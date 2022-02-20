Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

We monitor dividend announcements for stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. Readers are invited to download the spreadsheet for free. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the week of January 29-February 4, 26 companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases. This includes four of the stocks I own in my portfolio. There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The following table provides a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

Summary of Dividend Increases: January 29-February 4, 2022 Created by the author with data from Portfolio Insight Previous Post: Dividend Increases: January 22-28, 2022

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

ALE is an energy company, which, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity from coal, hydro, wind, and biomass. It is involved in the retail and wholesale of regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

On Feb 3, ALE declared a quarterly dividend of 65¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.17% from the prior dividend of 63¢.

Payable Mar 1, to shareholders of record on Feb 15; ex-div: Feb 14.

Allegion plc (ALLE)

Founded in Dublin, Ireland, ALLE manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions under brands such as Interflex, Schlage, and SimonsVoss. ALLE offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; and electronic security products and access control systems; as well as other accessories.

On Feb 4, ALLE declared a quarterly dividend of 41¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.89% from the prior dividend of 36¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 16; ex-div: Mar 15.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, APD produces atmospheric gases (such as oxygen and nitrogen), process gases (such as hydrogen and helium), and specialty gases, as well as the equipment for the production and processing of gases. APD also provides semiconductor materials, refinery hydrogen, natural gas liquefaction, and advanced coatings and adhesives.

On Feb 3, APD declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share.

This is an increase of 8.00% from the prior dividend of $1.50.

Payable May 9, to shareholders of record on Apr 1; ex-div: Mar 31.

BCE Inc. (BCE)

BCE, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

On Feb 3, BCE declared a quarterly dividend of CAD 92¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.55% from the prior dividend of CAD 88¢.

Payable Apr 15, to shareholders of record on Mar 15; ex-div: Mar 14.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

BIP engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates in North and South America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited serves as the general partner of the company. BIP was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

On Feb 2, BIP declared a quarterly distribution of 54¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior distribution of 51¢.

Payable Mar 31, to unitholders of record on Feb 28; ex-div: Feb 25.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

Founded in 1865 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, CBSH is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank. The bank provides a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. CBSH operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

On Feb 4, CBSH declared a quarterly dividend of 26.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.95% from the prior dividend of 26.25¢.

Payable Mar 23, to shareholders of record on Mar 8; ex-div: Mar 7.

CME Group Inc. (CME)

CME, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts. The company also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts and for cleared swaps; and regulatory reporting solutions for market participants through its global repository services. CME was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

On Feb 3, CME declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share.

This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior dividend of 90¢.

Payable Mar 25, to shareholders of record on Mar 10; ex-div: Mar 9.

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)

CSGS provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. The Company's primary product solutions include Revenue Management & Customer Experience Solutions; Customer Interaction Management; Managed Services; Mediation and Data Management, and Wholesale Settlement and Routing. CSGS was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

On Feb 1, CSGS declared a quarterly dividend of 26.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.00% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Mar 30, to shareholders of record on Mar 18; ex-div: Mar 17.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

DGX provides diagnostic information services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, and health plans. It also offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry. DGX was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

On Feb 3, DGX declared a quarterly dividend of 66¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.45% from the prior dividend of 62¢.

Payable Apr 20, to shareholders of record on Apr 6; ex-div: Apr 5.

Eversource Energy (ES)

Formerly known as Northeast Utilities, ES is a utility holding company engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

On Feb 2, ES declared a quarterly dividend of 63.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.81% from the prior dividend of 60.25¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 3; ex-div: Mar 2.

Enviva (EVA)

EVA produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. The company serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. EVA was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

On Feb 3, EVA declared a quarterly distribution of 86¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 2.38% from the prior distribution of 84¢.

Payable Feb 25, to unitholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 11.

German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC)

GABC operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp, which provides retail and commercial banking services in Indiana and Kentucky. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. GABC was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

On Jan 31, GABC declared a quarterly dividend of 23¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.52% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable Feb 20, to shareholders of record on Feb 10; ex-div: Feb 9.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

GILD is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines. The company’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, liver diseases such as chronic hepatitis B and C virus infections, oncology and inflammation, and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. GILD was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

On Feb 1, GILD declared a quarterly dividend of 73¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.82% from the prior dividend of 71¢.

Payable Mar 30, to shareholders of record on Mar 15; ex-div: Mar 14.

Corning Incorporated (GLW)

GLW manufactures and sells specialty glass and ceramics worldwide. The company creates and makes keystone components that enable systems for consumer electronics, mobile emissions control, optical communications, and life sciences. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. GLW was founded in 1851 and is based in Corning, New York.

On Feb 2, GLW declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior dividend of 24¢.

Payable Mar 30, to shareholders of record on Feb 28; ex-div: Feb 25.

HWKN blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: the Industrial segment, the Water Treatment segment, and the Health and Nutrition segment. HWKN was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

On Feb 2, HWKN declared a quarterly dividend of 14¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior dividend of 13¢.

Payable Mar 4, to shareholders of record on Feb 18; ex-div: Feb 17.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)

ICE operates regulated exchanges, clearinghouses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. ICE was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Feb 3, ICE declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share.

This is an increase of 15.15% from the prior dividend of 33¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 17; ex-div: Mar 16.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

IMO is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). Its Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. Its Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, while its Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene. IMO was incorporated in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

On Feb 1, IMO declared a quarterly dividend of CAD 34¢ per share.

This is an increase of 25.93% from the prior dividend of CAD 27¢.

Payable Apr 1, to shareholders of record on Mar 3; ex-div: Mar 2.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

MCHP develops, manufactures, and sells specialized semiconductor products for a wide range of embedded control applications. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. MCHP was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

On Feb 3, MCHP declared a quarterly dividend of 25.3¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.05% from the prior dividend of 23.2¢.

Payable Mar 8, to shareholders of record on Feb 22; ex-div: Feb 18.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI)

MSBI operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments. MSBI was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

On Feb 1, MSBI declared a quarterly dividend of 29¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.57% from the prior dividend of 28¢.

Payable Feb 18, to shareholders of record on Feb 11; ex-div: Feb 10.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, OTTR operates in three segments. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. Its Manufacturing segment fabricates, welds, and laser cuts metal components for use in various industries. And OTTR's Plastics segment manufactures PCP pipes for municipal water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

On Feb 4, OTTR declared a quarterly dividend of 41.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.77% from the prior dividend of 39¢.

Payable Mar 10, to shareholders of record on Feb 15; ex-div: Feb 14.

PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM)

Founded in 1917 and based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, PNM is an investor-owned holding company of energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. PNM generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. It generates electricity using coal, nuclear fuel, natural gas, solar, geothermal, and wind energy sources. It also provides regulated transmission and distribution services.

On Feb 3, PNM declared a quarterly dividend of 34.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.11% from the prior dividend of 32.75¢.

Payable Feb 24, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 11.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)

PRU is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a range of financial products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds, and investment management. The company has more than $1 trillion of assets under management. PRU was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

On Feb 3, PRU declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share.

This is an increase of 4.35% from the prior dividend of $1.15.

Payable Mar 11, to shareholders of record on Feb 15; ex-div: Feb 14.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

RNR provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company’s Property segment provides excess-of-loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies. The Casualty and Specialty segment provides various classes of products, including medical malpractice and professional indemnity insurance. RNR was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

On Feb 4, RNR declared a quarterly dividend of 37¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.78% from the prior dividend of 36¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 15; ex-div: Mar 14.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)

Founded in 1960, SBSI operates as the holding company for Southside Bank. The company provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. Services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, and trust, safe deposit, and brokerage services. SBSI is based in Tyler, Texas.

On Feb 3, SBSI declared a quarterly dividend of 34¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.03% from the prior dividend of 33¢.

Payable Mar 3, to shareholders of record on Feb 17; ex-div: Feb 16.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

UPS is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including the transportation of packages and freight; the facilitation of international trade, and the deployment of advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

On Feb 1, UPS declared a quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share.

This is an increase of 49.02% from the prior dividend of $1.02.

Payable Mar 10, to shareholders of record on Feb 22; ex-div: Feb 18.

Xylem Inc. (XYL)

XYL engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for water and wastewater applications. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. XYL is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

On Feb 3, XYL declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior dividend of 28¢.

Payable Mar 17, to shareholders of record on Feb 17; ex-div: Feb 16.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet. There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. Below is a shortlist of stocks with quality scores in the range 19-25:

Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Seven stocks made the shortlist this week, two rated Excellent and five rated Fine.

GILD offers the highest forward dividend yield and, since we haven't highlighted this Dividend Challenger yet, let's do so this week.

GILD yields a generous 4.78% at $61.05 per share and offers a strong 5-year dividend growth rate [DGR] of 9.1%.

GILD is rated Fine (quality score: 19-22):

Created by the author from personal spreadsheet of DVK Quality Snapshots

Over the past ten years, GILD underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Portfolio-Insight.com

Over this time frame, GILD delivered total returns of 222% versus SPY's 286%, a margin of 0.78-to-1.

If we extend the period of comparison to the past twenty years, GILD crushed the SPY, with total returns of 1,777% versus SPY's 486% (a margin of 3.65-to-1)!

GILD initiated dividend payments in 2015 and has a solid dividend growth history:

Portfolio-Insight.com

However, the DGR appears to be slowing, as we can see by considering the 5-year, 3-year, and 1-year DGRs above.

Certainly, one reason for GILD's decelerating DGR is its inconsistent earnings:

Portfolio-Insight.com

At 39%, GILD's earnings payout ratio is "edging high for biotechs", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Simply Safe Dividends

GILD has some maneuvering room to grow its dividend, but earnings would need to solidify before the company will entertain more generous increases.

Next, let's now consider GILD's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($2.92) by its 5-year average yield (3.60%). This results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $81. Given GILD's current price of $61.05, the stock is trading at a discount relative to its past dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $63, Morningstar's FV is $81, Finbox.com's FV is $89, and Simply Wall St's FV is $172. That's quite a range of opinions! The average of these fair value estimates is $101, also indicating that GILD may be undervalued.

My own FV estimate of GILD is $74, so I believe the stock is discounted by about 17.5%.

Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering GILD:

Conclusion

GILD is a high-quality DG stock rated Fine. For stocks rated Fine, I require a discounted valuation relative to my FV estimate. Therefore, my Buy Below price for GILD is $74. For conservative investors, look to buy below $67 per share.

Please note that we're not recommending GILD or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!