $4 billion in principal payments into the future, allowing for a better liquidity position. With interest expenses lowered by more than $250 million per year and a strong $9 billion cash position, the company seemed to have had things under control for the next year.

No vote of confidence

At times like these, it is always a good idea to check how confident the senior management of a company is in its future. For context, Carnival is currently selling for $22.17 per share. Prior to the pandemic, the company shares have not been selling at these levels since the financial crisis in 2008.

If an investor has decided to invest in the company at any point during the last two years, he could have acquired shares of the company anywhere between $7.69 per share and $31.52 per share.

Insider Trading (Dataroma)

As we can see from the data that is reported, not a single executive has bought CCL stock since all the way back in Q4 of 2020. For the better part of the last year and a half, senior management has just been selling.

I would like to recall an interesting Peter Lynch quote at this point: "Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise".

Another disconnect that I find worrying is the way management is handling the matter of compensation. Even after the stock took tumbled more than 60% and everything the company has gone through, management decided on increasing their compensation. I am definitely someone who has no issues whatsoever with large executive compensation packages, however, the timing of the decisions does leave a pore aftertaste.

From my point of view, there is no one with a better insight and outlook on the business and its future other than the executives and the rest of the senior management at Carnival. This remains a huge red flag for me, as I see a vote of confidence insider purchase as a must if management would want us to believe CCL is sailing in a good direction. With macroeconomic headwinds slowly but surely clearing for the company, it would be wise to watch out for any insider purchases.

The most expensive source of financing

As it was mentioned before, the company was burning through large sums of cash and it was in need to find a way to pay for the bills. Other than issuing large amounts of debt which we have already discussed, management has also resorted to issuing new shares of the company.

Share Dilution (TIKR Terminal)

At the end of Q4 of 2019, the company had 684 million shares outstanding and that number has increased to almost 1117 million shares over the last two years. Total shares outstanding have increased by almost 487 million shares since the outburst of the pandemic. With some back of the paper math, if we are to assume that the average share price was around $20, we can calculate that the company raised almost $10 billion through equity financing.

The effect of equity financing is arguably even more damaging to the long-term prospects of the company than the increase in debt. The magnitude of the shareholder dilution that has taken place is astonishing. Still, one might say that management's hands were tied here and that they had no other real solutions. Furthermore, their competition seems to have largely done the same, as was the case with the likes of Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH).

The big impact in the long term here is the impact of the dilution on the upcoming dividends. Until the situation with the debt is sorted out, it would be unreasonable to expect anything other than a token dividend. Still, if the company plans to become a dividend investor favorite, it needs to find a way to execute buybacks as well, since dividends commitments have become far more expensive as a result of the dilution. For example, with the same pre-pandemic financial result, the company would only be able to pay out $1.16 dividends per share, instead of the pre-pandemic $1.95 dividends per share.

The dilution and the dividends

The cruise company was well known as a dividend stock back in the day. It was paying out a stable and growing dividend. The last quarterly dividend that Carnival paid out was the 2020 Q1 dividend. The yearly $2 in dividends amounted to about a 5% dividend yield considering the company's price prior to getting crushed in the pandemic.

Dividend History (TIKR Terminal)

The yearly dividend commitments amounted to 1.39 billion dollars in 2019, which was the last full year in which CCL shareholders received a full dividend. Here is where we arrive at the interesting point. As we know, during the pandemic, the company has financed itself either by taking on debt or issuing stock. In Q4 of 2019, the company had 684 million common shares outstanding. Today, the company has 1.17 billion shares outstanding, marking a 65% increase.

So, if management was ever to device to reinstitute the $0.50 quarterly dividend again, the same dividend would now cost the company almost 2.26 billion dollars. If we are to invert that statement, the 1.39 billion dollars would only be enough to pay out a $0.30 quarterly dividend. To be fair, it is worth noting that even though the dividend payouts may in fact be smaller in size, the actual dividend yield could end up being larger than in 2019. This is largely due to the offset

The point that I am trying to make here is that there is going to be a long time until Carnival can be considered a decent investment for income-oriented investors. Even if the dividends are to be resumed, it is most likely going to remain a token dividend for a long time. Even worse of a situation is if they institute a more attractive dividend in order to lure investors. The main focus for management for the upcoming several years is the battle to deleverage the balance sheet. Also, prior to reinstating any sort of meaningful dividend, management would be wise to enact strong share buyback programs. The future is simply far from bright for income-seeking investors.

Final thoughts and conclusions

As it was pointed out earlier, income-seeking investors don't have much to look forward to in the case of Carnival Corporation. The company's ability to pay out any meaningful dividends has been permanently impaired by the levels of debt and equity financing it has gone through the last two years. I would also argue that the levels of debt will prove increasingly difficult to manage over the course of the next decade and that this is possibly not the best long-term investment either. What is left is for contrarian investors to play this as a turnaround investment in the short to mid-term. The main issue with CCL is that the company is currently sailing into unknown waters.

I would argue that management is going to have a tough time meeting shareholder expectations, considering that the company has lost its appeal to income-oriented investors and was never really in a place to be considered a good growth company. Management will be under heavy pressure to institute significant dividend policies, but the sad reality is that the company simply cannot afford anything remotely similar to an attractive dividend. Still, as the market rarely recognizes and follows fundamentals, it is not unreasonable to expect upside movement following some better news with the better part of the world slowly reopening and entering a post-pandemic environment. However, all of that would only be temporary in nature and the long-term prospects of the company are destined to pull the stock price back down. In fact, I would argue that most investors in the company today would likely be much better off if they would jump ship and cut their losses.