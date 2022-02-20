mikulas1/E+ via Getty Images

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) was founded in 1957 under its original name Heinicke Instruments. Over time it has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar aerospace & defense manufacturing company with a vast array of products and interests. Focusing on niche markets, the company has developed many profitable parts used in a wide variety of industries, from aircraft, medical, spacecraft, and telecommunications equipment manufacturers. They also deal in both commercial and military aviation parts. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO has two main branches, the Flight Support Group - responsible for providing FAA-approved aircraft replacement parts, and the Electronic Technologies Group - responsible for manufacturing specific parts to fit niche technology needs. A third group in the company focuses on selling these parts to various other manufacturing firms in a B2B model.

In this article, I will show that despite market stability and a profitable history, HEICO is not worth an investment at this immediate moment. COVID changed how the world operates; more people are working and taking meetings remotely, which will stagnate travel rates. With the uncertainty surrounding new variants coupled with rapid inflation, the immediate future of the market is very uncertain. HEICO is diversified enough to mitigate these losses related to covid, and they do turn a steady profit. However, with the current price point being so close to their 52-week ceiling and no exciting growth on the horizon, the status quo isn't enticing enough to warrant investment. For that reason, investors should hold off on making any decisions in this instance.

Diverse Offerings Prop HEICO Up

One of the most enticing aspects of HEICO on paper is its history of maintaining a fairly stable market value, even during unstable times. This is likely due to the tremendous diversity from which they generate revenue. The company has three main branches, each dealing with a particular market need. While mass production of common parts is a relatively common income generator, HEICO focuses more on niche markets, offering innovative products used in manufacturing devices requiring sensitive electronics or aviation capabilities.

According to their website, the Flight Support Group of HEICO is "the world's largest independent provider of FAA approved aircraft replacement parts". But the company doesn't just sell parts, they also manufacture, design, install, replace, and repair several critical systems within aircraft. They are partnered with every prominent name in the airline industry and provide a wealth of services. One of their most significant partnerships is with aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing (NYSE: BA), with about 60% of the branch's profit being made off that one partnership. Additionally, this branch has secured many major military aviation contracts, increasing its overall customer base and keeping a stable revenue stream. The Electronics Technology Group sector of the company is a maintainer in the aerospace industry. It is responsible for manufacturing and testing mission-critical subcomponents used in sensitive and specialized electronic equipment.

The final branch deals in partnerships and specific manufacturing. HEICO develops the manufacturing for a specific part or component that fits a specific company's assembly. Their versatility, stable customer base, ability to serve niche markets, and lucrative partnerships have them ranked as one of the leading aerospace manufacturing companies on the market.

Financial Outlook

There is nothing particularly jarring in terms of HEICO's revenue. Over the last five years, they have posted an increase in revenue in 4 of them, with the lone down year being the pandemic in 2020. In 2020 their revenue dropped from just over $2 billion in 2019 to just under $1.8 billion in 2020. This last year, in 2021, HEICO got back on the right track by posting revenue of nearly $1.9 billion, trending back toward their 2019 high.

Net income, however, has been a point of regression over last the last three years. While the pandemic can be blamed for 2020's loss, 2021's report posted a decrease from the previous year. In 2019 HEICO posted a net income of $327,896,000. In 2020 that number dropped to $313,984,000. 2021 followed up with a three-year low in net income, posting a total of $304,220,000. This equates to a 7.2% net income drop from 2019 to the present. Net income is a big factor that affects share price and is likely one of the factors limiting growth despite the increase in revenue. This could have to do with several factors, including supply chain disruption and an increase in operating expenses, reported in 2021 as $334,523,000, the highest mark since 2019 when operating expenses were at an all-time high of $356,743,000.

In terms of the company's balance, everything seems to be trending positively, or at least staying within the status quo. The company is incredibly stable, holding $937,385,000 in current assets, down slightly from 2019's mark of just over $1 billion, but up from both 2017 and 2018, respectively. HEICO carries almost no debt for a multibillion-dollar company, with their 2021 long-term debt sitting at just $234,983,000. This number is down significantly from 2020 when the company carried $738,786,000 worth of long-term debt. HEICO paid off 68% of its long-term debt between 2020 and 2021, which will help increase future profitability. This likely helped lead to a strong 2021 posting of a +$486.78 million EBITDA.

HEICO also holds an impressive $1.9 billion in capital surplus. This is a big plus for the company as it represents another form of cash left over after paying shareholder dividends. This cash again represents stability and is a positive asset for a company to have it hand. There is nothing dangerous in the financials that give cause for alarm with HEICO; unfortunately, for all of its robust financials, increased revenues, and positive balance sheet, it does not seem to reflect a great deal on the share price. HEICO's share price is currently sitting at $139.70. This is down from its January high point of $149.63. Before January of 2022, the 5-year highpoint of HEICO was $144.67 in 2019. There is not a lot of risk in an investment, but due to current prices being near the 52-week high forecast presently, there isn't much room for gains either.

Conclusion

There is little doubt that HEICO is a powerhouse company with solid leadership and a long profitable history. The aerospace and defense market is expected to see growth, and after a pandemic clobbered 2020, the company seems to be back on a positive trend. The upside to stable companies is that they provide little to no investment risk. On the flip side of that coin, they offer little growth opportunity or upside. HEICO is diversified enough to mitigate the losses that may relate to another covid closure, and they do turn a steady profit.

However, with the price point of their stock being so close to their 52-week ceiling and no real exciting growth on the horizon, the status quo isn't enticing enough to warrant investment. For that reason, investors should stay on the sidelines and wait for a correction that may make establishing a position more enticing.