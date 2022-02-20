Outperforming The S&P 500 By Trading The Top 10 Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Trading Update 2/19/2022

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance:

Relative Performance iM-Top10 and 50 of 40 Large HedgeFunds (iMarketSignals)

Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight(of 40 Large Hedge Fund) model will be released soon.)

Trade Signals for 2/22/2022

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds Action Ticker Shares Name SELL FB 102 Meta Platforms Inc BUY AAPL 176 Apple Inc Rebalance SELL MA 49 Mastercard Inc Rebalance SELL V 28 Visa Inc

iM-Top50 from 40 Large Hedge Funds No Trades

The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor’s acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 2/27/2022

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 2/18/2022

Current Portfolio 2/18/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (CHTR) 57 11.16% $34,019 09/27/21 ($31,665) ($8,942) — ($6,587) (DHR) 106 9.28% $28,295 02/01/21 ($28,797) $5,001 $100 $4,599 (FB) 102 6.90% $21,028 01/24/22 ($31,038) — — ($10,010) (MA) 99 12.02% $36,625 11/01/21 ($33,250) — $49 $3,424 (MCO) 82 8.71% $26,534 07/01/19 ($18,860) $5,525 $527 $13,725 (MRNA) 193 9.23% $28,128 11/22/21 ($37,788) ($8,865) — ($18,525) (MSFT) 105 9.92% $30,233 01/03/22 ($35,139) — $65 ($4,841) (QCOM) 192 10.56% $32,187 08/02/21 ($32,635) $6,321 $292 $6,165 (TDG) 47 10.01% $30,501 12/13/21 ($34,312) $6,743 — $2,932 (V) 165 12.06% $36,744 12/07/20 ($30,865) ($4,268) $255 $1,866

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 2/18/2022

Current Portfolio 2/18/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 22 1.60% $3,681 01/04/16 ($2,109) $5,187 $259 $7,017 (ADBE) 10 1.93% $4,426 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 — $5,073 (ALGN) 10 2.17% $4,987 11/22/21 ($6,726) — — ($1,740) (AMT) 22 2.19% $5,026 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $431 $3,119 (AMZN) 2 2.66% $6,104 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 — $6,229 (APP) 67 1.86% $4,273 08/23/21 ($6,110) $1,816 — ($21) (BBIO) 480 1.69% $3,878 08/19/19 ($3,516) ($2,664) — ($2,302) (BSX) 138 2.56% $5,872 02/24/20 ($3,949) ($1,550) — $373 (CHTR) 8.1 2.12% $4,857 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 — $3,593 (COUP) 37 1.87% $4,291 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($1,823) — ($1,081) (CRM) 21 1.80% $4,134 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 — $2,625 (CRWD) 28 2.01% $4,618 05/26/20 ($4,210) $4,306 — $4,714 (DASH) 52 2.18% $5,003 05/24/21 ($5,623) ($281) — ($901) (DHR) 20 2.33% $5,339 08/19/19 ($3,547) $1,596 $45 $3,434 (DIS) 43 2.84% $6,508 08/24/20 ($5,102) ($286) — $1,120 (DOCU) 43 2.07% $4,742 08/24/20 ($5,118) ($2,553) — ($2,929) (FATE) 120 1.73% $3,977 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($3,271) — ($5,794) (FB) 20 1.80% $4,123 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) — $1,886 (FIS) 50 2.09% $4,782 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($3,323) $123 ($1,894) (FISV) 56 2.30% $5,271 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) — ($927) (GOOGL) 3 3.41% $7,824 01/04/16 ($2,281) — — $5,544 (INTU) 12 2.52% $5,774 02/19/19 ($3,523) $1,654 $98 $4,002 (KMX) 47 2.17% $4,965 05/24/21 ($5,377) — — ($412) (MA) 16 2.58% $5,919 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $132 $5,037 (MCO) 17 2.40% $5,501 01/04/16 ($2,044) $1,364 $227 $5,048 (MELI) 5 2.04% $4,686 11/22/21 ($6,727) — — ($2,041) (MRNA) 27 1.72% $3,935 11/22/21 ($6,998) $486 — ($2,577) (MSFT) 20 2.51% $5,759 01/04/16 ($2,085) $2,753 $347 $6,773 (NFLX) 11 1.88% $4,304 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 — $3,974 (NOW) 7 1.70% $3,892 11/19/18 ($2,825) $3,684 — $4,751 (NVDA) 20 2.06% $4,728 02/24/20 ($3,830) $7,494 $14 $8,406 (PTON) 130 1.68% $3,852 08/23/21 ($5,979) ($3,680) — ($5,807) (PYPL) 34 1.54% $3,524 02/21/17 ($2,209) $2,142 — $3,457 (QCOM) 30 2.19% $5,029 08/24/20 ($5,106) $2,448 $177 $2,548 (SGEN) 41 2.15% $4,931 01/04/16 ($2,099) $496 — $3,328 (SHOP) 5 1.43% $3,284 11/18/19 ($3,233) $3,926 — $3,978 (SNAP) 130 2.15% $4,941 11/22/21 ($6,427) — — ($1,485) (SNOW) 17 2.03% $4,654 02/16/21 ($6,487) $1,820 — ($13) (SQ) 39 1.66% $3,811 11/23/20 ($5,408) ($1,560) — ($3,157) (TDG) 4 1.13% $2,596 01/04/16 ($2,071) $4,005 $912 $5,442 (TSLA) 6 2.24% $5,142 05/26/20 ($4,098) $10,984 — $12,028 (TSM) 36 1.87% $4,295 11/22/21 ($6,768) $2,419 $27 ($27) (TWLO) 26 1.80% $4,117 08/23/21 ($6,265) ($1,567) — ($3,715) (UBER) 151 2.28% $5,237 08/19/19 ($3,500) ($1,235) — $502 (UNH) 12 2.45% $5,614 05/22/17 ($2,274) $1,335 $285 $4,961 (V) 26 2.52% $5,790 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $156 $3,925 (W) 30 1.68% $3,843 11/23/20 ($5,390) ($1,388) — ($2,935) (WDAY) 25 2.34% $5,362 05/26/20 ($4,213) — — $1,149

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers: