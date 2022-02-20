Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) released its fourth quarter and full-year results on February 16, 2022.

1 - 2021 Production and revenues snapshot

Sandstorm Gold Royalties reported that it sold 67,548 attributable gold equivalent ounces and realized preliminary revenue of $114.9 million for the entire 2021 year, both representing a record for the company.

During the year, Sandstorm realized total sales, royalties, and income from other interests of $120.7 million.

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, the company sold 16,586 attributable gold equivalent ounces and realized preliminary revenue of $29.821 million.

The cost of sales, excluding depletion for the three months, was $224 per ounce.

Sandstorm paid its first quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share.

Sandstorm announced it had signed a letter of intent to sell certain non-royalty and non-stream assets, including 30% equity interest in the Hod Maden project.

CFO Erfan Kazemi said in the conference call:

Revenue in 2021 came in at $114.9 million, and attributable gold equivalent ounces were 67,548. This is approximately 23% and 29% increase, respectively, compared to the year previous. It's worth reminding investors that 2020 production was affected by temporary shutdowns at certain operations due to the pandemic. But this year, all cash flowing operations appear to be back on track.

2021 gold equivalent production was within the guidance range of 64K-69K GEOs.

Aurizona, Diavik (diamond), and Yamana silver stream were doing very well in 4Q21.

SAND: Gold equivalent Production per mine - Comparison Q3 versus Q4 (Fun Trading)

2 - Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold is still one of the worst performers in this segment and is up 6% on a one-year basis after the recent upside.

3 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis changed a little this quarter.

SAND is an excellent trading tool and could be considered a second choice stock for a long-term investment.

I am still recommending Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV), Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD), or Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) as the first choice.

The Hod Maden project in Turkey was a financial risk for Sandstorm Gold and its shareholders, as I have explained numerous times in my preceding articles. Furthermore, the project was not in line with the company's primary strategy of being a royalty and streaming company exclusively while ensuring the company achieves industry-leading growth.

However, on February 17, 2022, Sandstorm signed a letter of intent to sell certain non-royalty and non-stream assets, including the company’s 30% equity interest in the Hod Maden project. In exchange, Sandstorm will receive a flagship $200 million gold stream on the Hod Maden project, together with equity and debt consideration. It is a good step in the right direction. The expected transaction will be completed in H2 2022.

Nolan Watson, Sandstorm’s President & CEO, said in the press release:

Our desire is for Sandstorm to be a royalty and streaming company exclusively while ensuring the Company achieves industry-leading growth. The transformation of the Company’s interest in Hod Maden into a gold stream is integral to our corporate strategy of unlocking hidden value in Sandstorm’s portfolio.

One great strategy that I often recommend in this sector and especially for SAND is trading LIFO about 50%-60% of your total position and keeping a core long-term position for a much higher payday down the road. By doing so, you take advantage of the short-term volatility while positioning for a possible future uptrend.

Sandstorm Gold - Financial Results Snapshot 4Q21 - The Raw Numbers

Sandstorm Gold 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Revenues in $million 29.70 31.00 26.45 27.60 29.82 Net Income to shareholders in $million 10.50 4.97 8.64 6.62 7.40 EBITDA in $ million 24.87 19.59 22.73 20.17 20.68 EPS Diluted 0.05 0.03 0.04 0.03 0.04 Cash From Operating Activities in $ million 19.81 23.72 20.00 17.91 19.51 CAPEX in $million 3.14 0 121.04 8.96 22.70 FCF in $million 16.67 23.72 -101.04 8.95 -3.20* Total cash in $ million 115.63 142.87 45.81 37.65 16.17 Total Debt in $ million 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Shares outstanding diluted in million 199.37 198.73 199.01 198.31 197.82 Production 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 In K Au Eq. 15.8 17.4 18.0 15.5 16.6 Gold price 1,880 1,777 1,796 1,779 1,789

Source: Company report analysis by Fun Trading

Part I - Balance Sheet Details

1 - Quarterly Revenues and Trends: Total revenues of $29.82 million in 4Q21.

SAND: Chart revenues history (Fun Trading)

Sandstorm Gold posted revenues of $29.821 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with $29.70 million for the comparable period in 2020.

The net income was $7.40 million in 4Q21 or $0.04 per diluted share compared to $10.50 million or $0.05 per diluted share the same quarter a year ago.

The cash costs per attributable ounce are down to $224 per ounce, resulting in cash operating margins of $1,565 per ounce for the fourth quarter.

SAND: Chart cash costs history (Fun Trading)

2 - Free Cash Flow was a loss estimated at $3.20 million in 4Q21.

SAND: Chart FCF history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The free cash flow was a loss estimated at $3.20 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the trailing twelve-month free cash flow was a loss of $71.57 million.

However, despite the negative yearly Free Cash Flow, the company decided to pay a dividend starting in 1Q22. The quarterly dividend is now $0.015 per share or a dividend yield of 0.88%.

3 - Total shares outstanding diluted have barely changed despite the buyback.

This topic is essential for Sandstorm Gold because of the number of warrants and options the company has used previously.

SAND: Shares outstanding diluted history (Fun Trading)

The total outstanding shares diluted is now 197.824 million, nearly at a record high even if the company indicated that it purchased 21 million since 2018.

4 - The company has no debt, and its cash position was $16.17 million at the end of December 31, 2021.

SAND: Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Part 2 - Gold Production details

SAND: GEO Production History (Fun Trading) Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, were 16,586 ounces, compared with 15,595 ounces for the comparable period in 2020 and 15,514 ounces in the preceding quarter. SAND: Production GEO per mine (Fun Trading)

The gold price realized at $1,789 per ounce in Q4 2021, up from $1,779 the preceding quarter.

SAND: Gold Price history (Fun Trading)

The cash cost was $224 per ounce

SAND: Chart cash costs history (Fun Trading)

Technical Analysis and commentary

SAND: TA Chart (Fun Trading ) SAND forms an Ascending channel pattern with resistance at $7.05 and support at $6.15.

The trading strategy is to sell at a resistance range of $7.10 to $7, about 40% of your position, and eventually sell another part on any pattern breakout above $7.35.

Of course, the main issue here is the future gold price. The gold price has been rising and closed just below $1,900 per ounce due to rampant inflation reaching its highest level in 40 years. It is an undeniable positive for gold. However, it is not as simple as that.

The Fed will end the festivity next month and increase the interest rate. Depending on the increase (25-point, 50-point to 100-point), gold will almost certainly turn bearish and give up most of the recent gain.

I expect the gold price to drop below $1,850 and potentially $1,800 per ounce, depending on the Fed's action. Thus, I see the next few weeks as an excellent opportunity to take profits, and I believe it is safe to accumulate again below $6.20.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

