Investment Thesis: While Barnes & Noble Education could see a rebound in revenue growth as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels, clear signs of growth in earnings and cash flow will likely be needed to justify any upside from here.

In a previous article back in July, I made the argument that while Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) could have significant scope for a rebound over the long-term, the stock was too expensive on an earnings basis.

In spite of a brief jump since then, we have seen the stock decline by a significant margin:

The purpose of this article is to investigate whether Barnes & Noble Education could have scope for a rebound from here given the recent price drop.

Performance

The loss in earnings deepened in 2021 for Barnes & Noble Education, as a prolonged COVID environment continued to keep in-person education attendance at lower levels than seen before the pandemic, along with physical textbook demand having remained flat heading into 2022.

One of the key risks that Barnes & Noble Education points out in its most recent earnings report is that, "Our wholesale business may not be able to manage its inventory levels effectively which may lead to excess inventory or inventory obsolescence".

I would like to investigate this aspect further by looking at historical inventory performance. Even if demand remains lower than pre-COVID levels - a key factor in mitigating this is the extent to which Barnes & Noble Education can optimise its inventory to ensure that the company does not overspend on supply that it cannot subsequently sell on.

The figures for net merchandise inventories by quarter along with total sales by quarter were collected from previous quarterly reports. The average inventory by year was then calculated across the four quarters over each year and divided by the total sales as recorded in each quarter.

Quarter Merchandise Inventory Total Sales by Quarter Average Merchandise Inventory by Year Average Inventory to Sales Ratio Q1 2016 $766,767,000 $238,983,000 $513,256,500 214.77% Q2 2016 $431,023,000 $755,864,000 67.90% Q3 2016 $542,489,000 $518,423,000 99.00% Q4 2016 $312,747,000 $294,759,000 174.13% Q1 2017 $724,329,000 $239,237,000 $513,440,750 214.62% Q2 2017 $401,338,000 $770,671,000 66.62% Q3 2017 $494,032,000 $521,624,000 98.43% Q4 2017 $434,064,000 $342,830,000 149.77% Q1 2018 $780,414,000 $355,711,000 $589,164,000 165.63% Q2 2018 $515,574,000 $886,861,000 66.43% Q3 2018 $614,499,000 $603,391,000 97.64% Q4 2018 $446,169,000 $357,654,000 164.73% Q1 2019 $729,877,000 $337,484,000 $558,931,000 165.62% Q2 2019 $505,943,000 $814,766,000 68.60% Q3 2019 $579,582,000 $550,330,000 101.56% Q4 2019 $420,322,000 $334,385,000 167.15% Q1 2020 $717,765,000 $319,657,000 $538,096,500 168.34% Q2 2020 $475,422,000 $772,228,000 69.68% Q3 2020 $530,260,000 $502,292,000 107.13% Q4 2020 $428,939,000 $256,886,000 209.47% Q1 2021 $575,246,000 $204,014,000 $441,661,500 216.49% Q2 2021 $457,677,000 $595,485,000 74.17% Q3 2021 $452,611,000 $411,613,000 107.30% Q4 2021 $281,112,000 $222,778,000 198.25%

When graphing the average inventory to sales ratio, we see that while there are significant seasonal fluctuations, the four-period moving average has risen from 125% before 2020 to just under 150%.

When looking at the average merchandise inventory by year, we see that the company significantly reduced its inventory levels from previous years in 2021. However, sales remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels. For instance, total sales in 2021 were just over $1.4 billion while 2019 sales were over $2 billion.

While it is encouraging that the company has taken steps to reduce inventory in order to reduce costs as a result of lower sales - this is somewhat of a balancing act as reducing inventory by too great a margin would mean that the company would not be able to meet a sudden bump in demand.

Looking Forward

From an industry standpoint, there are clear signs that remote learning is increasingly being abandoned in favour of a return to in-person learning, with almost 100% of K-12 students across schools in the United States in attendance as of last December.

From this standpoint, one would expect to see sales return to pre-pandemic levels once again. While inventory levels declined in 2021 in repose to lower sales - I do not foresee that the company should necessarily have difficulty in scaling up inventory levels to meet renewed demand once again.

However, it is clear that cash flows from operating activities have taken a significant hit since 2020, and one would want to see this metric rebound to previous levels to justify upside in the stock from here.

In addition, while the company has managed to conserve cash, the company's cash reserves still form a small portion of total current liabilities.

For instance, we can see that cash and cash equivalents as a percentage of total current liabilities came in at 2.15% in 2021, just slightly higher than the 2.03% recorded in 2020.

In addition, we see that long-term borrowings are up significantly from that of 2020, indicating that a higher proportion of earnings growth will need to go towards servicing that debt in the future.

Conclusion

Barnes & Noble Education continues to maintain a strong market position across the education sector in the United States.

However, I take the view that even with the recent price drop and signs of a rebound in demand - it is unlikely that the stock will see significant upside until such time that earnings and cash flow start to rebound significantly and long-term debt shows signs of declining.