Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) cratered more than 22% after the streaming company delivered its earnings card for the fourth-quarter last week. Like many growth stocks lately, Roku has been overly brutalized for slowing post-pandemic growth. While the slowdown is a challenge for Roku, it appears that the market is again overreacting to the firm's growth prospects!

Despite ARPU headwinds, Roku is still growing rapidly

Streaming firms were pandemic winners as lockdowns and other restrictions condemned people to finding alternative forms of entertainment at home. The result was that Roku experienced an active account boom that translated to material revenue and average revenue per user/ARPU tailwinds. Now that the pandemic is waning, streaming platforms are confronted with a reality of slowing top line, account and ARPU growth. Roku's earnings card for the fourth-quarter showed a concerning trend in one of these metrics and shareholders punished the stock with a 22% down-move on Friday.

Data by YCharts

Because of a slight reboot of the COVID-19 pandemic in the fourth-quarter, which resulted in travel restrictions and canceled flights over the holidays, I expected Roku to surpass the 60M mark regarding active account holders and, assuming improving user monetization, average revenue per user of $44.95.

While Roku did benefit from strong user acquisition in the fourth-quarter and managed to move past 60M active accounts for the first time ever, the ARPU figure was reported at just $41.03, meaning users slowed down their spending on Roku's products and services in the last quarter of the year. For the streaming company, which has gotten used to reporting impressive active account growth rates and higher ARPUs in the typically strong fourth-quarter for the streaming industry, Roku's Q4'21 ARPU indicated deteriorating user monetization. Quarter over quarter, Roku's average revenue per user only gained 2.3% which was a huge let-down and likely the reason behind Roku's massive post-earnings drop in pricing. Streaming hours, however, saw a continual rebound, coming in at 19.5B, beating my estimate of 18.8B.

Actual Results Q4'21 Q3'21 Q2'21 Q1'21 Q4'20 Growth Y/Y Active Accounts (millions) 60.1 56.4 55.1 53.6 51.2 17% Streaming Hours (billions) 19.5 18.0 17.4 18.3 17.0 15% Average Revenue Per User/ARPU ($) $41.03 $40.10 $36.46 $32.14 $28.76 43%

(Source: Author)

Although active account growth and streaming hours indicate positive and valuable platform trends, slowing growth in average revenue per user is the bigger issue here because it shows that Roku is having a harder time getting customers to spend money on its products and services. The result of this is not only slowing revenue growth, but also weaker platform margins.

In the fourth-quarter, Roku's total revenues were $865.3M which implies 33% year over year top line growth. Investors normally wouldn't be too upset about a company that grows its revenue base by a third year over year, but, just a quarter ago, Roku's top line grew at a 51% year over year rate. Platform margins have also taken a hit in Q4'21 and declined materially. Roku's gross margin in Q4'21 was 43.9%, 9.6 PP below the third-quarter gross margin. The decline in revenue growth and gross margins is related to the slowdown in post-pandemic user spending that accelerated in the fourth-quarter.

Roku

Streaming industry trends work in favor of Roku and will drive long term ARPU growth

Roku benefits from changing consumer behaviors, namely consumers ditching cable TV and shifting over to streaming TV. This business trend does indicate a long runway for active account and ARPU growth for Roku, although active accounts may grow at a slower rate going forward. Roku is also set to benefit for changing advertising strategies which adapt to changing consumer behaviors. As the number of hours streamed on the Roku platform increases, more advertising dollars could be redirected towards streaming TV providers and help Roku deploy, at scale, ad-supported monetization models that could fuel ARPU growth. Roku's engagement trends (hours streamed) are pointing upwards and show that Roku has prospects to grow in post-pandemic world even if top line growth slows.

Roku also has the opportunity to enhance the reach of its platform in fast growing frontier markets like Latin America where the streaming firm has already launched new Roku TV models in a bid to accelerate adoption and market penetration. While ARPU growth may be challenged short term, larger business trends work in favor of Roku.

Roku's growth prospects in the streaming industry are undervalued

Putting a definitive value on Roku's business is now more tricky than ever because there is considerable uncertainty as to how quickly the streaming company can grow its top line (and its ARPU figure) in a post-pandemic world with more "normal" growth rates. For Q1'22, Roku expects to see net revenues of $720M, implying a decline of 17% quarter over quarter. The first quarter typically sees declines in net revenues due to seasonality factors.

In defense of Roku, I would say that top line headwinds are not unique to Roku, but they also affected Netflix (NFLX) and fuboTV (FUBO) negatively in recent months. Netflix also went through a significant post-earnings drop due to sluggish growth numbers that are affecting market consensus forecasts for subscriber numbers.

Based off of revenue predictions, Roku's growth prospects are attractively priced. The company's top line is expected to grow 35.1% this year to $3.73B which is nearly three times faster than what is expected of Netflix.

Roku's average revenue per user was $41.03 in Q4'21 and grew 43% year over year. Netflix's average revenue per membership in the U.S. and Canada showed just 9% year over year growth. Roku is growing considerably faster than Netflix and has lower valuation factors. Roku's commercial growth prospects in the streaming industry are valued at a P-S ratio of 3.1 X while Netflix has a higher P-S ratio of 4.6 X. Relative to Netflix, Roku may be the better streaming deal here...

Data by YCharts

Risks with Roku

The biggest risk for Roku today is the same risk I cited months ago: a slowdown in growth, not of its active accounts, but of average revenue per user. ARPU growth is critical for Roku to drive sustainable platform margins, so slowing growth in this key figure is a problem… not only for the company but also for Roku stock. A reboot of the pandemic or the appearance of new Coronavirus variants altogether would likely be a boost for Roku's business again. Since Roku's ARPU situation is challenged, and it is not entirely out of the question that Roku's average revenue per user growth could go negative in in FY 2022, there is a considerable short term risk for the shares to head even lower.

Final thoughts

Putting aside the slowdown in ARPU, the earnings card also did show a lot of promise: The streaming company added 8.9M active accounts in FY 2021. Revenues for the fourth-quarter grew 33% year over year, so Roku's business has not lost its momentum… we are just experiencing a slowdown in growth. While Roku may be looking at slower revenue and ARPU growth in a post-pandemic world, the platform will continue to grow going forward!