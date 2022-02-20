Rajesh Pandit/iStock via Getty Images

I’ve written about a number of housing stocks for Seeking Alpha. Here are their current valuations:

P/E ratios for these housing stocks range from 3.1 (yes, you read that right) to infinity for the two companies expected to lose money this year. How can that wide range make sense? My interpretation is that we investors at this point in time collectively assume that:

Homebuilding is on the verge of a multi-year collapse.

A surge in mortgage foreclosures is around the corner.

Despite these cataclysmic housing events, the realtor industry is undergoing a major restructuring that will soon leave several players growing fast and profitably.

Does this wisdom of the crowd make sense? In my view, not even close. I, therefore, stand by my buy calls on the homebuilders and mortgage insurers and my sell calls on the realtors.

I’ll take the assumptions one by one.

Is homebuilding on the verge of a multi-year collapse?

This chart presents two pieces of data from 1985 to the present that are relevant to this question. One is a history of single-family home sales, the other is the level of homebuilding industry confidence in their business conditions over the next six months.

The sales data shows that they have just returned to within the range prior to the ’04-’12 bubble and bust. Yet:

Census data shows that the below-average home construction for the ten years ’08-’18 has brought the current housing vacancy rate to its lowest level in 60 years.

The Millennials have entered their peak homebuying years.

The work-from-home phenomenon has created demand for housing where the current supply is inadequate.

Further, the survey of homebuilder optimism in current sales activity and expected activity over the next 6 months is at its highest level ever. That is despite serious supply chain issues that are causing builders to deliberately pull back on their marketing efforts. And despite higher interest rates. Further, a careful look at the chart above shows that builders are pretty good at predicting near-term sales activity. So at least this year looks quite bright.

What would it take for home sales to drop by the 30-50% that investors are implying, and stay there for many years? Only one event I can come up with – a serious and prolonged recession. If that’s around the corner, do you want to own the S&P 500 at a 19 P/E, or these homebuilders, at their 3-5 P/Es?

Is a surge in mortgage foreclosures around the corner?

The mortgage insurers – MIs – are at 8 P/E ratios, or only 40% of the S&P 500. To highlight how cheap they are, flip the P/E ratio upside down, which displays their earnings yields, which are 13%. Let’s say the MIs never grow earnings again. Would you mind a permanent 13% yield? I personally would be all over it. Today’s investors, therefore, assume that MI EPS will be declining. That requires a sharp increase in home foreclosures, which would require the MIs to increase insurance claims expenses. What could cause a sharp increase in home foreclosures?

Overbuilding? Overbuilding creates downward pressure on home prices. That happened during the ’04-’07 housing bubble. The average single-family home vacancy rate since 1965 is 1.6%. It reached 2.9% during early ’08. It has been 0.9% for the last two years, the lowest recorded vacancy rate since 1965. Next.

Stupid lending? Weak mortgage loan underwriting standards were an even bigger reason for the ’04-’12 bubble/bust. Let’s compare lending standards for MGIC then and now:

Literally, night and day. Getting a mortgage is as challenging as it has ever been. Next.

A risky consumer? Maybe investors are just nervous about American household debt. After all, “Consumers ended 2021 with record levels of debt, which stood at $15.6 trillion, according to data released from the Federal Reserve’s New York district.” (CNBC, February 8). If so, they must be really nervous about the fintechs growing unsecured consumer loans like drunken sailors, right? Let’s take a look:

Even though these stocks are all far off their highs, they are still selling as if far more good news than bad news is ahead. Next.

We’re back to the serious recession thesis. But apparently only for housing stocks.

Is the realtor industry undergoing a major restructuring that will soon leave several players growing fast and profitably?

Opendoor (OPEN) was founded in 2014. Nine years later, it is expected to still be losing money. Redfin (RDFN) was founded in 2004. Nineteen years later, it is still expected to lose money. Zillow (Z) was founded in 2006. Only in 2018 did its core advertising business start making money, although it delayed a full-company profit until this year by losing $1.6 billion in a now-shuttered “iBuying” business. So sixteen years to profitability. And its core business has shown strong signs of having topped out its market share three full years ago.

Do these facts give you a high level of confidence that many years of profitable growth lie ahead? I admit to a bit of skepticism.

So what explains the skewed housing industry valuations? Emotion, not reason.

I describe the emotional driver for the homebuilder and mortgage insurer valuations as “Housing PTSD”. Many of us vividly remember the housing bust of ’07-’12. After decades of fairly steady home price increases, it all came crashing down, with five years of declining home prices and a massive surge of home foreclosures. Then, within months of the onset of COVID, home prices surged. That just felt wrong to many investors. Then mortgage rates shot up over the past few months. Again, a warning signal. That PTSD came rushing back – “Sell housing before 2008 happens again!”

But I gave plenty of evidence above that this time things are very different from 2008. In fact, the confluence of events that caused 2008 was last seen during the 1930’s Depression, 70 years earlier. Another 2008 is far from inevitable today. In fact, it is almost impossible. But tell that to the PTSD.

For the realtors, we have an opposite emotional phenomenon that I’ll call “Desperately Seeking Amazon”. How can so many of us have missed Amazon’s (AMZN) remarkable business history, from a little bookseller to the country’s dominant retail and cloud business? Many investors are suspending common sense and overlooking facts to chase the next Amazon. And many companies are happy to offer that Amazon-like promise.

Take Redfin for example. Here are some quotes from its Q4 ’21 earnings press release:

The facts. “[2021] Net loss per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $1.12, compared to a net loss per share, diluted, of $0.23 in 2020.” “For the first quarter of 2022 we expect total net loss to be between $122 million and $115 million, compared to net loss of $36 million in the first quarter of 2021.” The promise. “Fourth-quarter revenues and net income exceeded our expectations,” said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman…“Entering an uncertain market, Redfin’s pricing power and on-demand service will let us take share and improve operating margins.”

And Zillow.

The promise. “Zillow Group’s Q4 results met or exceeded the company’s outlook at a consolidated level and for all three reportable segments.” (Q4 press release ✎ EditSign ✎ EditSign )

The facts. “Consolidated [Q4] GAAP net loss was $261 million for Q4 and net loss was $528 million for full year 2021.” (Q4 press release

The promise: From its Q1 ’19 press release: “Zillow Offers’ [its iBuying business) incredible consumer demand and rapid growth gives us confidence we’re in the early stages of something important.”

The facts: As I noted above, Zillow exited the iBuying (called Zillow Offers) business during Q4 with a cumulative $1.6 billion loss over 3+ years.

The promise: From Zillow’s Q4 conference call transcript:

“We have an unbelievably solid foundation from which to innovate and a great track record of growth in our core business…We know that the size of the prize is large when we become the central integrator, connecting pieces of the fragmented process and turning dreamers into transactors within the Zillow Housing Super App ecosystem… I have 100% confidence in our ability to accelerate innovation in the months and years ahead.”

We’ll see how these new promises pan out. But I’ll stick with the facts of the housing market and the homebuilder and mortgage insurer stocks.