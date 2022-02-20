Outperforming The S&P 500 By Trading The Top 10 Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Trading Update 2/19/2022

Summary

  • This portfolio strategy uses the quarterly 13F filings to extract 50 consensus stocks from 40 large hedge funds that have more than $3.5 billion Assets Under Management.
  • After the Q3-2021 13F filings the consensus holdings were updated, 5 stocks were removed and 5 added from the universe now holds 48 stocks.
  • From 1/2/2016 to date investing in all 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have produced a total return of 129.3%, an active return of -8.93% when compared SPY’s 137.7%.
  • A strategy selecting 10 of the 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have increased the total return to 204.8%, an active return of 67.1% when compared to SPY.
  • Here we report the most recent holdings and the trading signals for 2/22/2021.

Book with name hedge fund and trading data.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance:

Relative Performance iM-Top10 and 50 of 40 Large HedgeFunds

Relative Performance iM-Top10 and 50 of 40 Large HedgeFunds (iMarketSignals)

Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight(of 40 Large Hedge Fund) model will be released soon.)

Trade Signals for 2/22/2022

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds
Action Ticker Shares Name
SELL FB 102 Meta Platforms Inc
BUY AAPL 176 Apple Inc
Rebalance SELL MA 49 Mastercard Inc
Rebalance SELL V 28 Visa Inc
iM-Top50 from 40 Large Hedge Funds
No Trades

The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor’s acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 2/27/2022

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 2/18/2022

Current Portfolio 2/18/2022 Cash Flow
Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date
(CHTR) 57 11.16% $34,019 09/27/21 ($31,665) ($8,942) ($6,587)
(DHR) 106 9.28% $28,295 02/01/21 ($28,797) $5,001 $100 $4,599
(FB) 102 6.90% $21,028 01/24/22 ($31,038) ($10,010)
(MA) 99 12.02% $36,625 11/01/21 ($33,250) $49 $3,424
(MCO) 82 8.71% $26,534 07/01/19 ($18,860) $5,525 $527 $13,725
(MRNA) 193 9.23% $28,128 11/22/21 ($37,788) ($8,865) ($18,525)
(MSFT) 105 9.92% $30,233 01/03/22 ($35,139) $65 ($4,841)
(QCOM) 192 10.56% $32,187 08/02/21 ($32,635) $6,321 $292 $6,165
(TDG) 47 10.01% $30,501 12/13/21 ($34,312) $6,743 $2,932
(V) 165 12.06% $36,744 12/07/20 ($30,865) ($4,268) $255 $1,866

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 2/18/2022

Current Portfolio 2/18/2022 Cash Flow
Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date
(AAPL) 22 1.60% $3,681 01/04/16 ($2,109) $5,187 $259 $7,017
(ADBE) 10 1.93% $4,426 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 $5,073
(ALGN) 10 2.17% $4,987 11/22/21 ($6,726) ($1,740)
(AMT) 22 2.19% $5,026 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $431 $3,119
(AMZN) 2 2.66% $6,104 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 $6,229
(APP) 67 1.86% $4,273 08/23/21 ($6,110) $1,816 ($21)
(BBIO) 480 1.69% $3,878 08/19/19 ($3,516) ($2,664) ($2,302)
(BSX) 138 2.56% $5,872 02/24/20 ($3,949) ($1,550) $373
(CHTR) 8.1 2.12% $4,857 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 $3,593
(COUP) 37 1.87% $4,291 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($1,823) ($1,081)
(CRM) 21 1.80% $4,134 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 $2,625
(CRWD) 28 2.01% $4,618 05/26/20 ($4,210) $4,306 $4,714
(DASH) 52 2.18% $5,003 05/24/21 ($5,623) ($281) ($901)
(DHR) 20 2.33% $5,339 08/19/19 ($3,547) $1,596 $45 $3,434
(DIS) 43 2.84% $6,508 08/24/20 ($5,102) ($286) $1,120
(DOCU) 43 2.07% $4,742 08/24/20 ($5,118) ($2,553) ($2,929)
(FATE) 120 1.73% $3,977 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($3,271) ($5,794)
(FB) 20 1.80% $4,123 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) $1,886
(FIS) 50 2.09% $4,782 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($3,323) $123 ($1,894)
(FISV) 56 2.30% $5,271 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) ($927)
(GOOGL) 3 3.41% $7,824 01/04/16 ($2,281) $5,544
(INTU) 12 2.52% $5,774 02/19/19 ($3,523) $1,654 $98 $4,002
(KMX) 47 2.17% $4,965 05/24/21 ($5,377) ($412)
(MA) 16 2.58% $5,919 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $132 $5,037
(MCO) 17 2.40% $5,501 01/04/16 ($2,044) $1,364 $227 $5,048
(MELI) 5 2.04% $4,686 11/22/21 ($6,727) ($2,041)
(MRNA) 27 1.72% $3,935 11/22/21 ($6,998) $486 ($2,577)
(MSFT) 20 2.51% $5,759 01/04/16 ($2,085) $2,753 $347 $6,773
(NFLX) 11 1.88% $4,304 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 $3,974
(NOW) 7 1.70% $3,892 11/19/18 ($2,825) $3,684 $4,751
(NVDA) 20 2.06% $4,728 02/24/20 ($3,830) $7,494 $14 $8,406
(PTON) 130 1.68% $3,852 08/23/21 ($5,979) ($3,680) ($5,807)
(PYPL) 34 1.54% $3,524 02/21/17 ($2,209) $2,142 $3,457
(QCOM) 30 2.19% $5,029 08/24/20 ($5,106) $2,448 $177 $2,548
(SGEN) 41 2.15% $4,931 01/04/16 ($2,099) $496 $3,328
(SHOP) 5 1.43% $3,284 11/18/19 ($3,233) $3,926 $3,978
(SNAP) 130 2.15% $4,941 11/22/21 ($6,427) ($1,485)
(SNOW) 17 2.03% $4,654 02/16/21 ($6,487) $1,820 ($13)
(SQ) 39 1.66% $3,811 11/23/20 ($5,408) ($1,560) ($3,157)
(TDG) 4 1.13% $2,596 01/04/16 ($2,071) $4,005 $912 $5,442
(TSLA) 6 2.24% $5,142 05/26/20 ($4,098) $10,984 $12,028
(TSM) 36 1.87% $4,295 11/22/21 ($6,768) $2,419 $27 ($27)
(TWLO) 26 1.80% $4,117 08/23/21 ($6,265) ($1,567) ($3,715)
(UBER) 151 2.28% $5,237 08/19/19 ($3,500) ($1,235) $502
(UNH) 12 2.45% $5,614 05/22/17 ($2,274) $1,335 $285 $4,961
(V) 26 2.52% $5,790 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $156 $3,925
(W) 30 1.68% $3,843 11/23/20 ($5,390) ($1,388) ($2,935)
(WDAY) 25 2.34% $5,362 05/26/20 ($4,213) $1,149

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers:

  1. Akre Capital Management LLC
  2. Alkeon Capital Management LLC
  3. Altimeter Capital Management, LP
  4. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC
  5. Baker Bros. Advisors LP
  6. Barings LLC
  7. Calamos Advisors LLC
  8. Capital International Ltd
  9. Citadel Advisors LLC
  10. Coatue Management LLC
  11. D. E. Shaw & Company, Inc.
  12. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc
  13. DSM Capital Partners LLC
  14. Echo Street Capital Management LLC
  15. FMR LLC
  16. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc
  17. GW&K Investment Management, LLC
  18. Hitchwood Capital Management LP
  19. Jennison Associates LLC
  20. King Luther Capital Management Corp
  21. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP
  22. Lone Pine Capital LLC
  23. Loomis Sayles & Company LP
  24. Matrix Capital Management Company, LP
  25. Meritage Group LP
  26. Panagora Asset Management Inc
  27. Perceptive Advisors LLC
  28. Pinebridge Investments, LP
  29. Redmile Group, LLC
  30. Renaissance Technologies LLC
  31. Riverbridge Partners LLC
  32. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb LP
  33. Steadfast Capital Management LP
  34. TCI Fund Management Ltd
  35. Tiger Global Management LLC
  36. Verition Fund Management LLC
  37. Viking Global Investors LP
  38. Westfield Capital Management Company LP
  39. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC
  40. Winslow Capital Management, LLC

This article was written by

Georg Vrba is a professional engineer who has been a consulting engineer for many years. In his opinion, mathematical models provide better guidance to market direction than financial "experts." He has developed financial models for the stock market, the bond market, yield curve, gold, silver and recession prediction, most of which are updated weekly at http://imarketsignals.com/.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

